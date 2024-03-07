LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies

We've talked about the Dagny (Nex) Benedict story, and how the Left/media narrative has absolutely fallen apart surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Chaya Raichik, the genius behind Libs of TikTok, also did a lot of reporting on it, and routinely exposes the Left's insanity, especially on transgender issues.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is not a fan of Raichick, apparently.

Chaya Raichik said she'll visit Oklahoma—a state that’s still grieving Nex Benedict's death.



Parents & allies of two-spirit, trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth have a message for her: You're not welcome in Oklahoma.



Sign on to their letter: https://t.co/W80DbRmjHt https://t.co/jFc768ZAR8 pic.twitter.com/KQQyXiRB9V — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 6, 2024

So confident they are in their position, they locked down replies.

But the quote-tweets are absolutely dragging them.

They literally wrote me a whole personal letter telling me how dangerous I am 😂. 🦇💩🤪 https://t.co/VbEu8FXDyA — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 7, 2024

Don't you just feel special?

This is the best response: laugh at this tyrants.

The anti-bullying, inclusion and diversity advocates are bullying a woman and demanding she isn't welcome because they disagree with her. https://t.co/gxWEZxroGI — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 7, 2024

That's what it boils down to.

Who are the bigots and the bullies again?

The people at @hrc are either hardcore Marxist warriors or duped morons, offering their own children up as a living sacrifice to the leftist agenda. https://t.co/EVVS1ZqxBf — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 7, 2024

Marxists or morons?

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Two spirit? My goodness, do you people sit around making up new delusions every day? All you’re doing is exploiting people, as far as I can see. https://t.co/umeoNVITS1 — Nancy 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SameOldNancy) March 6, 2024

Every day there's a new category.

'Gender-expansive' implies no limit to the insanity.

The non-insane Oklahomans will definitely welcome her. https://t.co/6Cu6eJ9eOW — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 7, 2024

Yes, they would.

Very cowardly.

“two-spirit, trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth” is as real as the tooth fairy. https://t.co/3LgTQfCAql pic.twitter.com/lcXwbMgpJn — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) March 7, 2024

But we must permanently alter our entire culture and language to be inclusive.

Watching the left’s meltdown over Libs of TikTok and take L after L has been a glorious source of entertainment. https://t.co/W3AvX1JvvY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2024

And literally all she does is post what they say on TikTok.

It's brilliant.

Stop lying about the kids death. https://t.co/ZuvIdyJ8cd — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 6, 2024

But there's a political agenda at stake here!

Using the dead body of Dagny Benedict as a bloody flag for your support of a child-mutilation cult is pretty disgusting. YOU are not welcome among decent folk. https://t.co/nHnHxuhf7j — Darleen Click ♦ 🇺🇸 🦅🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇮🇱 (@darleenclick) March 6, 2024

BOOM.

The “HUMAN RIGHTS” Campaign wants to limit a citizens rights to Travel Freely.

You can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/BJtAjCZIAG — Bonzana (@BigChuc82197870) March 6, 2024

No, you can't.

Irony is pretty ironic sometimes.

“Two Spirits” is a postmodern made up term with no anthropological basis.



Stop allowing the LBGT fake messaging to project Marxist ideology to colonize our Native culture with “native sounding” artificial vernacular that is anachronistic and contrived.



TwoSpirit is pretendian.… https://t.co/YTje44BvVc — Shane David Jett (@shanejett) March 6, 2024

All of this.

Also -- excellent catch on the 'native sounding' term two-spirit from the 'cultural appropriation' crowd.

Why do they get away with it?

Why do they insist on making this child’s death about them? https://t.co/fsunmRfaq9 — The LibertariDan™ (@TheLibertariDan) March 6, 2024

They're narcissists and totalitarians. Everything is about them.

You have no idea what Benedict's cause of death was...BUT I can tell you how Laken Riley died...



Don't even start with us, you offensive sacks of feces. https://t.co/MJPtVXDZKg — K. Wade 🇮🇱 (@Kwade79) March 7, 2024

The HRC kicked a hornet's nest and they're getting stung.

Hard.

Strange how you don't get this indignant when a woman is assaulted by one of the men you let into the women's bathroom. https://t.co/izd1H4xwlz — Crez (@Crezeh_) March 7, 2024

Gotta break some eggs to make an omelette, they'll argue.

***

