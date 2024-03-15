School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences',...
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will...
Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case,...
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay...
What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond...
South Carolina Republican Puts Swamp Creatures in Their Place in Fiery Speech
Disgraced Former US Attorney and Biden Appointee Rachael Rollins Has Law License Suspended
'Time to Bud Light Them': Tyson Wants to Hire Asylum Seekers and People...
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme'...
NOT Sending Their Best: Haitian Arrested for Raping 15 Y/O Disabled Girl Here...
Would You Believe Me If I Told You the CDC Lied AGAIN?! Because...
How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...

WUT? NBC News Says Aunts Provide 'Critical Support' to LGBTQ Kids With 'Nonbinary Blankets'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 15, 2024
Journalism meme

NBC News is really something. In a sea of bad media, they stand out as exceptionally terrible. Whether mad about states acknowledging basic biology, or glossing over the arrest of a journalist, they've taken media bias to the next level.

Advertisement

This gem is just the latest in a long line of WTF stories from this media outlet:

They write:

A study published last month in Socius, an open-access journal of the American Sociological Association, found that aunts play a crucial role in supporting their young relatives who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and transgender, including by preventing them from experiencing homelessness if their parents are less supportive. 

The paper, “Aunties, Aunts, and Tías: The Forgotten Othermother Supporting and Housing LGBTQ Youth,” is the first research on LGBTQ youth and aunthood and is part of a larger two-year longitudinal study on LGBTQ youth, support from family members who aren’t parents and housing stability.

This is so, so tiresome. "Othermother" is not a thing.

Yikes.

Recommended

School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sure sounds like parody, no?

Yes it is.

What? 'Nonbinary blankets' isn't hard hitting news for you?

Yes. The pronoun game and associated nonsense is not sustainable. It defies logic, reason, and science.

Give them time.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Yep.

Look, while it's terrible some parents throw their kids out for being gay, most parents -- especially on the trans issue -- are trying to protect their kids from permanent, irreparable harm. This just encourages undermining those parents and dividing families.

Advertisement

It's insidious.

We laughed at this. Hard.

Yeah, what is that supposed to do, exactly?

Wheee.

Truer words were never spoken.

We have no idea.

Yes it is.

Advertisement

This is heartbreaking.

We're six hundred words into this article and we still don't know what this is.

Someone had to say it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: NBC NBC NEWS TRANS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It
Amy Curtis
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
Grateful Calvin
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will NOT Shock You
Amy Curtis
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy
Amy Curtis
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay for Itself'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It Amy Curtis
Advertisement