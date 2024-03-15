WUT? NBC News Says Aunts Provide 'Critical Support' to LGBTQ Kids With 'Nonbinary Blankets'

NBC News is really something. In a sea of bad media, they stand out as exceptionally terrible. Whether mad about states acknowledging basic biology, or glossing over the arrest of a journalist, they've taken media bias to the next level.

This gem is just the latest in a long line of WTF stories from this media outlet:

Whether they are crocheting a nonbinary blanket or correcting family members who aren’t using the right pronouns, aunts provide critical support to LGBTQ youth, research shows. https://t.co/1QCZN6vlIr — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2024

They write:

A study published last month in Socius, an open-access journal of the American Sociological Association, found that aunts play a crucial role in supporting their young relatives who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and transgender, including by preventing them from experiencing homelessness if their parents are less supportive. The paper, “Aunties, Aunts, and Tías: The Forgotten Othermother Supporting and Housing LGBTQ Youth,” is the first research on LGBTQ youth and aunthood and is part of a larger two-year longitudinal study on LGBTQ youth, support from family members who aren’t parents and housing stability.

This is so, so tiresome. "Othermother" is not a thing.

My aunt tried to drown me for having a Madonna poster. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 15, 2024

Yikes.

I had to check to see if this was @TheBabylonBee



"A nonbinary blanket" 😂 — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@etanadeeIL) March 14, 2024

Sure sounds like parody, no?

What? Is this a real tweet? pic.twitter.com/ndeV9xNi5b — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) March 15, 2024

Yes it is.

I'm old enough to remember you were once a serious news source.

Now, TMZ has more credibility.

What a sad state you're in. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) March 15, 2024

What? 'Nonbinary blankets' isn't hard hitting news for you?

"nonbinary blanket" - you mean, not pink or blue?

"the right pronouns" - you mean, lying is ok now?



It won't work, media, humans are binary, and human brains know that sex matters and language matters. #StopIt — Not Greener (@notgreener) March 14, 2024

Yes. The pronoun game and associated nonsense is not sustainable. It defies logic, reason, and science.

Almost every family has a grabby uncle too but NBC doesn't write favorably about that kind of grooming. Why do you write about this kind? — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) March 15, 2024

Give them time.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Sounds like parental interference and grooming to me — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 15, 2024

Yep.

Look, while it's terrible some parents throw their kids out for being gay, most parents -- especially on the trans issue -- are trying to protect their kids from permanent, irreparable harm. This just encourages undermining those parents and dividing families.

It's insidious.

We laughed at this. Hard.

Crocheting a nonbinary blanket. https://t.co/K8o1iFiQkc — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 15, 2024

Yeah, what is that supposed to do, exactly?

Wine Aunt Occupied Government https://t.co/SVXylHAZZl — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) March 15, 2024

Wheee.

Truer words were never spoken.

Literally wtf is a “nonbinary” blanket?! This nonsense needs to stop… NOW! https://t.co/GiHN0a8uxF — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) March 15, 2024

We have no idea.

NBC News utterly humiliating & embarrassing everyone associated with them. https://t.co/pJKU6SqR9C — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) March 15, 2024

Yes it is.

This aunt moved very quickly from crocheted non-binary gifts to empathetic & heartfelt texts about how you’re only born with one body, and it’s up to us to find a way to love it. In fact the last conversation I had - via text - with my nephew before he died was exactly that. https://t.co/DjQuCQuzZ3 — Freya Vanadiss (@FreyaVanadiss) March 15, 2024

This is heartbreaking.

We're six hundred words into this article and we still don't know what this is.

Unmarried women are the biggest threat to domestic tranquility https://t.co/YRwAti603M — Gary (@plzbepatient) March 15, 2024

Someone had to say it.

***

