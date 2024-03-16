You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is All Sorts of AWFUL

You really do not despise our media enough.

Back in 2020, Connecticut state trooper Brian North shot Mubarak Soulemane, a 19-year-old, after the latter led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and pulled a knife.

BREAKING: A white Connecticut state trooper was acquitted of manslaughter in the 2020 death of a Black community college student who was shot after a high-speed chase. https://t.co/989fbv1pHV — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2024

From the AP:

A white Connecticut state trooper was acquitted of all charges Friday in the death of Mubarak Soulemane, a Black 19-year-old community college student who was shot as he sat behind the wheel of a stopped stolen car holding a kitchen knife and apparently in the throes of a mental health crisis. Trooper Brian North, 33, could have faced up to 40 years in prison if he had been convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the Jan. 15, 2020, shooting. The state’s inspector general said the shooting shouldn’t have happened because North and other officers were not in imminent danger. But the six-person jury in Milford acquitted him on that charge and two lesser counts: second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide. North showed little emotion as the verdicts were read. Afterward, he shook hands with his lawyers and hugged the head of the state police union. North didn’t comment while leaving court, but his lead attorney, Frank Riccio II, said the trooper is still shaken by the shooting.

Notice a couple things here: they immediately identify the trooper as white and Soulemane as black, as if race were the primary factor in this shooting and not, you know, the car chase and knife.

A car is a deadly weapon. Look at Waukesha, Wisconsin if you doubt that.

But the media's job these days is not to report on the news in a factual manner, it's to foment tension, push agendas, and reinforce narratives.

Like they want more BLM riots.

"Community college student?" Damn, the cop shot Desmond Tutu! — Matt Philbin (@Mattphilbin) March 16, 2024

We laughed.

This is the 'austere religious scholar' tactic again.

Why is the race being specified? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) March 15, 2024

We all know why.

BREAKING: A Connecticut state trooper was acquitted of manslaughter in the 2020 death of a criminal in a stolen car who was shot after a high-speed chase.



FIFY — dubs (@mrbigdubya) March 16, 2024

A more accurate headline.

So…



The deceased was:

A mental patient

An armed robbery suspect

A carjacker …



…who displayed a knife while officers were trying to arrest him…



…and your headline calls him a “student?



You clearly haven’t studied journalistic ethics, but…



…do you even know they exist? — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 16, 2024

Not a chance.

Disgusting of you scumbags to emphasize race to mislead ignorant people. The dead guy was coming at the cop with a knife. That is relevant. Their skin color is irrelevant except to racists like you all. — William Keane (@largebill68) March 16, 2024

It is disgusting. But it's also what they're good at.

He should never have been charged. The criminal he shot ran from the law and endangered many lives in doing so. He was not a victim — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) March 16, 2024

We agree.

Guy steals a car. Leads police on extended high speed chase. Crashes into another car. Pulls knife on police trying to arrest him.



Cop who shoots has to spend 4 years fighting to stay out of prison for 40 years, and becomes a public enemy.



Wild. https://t.co/xipxZSGIvN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 16, 2024

Wild is an understatement.

North still faces a lawsuit from Soulemane's family.

You don’t hate the media enough.

You think you do, but you don’t. https://t.co/3h0J2XWA0u — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 16, 2024

We don't. Not nearly enough.

The person who wrote this headline went out of their way to lowercase "white" and capitalize "Black." https://t.co/GLAIiTSfpI — zannah (@zannah432) March 16, 2024

It's the AP style guide.

No, really:

“AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color,… — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 16, 2024

Like we said: you don't despise the media enough.

Yeah, the student was just studying in his car when boom.🙄

But you stoke that racial fire, @ap. You stoke it good. https://t.co/4tS3TAB0TC — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 16, 2024

A summer of race riots makes for good headlines.

'Journalism' indeed.

Look at this malicious race-baiting framing. Absolutely shameless.



1) like Floyd’s case, race wasn’t a factor in the trial; meaning of course it is just the press & usual suspects doing their divisive thing.



2) look at why he got shot -> buried at the bottom of the article. https://t.co/vhU3voVgkk pic.twitter.com/Og4GOSiqy3 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) March 16, 2024

It is malicious.

The AP doesn't care if cities burn or people get injured or killed in riots sparked by their reporting.

It is not enough to complain about this and shrug off that "journalists are just this way." No. These people must be brought to heel. From their CEO to the lowliest of headline writers, they must be forced to end their reign of terror. https://t.co/SyhfriklxE — Coast Enjoyer (@CoastEnjoyer) March 16, 2024

More layoffs would be a good start, probably.





