Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden
Shall Not Be Infringed: Judge Strikes Down CA's Ridiculous 'One Gun per Month'...
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and...
The Level of Entitlement These ‘Nonbinary’ and ‘Trans’ Folks Have Is Unreal
'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate...
The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden...
Katie Britt Makes All of Her Mouth-Breathing Haters Look STUPID in New Interview...
YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up...
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to...
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe...
And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While...
WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee...
You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry...
Special Counsel Robert Hur's Testimony on Biden's Failing Memory Was Brutal

The Economist ROASTED for Rehashing Article on Giving Up Beef

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 12, 2024
Meme

There is nothing the environmental Left won't demand you give up to save the environment. Your gas stove, your small business. Meat. Dairy.

They, of course, do not have to make sacrifices. Sacrifices are for the little people.

Advertisement

They argue:

The impact of food on greenhouse-gas (ghg) emissions can slip under the radar. In a survey in Britain last year, the share of respondents saying that “producing plants and meat on farms” was a “significant contributor” to climate change was the lowest among ten listed activities. Yet two papers published this year in Nature Food find that food, especially beef, creates more ghgs than previously thought. Forgoing steaks may be one of the most efficient ways to reduce your carbon footprint.

In 2019 the un’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that the global food system was responsible for 21-37% of ghg emissions. This March researchers from the European Commission and the un’s Food and Agriculture Office released a study with a central estimate near the top of this range. It attributed 34% of ghgs produced in 2015 to food.

Anyone who argues food is a polluter is dangerous. They're saying they'd prefer to starve people to save the environment.

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's terrifying.

Yep.

Steak for dinner sounds like a plan.

We caught that too.

They keep trying to make veganism a thing.

Ain't happening.

You'll eat poison and you'll like it. For Gaia.

Because the rules don't apply to them.

We guarantee you this is delicious. And much more nutritious than tofu.

Advertisement

Can we come over for dinner? We'll bring drinks and sides to share.

Probably too many.

It didn't work in 2021, why would they think it'd work now?

Protein -- like found in meat -- is vital for health (mental and physical), building muscle, skin integrity. No surprise the Left wants you weak, sick, and compliant.

And even then, we're not giving up meat.

Yep.

Advertisement

This writer keeps asking the environmentalist Left to tell her what the acceptable temperature is for the planet. 

They can't answer that question. But they'll tell you the temps are too 'extreme'.

The lower classes are always going to be punished for environmentalism. 

That's the entire point.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GLOBAL WARMING MEAT THE ECONOMIST VEGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden
Brett T.
The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.
Shall Not Be Infringed: Judge Strikes Down CA's Ridiculous 'One Gun per Month' Law
Amy Curtis
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement