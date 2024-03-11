PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment

There is no luxury, no joy in life that the environmental Left won't take away from you in the name of 'protecting' the planet.

None.

Including pizza. In New York City.

NYC burns pizzerias with new rule cutting smoky pollutants by 75%: ‘You’re going after pizza?’ https://t.co/bnsePiy3Xc pic.twitter.com/zSq7pSWo6U — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2024

The New York Post writes:

New York City has quietly approved a controversial green plan to require pizzerias and matzah bakeries using decades-old wood- and coal-fired stoves to cut their smoky pollutants by 75%. Mayor Eric Adams’ Department of Environmental Protection said the fresh edict takes effect April 27, with some city businesses having already coughed up more than $600,000 for new smoke-eating systems in anticipation of the expected mandate. “You are going after pizza? Glorious New York pizza?” groused Mike Dabin in a recent online comment to the city DEP. “Can’t you go after Diesel Trucks instead of pizza ovens?”

This will also damage a lot of small businesses, and put people out of work.

But, hey, for Gaia, right?

You can smoke blunts walking down the street and blow smoke in everyone's face, but they do not care about that. Kind of weird. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 11, 2024

Weird, indeed.

Boy, am I glad I got NY pizza when it was still good.



Nothing better than a coal fired pizza. — Liberty Never Sleeps Podcast (@LibertyNeverSlp) March 11, 2024

Nope, nothing better.

Same rules apply to crematoriums? — Tall Tales on X (@talltalesonX) March 11, 2024

Man, that's dark. And a little funny. But an important question.

Pizza is our redline — Shehryar Sajid Khan (@Sskwrites) March 11, 2024

There should've been a lot of red lines before this.

Releasing people without bail who chop up bodies while simultaneously cracking down on pizza oven pollutants is NYC in a nutshell. — Hinkey Haines (@HinkeyHaines) March 11, 2024

They have their priorities.

Making your life miserable is top of that list.

They're going after the small business owners, who somehow, survived the Covid lockdown. 🤬 — Heidi (@2024Shitshow) March 11, 2024

It'll kill them off.

Just another #ManicMonday in Eric Adams’ NYC.



Just like the Mayor he succeeded, Mayor Adams is showing he does not give a rats ass about the health of small businesses in his city. Kind of sounds like @GovMurphy…



A helpful tip for the Mayor and anyone else thinking of… https://t.co/cW4BEYIA25 — Mike Testa (@TestaForNJ) March 11, 2024

A politician care about small businesses? What a radical concept!

There's evidence some Pompeiians rearranged their pottery as the volcanic ash fell. 🏺



Apparently hyper-focusing on trivialities during crises is a timeless coping strategy. https://t.co/LwOqJyQDFK — Deception Detective (@deceptiondet) March 11, 2024

Like the deck chairs on the Titanic.

What a great metaphor.

This is a sign of what the government is planning. In the name of Climate Change, they are going to take away your gas ovens and now your pizza ovens. https://t.co/gaHtNjP2gD — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 11, 2024

The list of things they won't take away is small. Everything is fair game to the eco-fascist Left.

Armed robbery, rape and murder are okay; but not pizza? 🤡🤡 https://t.co/NUlPxsk3FH — LeRouge (@LeRougeSamurai1) March 11, 2024

Murder reduces CO2 output. Or something.

You can think democrats can’t get any worse and they just always do https://t.co/IlNsQaGmdJ — Kurt (@KurtUnchained) March 11, 2024

You get the government you vote for. Good and hard.

Pathetic. So many criminals in NYC, so much trash on the streets, and @NYCMayor allows harassment of innocent businesses https://t.co/MD10GvGz0e — Government_Crimes (@GovCrime) March 11, 2024

It's much easier to harass and bully law-abiding citizens and business owners than to address actual problems.

***

