Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will NOT Shock You

We're now entering year five of 'two weeks to flatten the curve' and not only has the COVID-19 virus been reclassified to be treated like the flu, but 'long COVID' is also getting rebranded.

And, hoo boy, were the 'conspiracy theorists' right:

The Latest Development on 'Long COVID' Is Going to Make You Angry

More from Townhall:

So, what the hell did we go through all of this for? I expected another wave of either anger or hilarity regarding the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this month about COVID: we can pretty much treat this viral infection like the flu. Remember, it was not long ago that even uttering such a thing could land you in social media jail or be branded a science denier. The footnote for the COVID pandemic will be that the people were right, and the experts were wrong. Masking is grossly ineffective. The vaccine is no more effective than the seasonal flu shot. You can still get infected, but it might save someone a trip to the ICU. That’s fine, but the cocktail was marketed as a bulletproof vest against infection. Ivermectin was long dismissed as an effective therapeutic—but it works. What’s the next shoe to drop? Long COVID—it’s a myth. Or at least a new Australian study strongly urges we ditch talking about it (via NYT)

A few weeks ago, talking about COVID like the flu or denying 'long COVID' was enough to get you sent to the social media gulag.

But now, the 'experts' are telling us the same thing some people have been saying for years.

Mad yet?

We're running out of conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/GdEaU52HzV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 15, 2024

Yes we are.

Joe Biden cured covid and cancer — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 15, 2024

That's what he'll claim, anyway. He said the vaccine was used to cure cancer during the SOTU address.

It sounded like a farce from the very beginning. An early seed planted to keep the hysteria going for as long as possible.



Anyone can experience extended complications from any illness. — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 15, 2024

It was all hysteria.

Hmmm, scoreboard pretty lopsided…. We the people were right again. https://t.co/G6hjB1Fedx — JohnGalt713 (@GaryAdams713) March 15, 2024

But trust the experts! They know better!

We are due an apology. https://t.co/rovbal18hu — RumDiesOnB (@RumDiesOnB) March 15, 2024

That is the least we're due.

The Guardian is like North Korean state media. But for America. #FakeNews https://t.co/5ouOJqQnRh — XpatObserve (@exPatObserve) March 15, 2024

Except it's British, but we get your point.

Idiots make fun of Aaron while the news is telling them Covid was actually an hoax. https://t.co/xf2lE3Rkow — 🇺🇸 Hotep Barney 🇬🇹 (@Barnz_N_Noblez) March 15, 2024

We assume he's referring to Aaron Rodgers, who has some interesting takes on COVID and the vaccine.

But it's a fair point: the media slammed Rodgers, and now they publish this stuff with a shrug.

Because the lies are being exposed. https://t.co/UbfKkyAt88 — CaddieJerome (@CaddieJerome) March 15, 2024

They always are, eventually.

The media is the true enemy. https://t.co/eKj08um4VP — medtalkers (@medtalkers21516) March 15, 2024

And you don't despise them enough.

Remember: they wanted to use 'long COVID' as an excuse to keep us in a perpetual state of masking, lockdowns, and social distancing. And they would have succeeded if we didn't push back.

