'Time to Bud Light Them': Tyson Wants to Hire Asylum Seekers and People Are NOT Happy About It

A few days ago, we told you about how the net job gains are going to immigrants (legal and illegal) and not Americans.

Now Tyson Foods, a major processing plant, wants to hire 52,000 asylum seekers for jobs.

The food processing company Tyson wants to hire 52,000 asylum seekers for factory jobs, offering a starting wage of $16.50 per hour along with benefits. https://t.co/ePJtCXke8V — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) March 14, 2024

More from Scripps News:

New York City shelters are overwhelmed with migrants. Many of them have arrived in Texas or Florida and then taken buses to New York, where shelter and benefits are guaranteed. However, the city is scrambling as the number continues to climb and the migrants look to build a new life in America, which includes housing and work. But for companies like Tyson Foods Inc., struggling to fill unpopular jobs with a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.9%, this new population presents an alluring opportunity. The food processing company wants to hire 52,000 asylum seekers for factory jobs, offering a starting wage of $16.50 per hour along with benefits. The company understands and is aware that these are jobs that many find unpleasant, such as washing meat, placing the cuts into trays, final inspections for bones and packing meat, but believe this will help the refugees to start a life in America.

We have a hard time believing these jobs are 'unpopular' amongst Americans.

We are 2nd class citizens in our own country. Doesn't matter if we are black, white, brown, or yellow. If we are AMERICANS, we simply don't matter — Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) March 15, 2024

Sure feels that way.

Don’t worry! After the boycott starts they will be firing instead of hiring! — strikezcoal (@strikezcoal1) March 15, 2024

Probably.

How is it legal for them to hire them?? — Stacey Cooper (@staceyrae436) March 15, 2024

Good question.

Will they show proof of vaccination?



Measles and TB are popping up from immigrants. So they’ll be handling food distributed to millions? — S.D.G 🇺🇸 (@SDG803) March 15, 2024

Another excellent question. What could possibly go wrong?

I'm sorry, isn't it illegal to hire undocumented workers? We do still have laws in this country, no? — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) March 15, 2024

Do we? Hard to tell these days.

Time to Bud Light them. https://t.co/fI52k4gZ8H — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 15, 2024

Yep.

It's almost like Tyson knew that this was going to happen. And how fast did these people get SS numbers? https://t.co/XvUogmczFt — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 15, 2024

We may never know.

Thought it was against the law to hire non-citizens who don't have valid visas... https://t.co/7Ypct6Ny5g — Outlaw Dax 🇸🇴 🏴‍☠️ (@MrXanCap) March 15, 2024

So did we.

The Democrats hate the working class. Their border policy supports this https://t.co/okJZfkieoU — 2nd 1/2 (@2nd_half_) March 15, 2024

They seem to hate Americans in general.

Read it.

Read it again.

Read it a third time.

Let it sink in.

The elites ... hate ..Americans

They hate us. https://t.co/CCs9Zb9Xyn — Just drain the swamp 🇺🇸 (@Empty_the_swamp) March 15, 2024

And people notice it.

Boycott is a weak word when it comes to companies like this. Show them what we mean when we say "go woke, go broke" https://t.co/YzIYf1VAKc — Uncommon Sense Ryan (@peteriot15) March 15, 2024

And maybe, eventually, they'll learn.

But don't hold your breath.

***

