Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is NOT Accepted

We're in the most capable of hands.

Not really.

Remember when Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, told us inflation was 'transitory'? That was in 2021. She's now regretting saying that.

NEW - Yellen on inflation: "I regret saying it was transitory."pic.twitter.com/zYgpGzuGS6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 13, 2024

You mean you lied? Or are incompetent? We'll let you decide, Madam Secretary.

Apology not accepted. All of us peon masses knew that was BS 2 1/2 years ago. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 13, 2024

But remember -- they're our moral and intellectual superiors. Or something.

She only regrets lying because everybody knew she was lying — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) March 13, 2024

And reality proved it.

She doesn’t regret a goddamn thing. She lied and she knew she was lying when she said it. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) March 13, 2024

Yes she did. She lied to protect her job and the president.

Repeatedly lies and misleads the public. Pays not consequences for it. We're a joke. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) March 13, 2024

It really is pathetic how they're so bad at their jobs and face no consequences for it. Ever.

It does. She's just not the one facing it. The rest of us -- crushed under inflation -- are.

This is inflation pic.twitter.com/4WWbhIdaYd — Mr. Bigglesworth Memes 𝕏 (@Twitermytweet) March 13, 2024

Yes it is.

WE REGRET THAT SHE IS THE TREASURY SECRETARY — ΛBBΛƧ - ΛＷΛ〽️ (@NFTMillionaire) March 13, 2024

Every day.

Raise your hand

If you knew before Janet Yellen,



That Inflation was never going to be Transitory ...😂🤣 https://t.co/mje7O92zZt — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 13, 2024

We all knew.

There is no group that has done more self-inflicted damage to themselves than so-called 'experts' across all fields.

Translation: I'm not really sorry, but I need to try and salvage what little credibility I have left in this interview before going back in my limo to my multimillion dollar mansion to eat caviar and filet mignon. https://t.co/h1TbXiIBIq — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 13, 2024

Eat bugs, peasants.

Just like they regretted mocking Romney about Russian power when it was convenient. It's Calvinball. Just apologize and move onto the next lie. https://t.co/Z945EOU7gU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 13, 2024

They're absolutely playing Calvinball.

I regret calling the Titanic "unsinkable". https://t.co/Bs4opJ1m1k — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 13, 2024

So does J. Bruce Ismay.

She meant to say "illusory," the theme the Biden administration is pushing now. The price of grocery store veggies hasn't doubled ... you're just imagining that! https://t.co/eGu52wKWas — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) March 13, 2024

Everything is fine. Who will you believe: the Biden administration or your wallet?

You mean you regret knowingly lying to us? https://t.co/MV9BilLKfX — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 14, 2024

Nope. She regrets reality made her look like a fool.

It's rare for a bureaucrat to admit to being wrong.



But....



Yellen has said so many things that were wrong, and has done so much damage to our standard of living, that this admission provides no consolation.



She needs to retire, for everyone's sake. https://t.co/CSFQX8qPQn — Chris Rossini (@ChrisRossini) March 13, 2024

It's not rare for a bureaucrat to be wrong. Yellen is not alone in that.

***

