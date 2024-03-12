Nine Arrested for Blocking Road in Richmond During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Yesterday, several alleged Antifa goons engaged in a pro-Palestinian 'protest' that blocked I-95 in Richmond during the morning rush hour.

All southbound lanes were closed for a section of Interstate 95 in the city of Richmond due to a group of people being in the roadway, according to authorities.https://t.co/q0JPQLLglZ pic.twitter.com/Xpx1M0ifPS — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

These insane, and illegal, protests need to stop.

Rumor has it Richmond ANTIFA is responsible for the illegal pro-terrorist blockade of I-95 this morning.



That operation is responsible for one major crime after the next after the next. Shutting them down needs to be a public safety priority.



cc: @GovernorVA @JasonMiyaresVA… — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 11, 2024

They should be immediately shut down.

And evidence does point to Antifa.

More evidence that Richmond ANTIFA was behind the I-95 shutdown this morning. It's a criminal organization and it's time to RICO it. pic.twitter.com/PgeqJNXzkK — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 12, 2024

But parents and Catholics are the real domestic terrorists here.

Of course they are. It's them all over the country. Again. Groundhog day... — Country Yank (@MGOBLUEWOLV) March 12, 2024

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Block a road? No consequences. Pray outside and abortion clinic? Prison.

But -- good news! Some of the protesters were arrested and charged.

BREAKING UPDATE: Protestors charged after sitting in roadway, causing lane closures on I-95 in Richmond https://t.co/VE5ceWxztR #RVA #Virginia — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) March 11, 2024

More from WRIC:

All southbound lanes were closed for a section of Interstate 95 in the city of Richmond due to a group of people sitting in the roadway as part of a protest. The incident was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 11, and was located on I-95 South near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. According to a spokesperson with Virginia State Police, nine people had linked themselves together using two ladders and a large metal chain as part of a protest tactic known as the “sleeping dragon.” The maneuver involves linking up using handcuffs, PVC pipe and chicken wire to hinder the removal of protestors. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., Virginia State Police declared an unlawful assembly.

Good. The First Amendment does not protect this activity. You have no right to impede traffic.

The nine were charged with 'stopping the vehicle of another, obstructing the free passage of others, unlawful assembly, and being a pedestrian on the interstate.'

These should be state charges, and it's unlikely the state attorney general would dismiss these charges.

But they should be federal. This only stops when the punishment becomes a disincentive.

Any given behavior will continue until the consequence for conducting it is greater than the reward obtained. Virginia law enforcement has not learned this yet... — MSgt. Truthian Duro (@MSgt_Duro) March 11, 2024

It seem they have.

Just put up a sign on the side: “Speedbump”… https://t.co/xOd8ZGhJYz — Kenneth Johnson (@kennethmjohnson) March 11, 2024

Harsh but justified.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also commented on the protest:

It is unacceptable to block interstates, endanger the lives of Virginians and cause mayhem on our roads. Grateful to @VSPPIO for their commitment to ensuring safety and quickly handling during this morning’s commute. https://t.co/qmpZl2pjDe — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 11, 2024

It needs to change. And stopped. Now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!