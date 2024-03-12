BOOM: Megyn Kelly SHREDS George Stephanopoulos Over Disgusting Nancy Mace Interview

This is straight fire. An absolute obliteration of George Stephanopoulos after his awful interview with Nancy Mace, wherein he shamed her for her support of Trump after being a rape victim (no, he really did that).

Mace handled herself well, but here's Megyn Kelly absolutely tearing Stephanopoulos a new one.

Watch and enjoy:

Megyn Kelly just tore George Stephanopoulos to shreds. pic.twitter.com/EuCxvryagO — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 12, 2024

AH-MAZING.

To shreds! An epic takedown. — Harry (@harrytpk) March 12, 2024

Absolutely epic.

Dayum. Go Megyn. — Surley Mofo (@SurleyMofo) March 12, 2024

Dayum is right.

Go off, Megyn. 🔥 Charlatan exposed. — OatmealRasin (@AlpacaBlitz) March 12, 2024

Exposed BIG TIME.

This needs to be played, every time, before George Stephanopoulos speaks on anything. — Mat Hughson (@mathughson) March 12, 2024

Yes it does.

We'd love to know. Tell us, George.

He should be fired from ABC immediately. — Trump 2024 (@Brandonstheguy) March 12, 2024

Yep.

Ask that question of any other woman, and you would be.

Thank you Megyn Kelly for standing up for the Clinton victims. https://t.co/X84x2aVpjh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 12, 2024

Victims Stephanopoulos helped smear and attack.

Megyn Kelly eviscerates Stephanopoulos & it's 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/GoL5EnOHKZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 12, 2024

Yes it is.

omg! @megynkelly dishes out the most brutal takedown I think I've ever seen!



Everyone knows this about @GStephanopoulos, INCLUDING everyone at @ABCPolitics @ABC @GMA @ABCWorldNews



and they DON'T CARE!



ABC News should have ZERO credibility



Share far and wide https://t.co/gr1O5LmuIf — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) March 12, 2024

Yes. Share it please.

George Stephanopoulos literally tried to smear rape and sexual assault victims of Bill Clinton. He was paid by Clinton to do so. https://t.co/olFDWCHSsu — Scott Smialkowski (@ScottSmialkowsk) March 12, 2024

The media has long been the propaganda wing of the Democrat party.

Thanks to Megyn for defining what a pos this clown Stephanopoulos is. https://t.co/PvPpMKv4zO — BeatleJuice (@sfranzese) March 12, 2024

Lots of people probably don't remember the Clinton era, or what they did to his victims.

Megyn reminds those of us old enough to remember what a scumbag George is. https://t.co/gYZy9rUoTZ — maq (@maqcle216) March 12, 2024

And introduces an entirely new generation to it, too.

Stephanapoulos just being the same Clintonista hack he was then. https://t.co/naH00SEiZe — 🇺🇸🇺🇸PRMurphy147inWA 1776🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PRMurphy147inWA) March 12, 2024

Yes, he is.

George asked the question most people in the world would ask: Why would a rape survivor vote for a rapist? She never answered. Because there is NO good answer! Women who survive rape don’t vote for rapists! https://t.co/2R9wcLFmh0 — Janet the Writer (@janethenderson) March 12, 2024

When was Trump ever convicted of rape? He -- like Clinton -- was accused. So any woman who is a rape victim can't vote for Clinton, right?

But this is the Left in a nutshell: as long as our politician does XYZ, even if they rape people, it's okay. We'll look the other way. Heck, remember Nina Burleigh famously said she'd perform a sexual act with Clinton as thanks for keeping abortion legal.

This is who they are.

He embodies everything that is wrong with the media. https://t.co/NJtyHSVGrj — Eric (@finfan362) March 12, 2024

Yes, he does.

And you don't despise the media enough.

***

