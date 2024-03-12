BOOM: Megyn Kelly SHREDS George Stephanopoulos Over Disgusting Nancy Mace Interview

Slate Addresses the Question We're All Asking About Sydney Sweeney
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 AM on March 12, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

This is straight fire. An absolute obliteration of George Stephanopoulos after his awful interview with Nancy Mace, wherein he shamed her for her support of Trump after being a rape victim (no, he really did that). 

Mace handled herself well, but here's Megyn Kelly absolutely tearing Stephanopoulos a new one. 

Watch and enjoy:

AH-MAZING.

Absolutely epic.

Dayum is right.

Exposed BIG TIME.

Yes it does.

We'd love to know. Tell us, George.

Yep.

Ask that question of any other woman, and you would be.

Victims Stephanopoulos helped smear and attack.

Yes it is.

