PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

There is no luxury, no joy in life that the environmental Left won't take away from you in the name of 'protecting' the planet.

None.

Including pizza. In New York City.

The New York Post writes:

New York City has quietly approved a controversial green plan to require pizzerias and matzah bakeries using decades-old wood- and coal-fired stoves to cut their smoky pollutants by 75%.

Mayor Eric Adams’ Department of Environmental Protection said the fresh edict takes effect April 27, with some city businesses having already coughed up more than $600,000 for new smoke-eating systems in anticipation of the expected mandate.

“You are going after pizza? Glorious New York pizza?” groused Mike Dabin in a recent online comment to the city DEP. “Can’t you go after Diesel Trucks instead of pizza ovens?”

This will also damage a lot of small businesses, and put people out of work.

But, hey, for Gaia, right?

Weird, indeed.

Nope, nothing better.

Man, that's dark. And a little funny. But an important question.

There should've been a lot of red lines before this.

They have their priorities.

Making your life miserable is top of that list.

It'll kill them off.

A politician care about small businesses? What a radical concept!

Like the deck chairs on the Titanic.

What a great metaphor.

The list of things they won't take away is small. Everything is fair game to the eco-fascist Left.

Murder reduces CO2 output. Or something.

You get the government you vote for. Good and hard.

It's much easier to harass and bully law-abiding citizens and business owners than to address actual problems.

***

