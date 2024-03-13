Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'

Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Best economy ever, Jack! 

President Biden keeps touting the success of Bidenomics. It's all lies, unsurprisingly.

More from CNN:

Family Dollar, the struggling discount chain that caters to low-income customers predominantly in cities, will close about 1,000 stores.

Family Dollar will close 600 locations this year and 370 stores over the next several years as store leases expire. Family Dollar has around 8,000 US stores.

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, also said it will close 30 stores as leases expire.

Years of mismanagement and poor conditions in stores have hurt Family Dollar’s brand. The company has struggled as discount competitors such as Dollar General, Walmart and others grew. More recently, inflation has hit Family Dollar customers and the chain’s profits.

“Persistent inflation and reduced government benefits continue to pressure the lower-income consumers that comprise a sizable portion of Family Dollar’s” customer base, CEO Rick Dreiling said Wednesday on a call with analysts.

Read that last paragraph again: persistent inflation.

Biden told is it was under control! Lowest in the world! When, in reality, it's so bad even dollar stores can't keep up.

(By the way, Dollar Tree now charges $1.25 for items, or a 25% increase).

You'd think. But here we are.

Recommended

Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Heading that way, it seems.

Yes it is.

Yes it is.

Working exactly as planned.

Everything is fine! It's fine!

Not only jobs lost, but how many low-income people will lose access to affordable things?

Yep. Like with a semi.

Time to rethink things, for sure.

+1000 for the 'Tiger King' reference.

It's not. Who you gonna believe? The Biden administration or your own lying eyes?

We're doing great, everyone.

