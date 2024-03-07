LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies

We've talked about the Dagny (Nex) Benedict story, and how the Left/media narrative has absolutely fallen apart surrounding the circumstances of her death.
Chaya Raichik, the genius behind Libs of TikTok, also did a lot of reporting on it, and routinely exposes the Left's insanity, especially on transgender issues.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is not a fan of Raichick, apparently.
Chaya Raichik said she'll visit Oklahoma—a state that’s still grieving Nex Benedict's death.— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 6, 2024
Parents & allies of two-spirit, trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth have a message for her: You're not welcome in Oklahoma.
Sign on to their letter: https://t.co/W80DbRmjHt https://t.co/jFc768ZAR8 pic.twitter.com/KQQyXiRB9V
So confident they are in their position, they locked down replies.
But the quote-tweets are absolutely dragging them.
They literally wrote me a whole personal letter telling me how dangerous I am 😂. 🦇💩🤪 https://t.co/VbEu8FXDyA— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 7, 2024
Don't you just feel special?
LOL 😂 https://t.co/VbEu8FXDyA— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 6, 2024
This is the best response: laugh at this tyrants.
The anti-bullying, inclusion and diversity advocates are bullying a woman and demanding she isn't welcome because they disagree with her. https://t.co/gxWEZxroGI— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 7, 2024
That's what it boils down to.
Who are the bigots and the bullies again?
The people at @hrc are either hardcore Marxist warriors or duped morons, offering their own children up as a living sacrifice to the leftist agenda. https://t.co/EVVS1ZqxBf— Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 7, 2024
Marxists or morons?
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.
Two spirit? My goodness, do you people sit around making up new delusions every day? All you’re doing is exploiting people, as far as I can see. https://t.co/umeoNVITS1— Nancy 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SameOldNancy) March 6, 2024
Every day there's a new category.
'Gender-expansive' implies no limit to the insanity.
The non-insane Oklahomans will definitely welcome her. https://t.co/6Cu6eJ9eOW— Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 7, 2024
Yes, they would.
They limited replies. Cowards. https://t.co/0qCA30HUyh— ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) March 7, 2024
Very cowardly.
“two-spirit, trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth” is as real as the tooth fairy. https://t.co/3LgTQfCAql pic.twitter.com/lcXwbMgpJn— Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) March 7, 2024
But we must permanently alter our entire culture and language to be inclusive.
Watching the left’s meltdown over Libs of TikTok and take L after L has been a glorious source of entertainment. https://t.co/W3AvX1JvvY— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2024
And literally all she does is post what they say on TikTok.
It's brilliant.
Stop lying about the kids death. https://t.co/ZuvIdyJ8cd— (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 6, 2024
But there's a political agenda at stake here!
Using the dead body of Dagny Benedict as a bloody flag for your support of a child-mutilation cult is pretty disgusting. YOU are not welcome among decent folk. https://t.co/nHnHxuhf7j— Darleen Click ♦ 🇺🇸 🦅🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇮🇱 (@darleenclick) March 6, 2024
BOOM.
The “HUMAN RIGHTS” Campaign wants to limit a citizens rights to Travel Freely.— Bonzana (@BigChuc82197870) March 6, 2024
You can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/BJtAjCZIAG
No, you can't.
Irony is pretty ironic sometimes.
“Two Spirits” is a postmodern made up term with no anthropological basis.— Shane David Jett (@shanejett) March 6, 2024
Stop allowing the LBGT fake messaging to project Marxist ideology to colonize our Native culture with “native sounding” artificial vernacular that is anachronistic and contrived.
TwoSpirit is pretendian.… https://t.co/YTje44BvVc
All of this.
Also -- excellent catch on the 'native sounding' term two-spirit from the 'cultural appropriation' crowd.
Why do they get away with it?
Why do they insist on making this child’s death about them? https://t.co/fsunmRfaq9— The LibertariDan™ (@TheLibertariDan) March 6, 2024
They're narcissists and totalitarians. Everything is about them.
You have no idea what Benedict's cause of death was...BUT I can tell you how Laken Riley died...— K. Wade 🇮🇱 (@Kwade79) March 7, 2024
Don't even start with us, you offensive sacks of feces. https://t.co/MJPtVXDZKg
The HRC kicked a hornet's nest and they're getting stung.
Hard.
Strange how you don't get this indignant when a woman is assaulted by one of the men you let into the women's bathroom. https://t.co/izd1H4xwlz— Crez (@Crezeh_) March 7, 2024
Gotta break some eggs to make an omelette, they'll argue.
