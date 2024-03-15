OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy

Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case,...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 15, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Racism is bad. Until it's woke. Then it's 'equity' and 'justice.'

But, in reality, there's no difference. It's racism. Pure and simple.

Also, these are children. Denying children food because of your politics is the epitome of evil.

Like we said, evil.

Well played.

Die. In a fire.

Canada is irreparably broken.

It's completely on purpose. Meant to divide us and foment hatred between people so the government can have more power and control.

So much 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' they've re-branded segregation.

Good job, Canada.

It absolutely is.

We chuckled.

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Because they want hate and division, and think it's a good thing so long as they're sowing it.

That's the entire point: they want the white kids to hate themselves, and for the indigenous kids to hate the white kids, too.

The lunatics are in charge of the asylum.

Again, if you do this to anyone, you're an awful racist. If you do this to children, you are an even worse person.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


