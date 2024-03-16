Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is All Sorts of AWFUL

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 16, 2024
Journalism meme

You really do not despise our media enough.

Back in 2020, Connecticut state trooper Brian North shot Mubarak Soulemane, a 19-year-old, after the latter led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and pulled a knife.

From the AP:

A white Connecticut state trooper was acquitted of all charges Friday in the death of Mubarak Soulemane, a Black 19-year-old community college student who was shot as he sat behind the wheel of a stopped stolen car holding a kitchen knife and apparently in the throes of a mental health crisis.

Trooper Brian North, 33, could have faced up to 40 years in prison if he had been convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the Jan. 15, 2020, shooting. The state’s inspector general said the shooting shouldn’t have happened because North and other officers were not in imminent danger. But the six-person jury in Milford acquitted him on that charge and two lesser counts: second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.

North showed little emotion as the verdicts were read. Afterward, he shook hands with his lawyers and hugged the head of the state police union. North didn’t comment while leaving court, but his lead attorney, Frank Riccio II, said the trooper is still shaken by the shooting.

Notice a couple things here: they immediately identify the trooper as white and Soulemane as black, as if race were the primary factor in this shooting and not, you know, the car chase and knife.

A car is a deadly weapon. Look at Waukesha, Wisconsin if you doubt that.

But the media's job these days is not to report on the news in a factual manner, it's to foment tension, push agendas, and reinforce narratives.

Like they want more BLM riots.

We laughed.

This is the 'austere religious scholar' tactic again.

We all know why.

A more accurate headline.

Not a chance.

It is disgusting. But it's also what they're good at.

We agree.

Wild is an understatement.

North still faces a lawsuit from Soulemane's family.

We don't. Not nearly enough.

It's the AP style guide.

No, really:

Like we said: you don't despise the media enough.

A summer of race riots makes for good headlines.

'Journalism' indeed.

It is malicious.

The AP doesn't care if cities burn or people get injured or killed in riots sparked by their reporting.

More layoffs would be a good start, probably.


***

