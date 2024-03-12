This Is The Way: Virginia Student Sues Fairfax School District for Forcing Transgender...
'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate...

Nine Arrested for Blocking Road in Richmond During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 12, 2024

Yesterday, several alleged Antifa goons engaged in a pro-Palestinian 'protest' that blocked I-95 in Richmond during the morning rush hour.

These insane, and illegal, protests need to stop.

They should be immediately shut down.

And evidence does point to Antifa.

But parents and Catholics are the real domestic terrorists here.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Block a road? No consequences. Pray outside and abortion clinic? Prison.

But -- good news! Some of the protesters were arrested and charged.

More from WRIC:

All southbound lanes were closed for a section of Interstate 95 in the city of Richmond due to a group of people sitting in the roadway as part of a protest.

The incident was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 11, and was located on I-95 South near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

According to a spokesperson with Virginia State Police, nine people had linked themselves together using two ladders and a large metal chain as part of a protest tactic known as the “sleeping dragon.” The maneuver involves linking up using handcuffs, PVC pipe and chicken wire to hinder the removal of protestors.

Shortly before 7:15 a.m., Virginia State Police declared an unlawful assembly.

Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's Memory
Brett T.
Good. The First Amendment does not protect this activity. You have no right to impede traffic.

The nine were charged with 'stopping the vehicle of another, obstructing the free passage of others, unlawful assembly, and being a pedestrian on the interstate.'

These should be state charges, and it's unlikely the state attorney general would dismiss these charges.

But they should be federal. This only stops when the punishment becomes a disincentive.

It seem they have.

Harsh but justified.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also commented on the protest:

It needs to change. And stopped. Now.

