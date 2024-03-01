NBC labels a journalist 'A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band' Because NBC is Awful

"If you think you hate journalists, you don’t hate them enough."

By now it's a tired phrase that meme world should have moved on from, but it is constantly being made new as the media, especially NBC, sinks to epic new lows.

Witness Exhibit A:

A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and now works as a writer for Glenn Beck's 'The Blaze' website was arrested on misdemeanor Capitol attack charges after turning himself into federal authorities. https://t.co/nUH7sn8PNs — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 1, 2024

This "former singer of a David Bowie tribute band" and "writer for Glen Beck's (cue booing) 'The Blaze' website" is what is known as a "journalist" in professional circles. Something the liberal scribblers at NBC News are loathe to mention, much less live out themselves.

We'll confess that it's pretty cool that Steve Baker, the Blaze journalist fronted a Bowie tribute band, but it misses the huge point: a journalist was arrested while covering the January 6 Capitol riot.

The article reads like it was written by a PR firm hired by the prosecution. So please don't bother to click on it. But do savor the savage and well deserved mockery.

Notice how they avoid referring to him as a “journalist”. They only confer that protected status on ideological allies. https://t.co/913vyDH0f2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2024

They are not even hiding it.

It’s odd that he wasn’t arrested on Jan 6, seeing as how he was literally surrounded by law enforcement who stood by calmly watching as this insurrection was going down. pic.twitter.com/DbsZy6Fyhv — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) March 1, 2024

Odd! Super odd! Seems like something that might cast him in a good and honest light.

Realize the moment, a journalist has been arrested for reporting on a current event. The fact @NBCNews is not heavily criticizing this, let's everyone know where they stand. https://t.co/X2cBLryeun — Ken Sprague (@KenSprague5) March 1, 2024

As we were saying.

Look at how the regime's support base media beats around the bush about the fact this a journalist, handcuffed by federal agents and charged for reporting on J6. https://t.co/dQ5Yg3ojmC — Dronetek Media (@FNCriticGuy) March 1, 2024

Sure seems like the authoritarian fascism that the left keeps telling us will happen under Trump. Maybe it's only fascism when it doesn't benefit them.

Some day, an administration you don’t like will do the same thing to you, and you have nobody to blame but yourself.



Remember: the other side gets to move and shoot as well. https://t.co/R9jFfwfucb — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 1, 2024

Remember, they want to keep Trump out of office because they're afraid he'll do exactly what they're doing. Forward thinkers, these journalists.

They're prosecuting a journalist for calling Pelosi names.



Frightening precedent. https://t.co/dgcmvzTUOy pic.twitter.com/DjQrJ8uZmu — Matt Cover (@MattCover) March 1, 2024

Yeesh!

Does the Biden admin hate Bowie tribute bands? Why is that even in the article? https://t.co/JcJQ9sOby0 — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) March 1, 2024

This is the true crime!

We're so glad NBC has a team of comedy writers to come up with clever headlines when Chris Wray wants to make an example out of real reporters. https://t.co/biylMO7eIu — Eat Real Food 🥩 (@Tuhmiche) March 1, 2024

Maybe Seth Meyer's writers have a side gig as NBC News journalists?

He doesn't look dangerous...please report on the reasons why he was in hand and leg shackles for his misdemeanor appearances. — Usually Resting in Power Yet Still Right (@normouspenis) March 1, 2024

Now why would a news organization be concerned with a former singer in a Bowie tribute band be concerned about that?

Let's leave the last word to a good doggie! Good boy! Who's a good boy? You are! Yes you are!

