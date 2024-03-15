Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case,...
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay...
What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond...
South Carolina Republican Puts Swamp Creatures in Their Place in Fiery Speech
Disgraced Former US Attorney and Biden Appointee Rachael Rollins Has Law License Suspended
'Time to Bud Light Them': Tyson Wants to Hire Asylum Seekers and People...
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme'...
NOT Sending Their Best: Haitian Arrested for Raping 15 Y/O Disabled Girl Here...
Would You Believe Me If I Told You the CDC Lied AGAIN?! Because...
How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From...
Biden: Schumer Had a 'Good Speech' Slamming Netanyahu (Journos Couldn't Be Herded Out...
Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and...

Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will NOT Shock You

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 15, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We're now entering year five of 'two weeks to flatten the curve' and not only has the COVID-19 virus been reclassified to be treated like the flu, but 'long COVID' is also getting rebranded.

Advertisement

And, hoo boy, were the 'conspiracy theorists' right:

More from Townhall:

So, what the hell did we go through all of this for? I expected another wave of either anger or hilarity regarding the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this month about COVID: we can pretty much treat this viral infection like the flu. Remember, it was not long ago that even uttering such a thing could land you in social media jail or be branded a science denier. The footnote for the COVID pandemic will be that the people were right, and the experts were wrong. 

Masking is grossly ineffective. The vaccine is no more effective than the seasonal flu shot. You can still get infected, but it might save someone a trip to the ICU. That’s fine, but the cocktail was marketed as a bulletproof vest against infection.  Ivermectin was long dismissed as an effective therapeutic—but it works. What’s the next shoe to drop? Long COVID—it’s a myth. Or at least a new Australian study strongly urges we ditch talking about it (via NYT)

A few weeks ago, talking about COVID like the flu or denying 'long COVID' was enough to get you sent to the social media gulag.

Recommended

OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But now, the 'experts' are telling us the same thing some people have been saying for years.

Mad yet?

Yes we are.

That's what he'll claim, anyway. He said the vaccine was used to cure cancer during the SOTU address.

It was all hysteria.

But trust the experts! They know better!

That is the least we're due.

Except it's British, but we get your point.

Advertisement

We assume he's referring to Aaron Rodgers, who has some interesting takes on COVID and the vaccine.

But it's a fair point: the media slammed Rodgers, and now they publish this stuff with a shrug.

They always are, eventually.

And you don't despise them enough.

Remember: they wanted to use 'long COVID' as an excuse to keep us in a perpetual state of masking, lockdowns, and social distancing. And they would have succeeded if we didn't push back.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: FLU MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PANDEMIC COVID-19 COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy
Amy Curtis
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay for Itself'
Grateful Calvin
What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond Parody
Doug P.
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case, So Here's a Resignation Letter
Doug P.
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme' Democratic Party
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo Boy Amy Curtis
Advertisement