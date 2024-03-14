Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life...
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is NOT Accepted

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 AM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're in the most capable of hands.

Not really. 

Remember when Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, told us inflation was 'transitory'? That was in 2021. She's now regretting saying that.

WATCH:

You mean you lied? Or are incompetent? We'll let you decide, Madam Secretary.

But remember -- they're our moral and intellectual superiors. Or something.

And reality proved it.

Yes she did. She lied to protect her job and the president.

It really is pathetic how they're so bad at their jobs and face no consequences for it. Ever.

It does. She's just not the one facing it. The rest of us -- crushed under inflation -- are.

Yes it is.

Every day.

We all knew.

There is no group that has done more self-inflicted damage to themselves than so-called 'experts' across all fields.

Eat bugs, peasants.

They're absolutely playing Calvinball.

So does J. Bruce Ismay.

Everything is fine. Who will you believe: the Biden administration or your wallet?

Nope. She regrets reality made her look like a fool.

It's not rare for a bureaucrat to be wrong. Yellen is not alone in that.

***

