'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate Trans Rights

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Kansas is joining Florida as being a state that will only recognize one's biological gender at birth on driver's licenses.

This case has been in the courts for a while, and now a judge ruled the state's law isn't a violation of transgender rights.

Advertisement

Because it isn't.

When Florida did this, it was literal genocide of trans people and a whole bunch of them 'died' outside of DMVs. Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani called the law an 'attack' on trans people.

We'll see the same unhinged response in Kansas, surely.

More from NBC News:

A Kansas judge ruled Monday that the state isn’t violating transgender residents’ rights under the state constitution by refusing to change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities.

District Judge Teresa Watson kept in place indefinitely an order she first issued in July 2023 to prevent the Kansas Department of Revenue from changing the listing for “sex” on transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach, a conservative Republican, sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration to stop such changes in line with a 2023 law that ended legal recognition of transgender people’s identities.

Vital records need to be accurate.

You can identify as whatever you wish, but you cannot change the fact you were born male or female.

Advertisement

Yes it is.

No, it's not. Not in the slightest.

Exactly. They're vital records for a reason.

No, it should not.

Speaking of fantasies. This will never, ever happen.

Because it doesn't.

There is no 'right' to change your identity on public records.

No, you cannot.

Advertisement

This is comparing apples to oranges.

Yes it is.

It's a win for sanity, too.

Yep. Good or bad.

In this case, good consequences. This was the correct ruling.

***

Tags: JUDGE KANSAS TRANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

