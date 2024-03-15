OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy

Racism is bad. Until it's woke. Then it's 'equity' and 'justice.'

But, in reality, there's no difference. It's racism. Pure and simple.

A school in Canada held a pizza party for only indigenous kids. Other kids were reportedly in the room but were told they can’t have pizza and only indigenous kids get pizza.



Pizza parties in schools excluding certain groups in the name of inclusion! https://t.co/lDufFmS5L4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2024

Also, these are children. Denying children food because of your politics is the epitome of evil.

Imagine what kind of adult you have to be to deliberatelly hand out pizza in a room full of kids but only give certain kids a slice and tell the others that they can't have one because they don't fit the skin color.



These people are evil. — Calem (@CalemAnnk) March 15, 2024

Like we said, evil.

Gonna need some Advil, oh wait 😅 pic.twitter.com/m8joLZpIse — sandy (@3Sandy7_) March 15, 2024

Well played.

There is a solution to this madness pic.twitter.com/A0aIQ0kmpT — Jason Jones (@jonesville) March 15, 2024

Die. In a fire.

It’s sad that schools continue to perpetuate this racism against any group of people and thinks that’s OK.



Obviously it’s white people who are typically excluded from activities but it’s wrong no matter who the victims are.



This happened in Canada which is too woke to function. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024

Canada is irreparably broken.

Hate is super obvious to those whom aren’t fueled by it.



And just like the fumes of the fuel the whole thing is designed to burn.



Why would you teach hate to children.



Unless…….



You’re doing it on purpose. — MidLifeVirus (@MidLifeVirus) March 15, 2024

It's completely on purpose. Meant to divide us and foment hatred between people so the government can have more power and control.

This is the Canada that Trudeau has created. Completely divided, fractured into tribes under the DEI banner. — Overton (@OvertonLive) March 15, 2024

So much 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' they've re-branded segregation.

Good job, Canada.

Contemporary progressivism is a psychopathology of regressiveness. https://t.co/QqE2D4w2M2 — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) March 15, 2024

It absolutely is.

“Indigenous ways of scarfing down Little Caesars!!” https://t.co/L0Y4IZYAUw — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 15, 2024

We chuckled.

Liberal’s answer to racism is more racism. 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/i0i3egj8fJ — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) March 15, 2024

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

How do they justify this?! How do they take the moral high ground while sowing hate & division?! I hope the parents sue that school into oblivion. https://t.co/mexpAdevvO — 🇺🇸Scarlett Mayhem🇺🇸 (@ScarlettO66) March 15, 2024

Because they want hate and division, and think it's a good thing so long as they're sowing it.

I don’t care who your kids are,this is disgusting. What that does to a kid’s self-esteem and understanding of the world is unforgivable. https://t.co/dqJlizOXLY — RuminateRonin (@RuminateRonin) March 15, 2024

That's the entire point: they want the white kids to hate themselves, and for the indigenous kids to hate the white kids, too.

Canada is gone. Where did all their regular people go, because they're being run by nut cases. https://t.co/jAJHQiiL6N — Sandradm (@smikulick) March 15, 2024

The lunatics are in charge of the asylum.

Again, if you do this to anyone, you're an awful racist. If you do this to children, you are an even worse person.

