OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy

Racism is bad. Until it's woke. Then it's 'equity' and 'justice.'
But, in reality, there's no difference. It's racism. Pure and simple.
A school in Canada held a pizza party for only indigenous kids. Other kids were reportedly in the room but were told they can’t have pizza and only indigenous kids get pizza.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2024
Pizza parties in schools excluding certain groups in the name of inclusion! https://t.co/lDufFmS5L4
Also, these are children. Denying children food because of your politics is the epitome of evil.
Imagine what kind of adult you have to be to deliberatelly hand out pizza in a room full of kids but only give certain kids a slice and tell the others that they can't have one because they don't fit the skin color.— Calem (@CalemAnnk) March 15, 2024
These people are evil.
Like we said, evil.
Gonna need some Advil, oh wait 😅 pic.twitter.com/m8joLZpIse— sandy (@3Sandy7_) March 15, 2024
There is a solution to this madness pic.twitter.com/A0aIQ0kmpT— Jason Jones (@jonesville) March 15, 2024
Die. In a fire.
It’s sad that schools continue to perpetuate this racism against any group of people and thinks that’s OK.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024
Obviously it’s white people who are typically excluded from activities but it’s wrong no matter who the victims are.
This happened in Canada which is too woke to function.
Canada is irreparably broken.
Hate is super obvious to those whom aren’t fueled by it.— MidLifeVirus (@MidLifeVirus) March 15, 2024
And just like the fumes of the fuel the whole thing is designed to burn.
Why would you teach hate to children.
Unless…….
You’re doing it on purpose.
It's completely on purpose. Meant to divide us and foment hatred between people so the government can have more power and control.
Recommended
This is the Canada that Trudeau has created. Completely divided, fractured into tribes under the DEI banner.— Overton (@OvertonLive) March 15, 2024
So much 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' they've re-branded segregation.
Good job, Canada.
Contemporary progressivism is a psychopathology of regressiveness. https://t.co/QqE2D4w2M2— J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨💻 (@JDHaltigan) March 15, 2024
It absolutely is.
“Indigenous ways of scarfing down Little Caesars!!” https://t.co/L0Y4IZYAUw— Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 15, 2024
We chuckled.
Liberal’s answer to racism is more racism. 🤦🏼♂️ https://t.co/i0i3egj8fJ— 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) March 15, 2024
But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.
How do they justify this?! How do they take the moral high ground while sowing hate & division?! I hope the parents sue that school into oblivion. https://t.co/mexpAdevvO— 🇺🇸Scarlett Mayhem🇺🇸 (@ScarlettO66) March 15, 2024
Because they want hate and division, and think it's a good thing so long as they're sowing it.
I don’t care who your kids are,this is disgusting. What that does to a kid’s self-esteem and understanding of the world is unforgivable. https://t.co/dqJlizOXLY— RuminateRonin (@RuminateRonin) March 15, 2024
That's the entire point: they want the white kids to hate themselves, and for the indigenous kids to hate the white kids, too.
Canada is gone. Where did all their regular people go, because they're being run by nut cases. https://t.co/jAJHQiiL6N— Sandradm (@smikulick) March 15, 2024
The lunatics are in charge of the asylum.
Again, if you do this to anyone, you're an awful racist. If you do this to children, you are an even worse person.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member