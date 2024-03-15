And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme'...
'Time to Bud Light Them': Tyson Wants to Hire Asylum Seekers and People Are NOT Happy About It

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

A few days ago, we told you about how the net job gains are going to immigrants (legal and illegal) and not Americans.

Now Tyson Foods, a major processing plant, wants to hire 52,000 asylum seekers for jobs.

More from Scripps News:

New York City shelters are overwhelmed with migrants.

Many of them have arrived in Texas or Florida and then taken buses to New York, where shelter and benefits are guaranteed. However, the city is scrambling as the number continues to climb and the migrants look to build a new life in America, which includes housing and work.

But for companies like Tyson Foods Inc., struggling to fill unpopular jobs with a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.9%, this new population presents an alluring opportunity.

The food processing company wants to hire 52,000 asylum seekers for factory jobs, offering a starting wage of $16.50 per hour along with benefits. The company understands and is aware that these are jobs that many find unpleasant, such as washing meat, placing the cuts into trays, final inspections for bones and packing meat, but believe this will help the refugees to start a life in America.

We have a hard time believing these jobs are 'unpopular' amongst Americans.

We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
Sure feels that way.

Probably.

Good question.

Another excellent question. What could possibly go wrong?

Do we? Hard to tell these days.

Yep.

We may never know.

So did we.

They seem to hate Americans in general.

And people notice it.

And maybe, eventually, they'll learn.

But don't hold your breath.

***

