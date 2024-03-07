LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies

Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 07, 2024
Twitchy

We've talked about the Dagny (Nex) Benedict story, and how the Left/media narrative has absolutely fallen apart surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Chaya Raichik, the genius behind Libs of TikTok, also did a lot of reporting on it, and routinely exposes the Left's insanity, especially on transgender issues.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is not a fan of Raichick, apparently.

So confident they are in their position, they locked down replies.

But the quote-tweets are absolutely dragging them.

Don't you just feel special?

This is the best response: laugh at this tyrants.

That's what it boils down to.

Who are the bigots and the bullies again?

Marxists or morons? 

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Every day there's a new category.

'Gender-expansive' implies no limit to the insanity.

Yes, they would.

Very cowardly.

But we must permanently alter our entire culture and language to be inclusive.

And literally all she does is post what they say on TikTok.

It's brilliant.

But there's a political agenda at stake here!

BOOM.

No, you can't.

Irony is pretty ironic sometimes.

All of this.

Also -- excellent catch on the 'native sounding' term two-spirit from the 'cultural appropriation' crowd.

Why do they get away with it?

They're narcissists and totalitarians. Everything is about them.

The HRC kicked a hornet's nest and they're getting stung.

Hard.

Gotta break some eggs to make an omelette, they'll argue.

***

