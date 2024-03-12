The Economist ROASTED for Rehashing Article on Giving Up Beef

There is nothing the environmental Left won't demand you give up to save the environment. Your gas stove, your small business. Meat. Dairy.

They, of course, do not have to make sacrifices. Sacrifices are for the little people.

Advertisement

Beef emits 31 times more CO₂ per calorie of food than tofu does. By cooking so many cows, humans are cooking themselves, too. Forgoing steaks may be one of the most efficient ways to reduce our carbon footprint https://t.co/N4R7YEPoGH 👇 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 12, 2024

They argue:

The impact of food on greenhouse-gas ( ghg ) emissions can slip under the radar. In a survey in Britain last year, the share of respondents saying that “producing plants and meat on farms” was a “significant contributor” to climate change was the lowest among ten listed activities. Yet two papers published this year in Nature Food find that food, especially beef, creates more ghg s than previously thought. Forgoing steaks may be one of the most efficient ways to reduce your carbon footprint. In 2019 the un ’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that the global food system was responsible for 21-37% of ghg emissions. This March researchers from the European Commission and the un ’s Food and Agriculture Office released a study with a central estimate near the top of this range. It attributed 34% of ghg s produced in 2015 to food.

Anyone who argues food is a polluter is dangerous. They're saying they'd prefer to starve people to save the environment.

That's terrifying.

lol.



Eat tofu & bugs if you want.



I’ll be enjoying some juicy steak tonight. Appreciate the suggestion! — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 12, 2024

Yep.

Steak for dinner sounds like a plan.

Posting this 3 year old article over and over - I gotta work on my engagement bait — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) March 12, 2024

We caught that too.

They keep trying to make veganism a thing.

Ain't happening.

Now research how many times the plants require a herbicide or insecticide to be sprayed before it’s harvested. — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) March 12, 2024

You'll eat poison and you'll like it. For Gaia.

“Carbon footprint” is not some metric by which human life is measured, but if you’re so concerned, why don’t you start by reducing yourselves to zero? — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 12, 2024

Because the rules don't apply to them.

We guarantee you this is delicious. And much more nutritious than tofu.

Thanks! This really helped me to menu-plan!



Monday: Ribeyes

Tuesday: Beef Ribs

Wednesday: New York Strips

Thursday: Brisket

Friday: Beef Tri-Tip

Saturday: Cheeseburgers

Sunday: Chuck Roast — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) March 12, 2024

Advertisement

Can we come over for dinner? We'll bring drinks and sides to share.

You produce a 100% more greenhouse gasses when you drive somewhere vs walking. How many Economist employees own a car? — John Kroll 🌻 (@John_Kroll) March 12, 2024

Probably too many.

Please, by all that is holy, buy a new record.



This one is broken. pic.twitter.com/B3Tp77SZ2M — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 12, 2024

It didn't work in 2021, why would they think it'd work now?

Protein -- like found in meat -- is vital for health (mental and physical), building muscle, skin integrity. No surprise the Left wants you weak, sick, and compliant.

If @algore and @JohnKerry quit flying all over the world whining about the weather, it would offset any carbon caused by beef.



Also....I eat whatever I want.🖕 https://t.co/s6rYqoUEah — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) March 12, 2024

And even then, we're not giving up meat.

The Climate Change cult wants to suck every bit of enjoyment out of life. 🖕 https://t.co/Fo1sUNis8z — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 12, 2024

Yep.

Without using the words “scientific consensus,” prove that humans are causing climate change. While you’re at it, prove that CO2 is bad for the planet. https://t.co/ARHkGyrCGB — Nero’s Fiddle (@neros_fiddle3) March 12, 2024

Advertisement

This writer keeps asking the environmentalist Left to tell her what the acceptable temperature is for the planet.

They can't answer that question. But they'll tell you the temps are too 'extreme'.

As much as I’m for individual action, stats like this are misguided. When a short private jet ride emits as much as an average American family in A YEAR, it’s criminal and counterproductive to push the lower classes with such data. https://t.co/ywOGfpCQuV — Achyuth Anil (@kattan_kaapi) March 12, 2024

The lower classes are always going to be punished for environmentalism.

That's the entire point.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!