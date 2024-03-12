'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate Trans Rights

Kansas is joining Florida as being a state that will only recognize one's biological gender at birth on driver's licenses.

This case has been in the courts for a while, and now a judge ruled the state's law isn't a violation of transgender rights.

Because it isn't.

When Florida did this, it was literal genocide of trans people and a whole bunch of them 'died' outside of DMVs. Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani called the law an 'attack' on trans people.

We'll see the same unhinged response in Kansas, surely.

A Kansas judge has ruled that the state isn’t violating transgender residents’ rights under the state constitution by refusing to change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities. https://t.co/ockHPKVlNh — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2024

More from NBC News:

A Kansas judge ruled Monday that the state isn’t violating transgender residents’ rights under the state constitution by refusing to change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities. District Judge Teresa Watson kept in place indefinitely an order she first issued in July 2023 to prevent the Kansas Department of Revenue from changing the listing for “sex” on transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach, a conservative Republican, sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration to stop such changes in line with a 2023 law that ended legal recognition of transgender people’s identities.

Vital records need to be accurate.

You can identify as whatever you wish, but you cannot change the fact you were born male or female.

A win for biology. — Hersades1989 (@hersades1989) March 12, 2024

Yes it is.

This is discrimination — HZ Abbasi (@hz_abbasi) March 12, 2024

No, it's not. Not in the slightest.

Licenses need to prove biological sex not how a person feels about themselves. I can’t add 8 inches to my height because I feel tall. I can’t remove restricted eyewear because I feel like I have 20/20 vision. — Anthony Walker (@Anthony71008104) March 12, 2024

Exactly. They're vital records for a reason.

The government isn't obligated to participate in anyone's fantasies. — J. M. Friday (@CroonerFriday) March 12, 2024

No, it should not.

#DistrictJudgeTeresaWatson when a beautiful transgender woman named Veronica gets pulled over & her driver's license says male. The police are going to think the license is fake. Or they w/make fun of her which should never happen.

The same thing will happen for transgender men. https://t.co/YjdFaXnJwp — Air Force Pam 🇺🇸 Veterans Resistance Squadron (@airforcepam) March 12, 2024

Speaking of fantasies. This will never, ever happen.

Kansas judge: Barring driver’s license changes doesn’t violate trans people’s rights https://t.co/xJPy2bVD5L — POLITICO (@politico) March 12, 2024

Because it doesn't.

There is no 'right' to change your identity on public records.

Can’t violate a social construct. — CalRadioHost (@cal_host) March 12, 2024

No, you cannot.

Maybe Kansas should also make it illegal for a woman to change her last name when she gets married. If a driver's license is ID, then her name is more linked to all her past records. Name changes treat women as chattel, passed from father to husband, perverse in today's world. — Deborah Smithson (@Smithson2016) March 12, 2024

This is comparing apples to oranges.

This is an important win for Kansas. All thanks to Kris Kobach. https://t.co/eVLA6XMLeg — Michele Houser (@michelelhouser) March 12, 2024

Yes it is.

It's a win for sanity, too.

This judge was (obviously) installed by a GOP governor (Sam Brownback - R).



Elections. Have. Consequences.



Kansas. https://t.co/7y19iMKwnz — Graham the Cat (@CatGrah17554541) March 12, 2024

Yep. Good or bad.

In this case, good consequences. This was the correct ruling.

