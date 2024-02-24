It's Conspiracy Time! Powerful LGBTQ Org Joins Efforts to Discredit Police in Nonbinary Teen Death

As the Dagny (Nex) Benedict case unravels before our very eyes, the LGBTQ left is getting desperate. Judd Legum, alleged journalist, shared the now famous Owasso Police bodycam footage of a seemingly fine Benedict in the hospital a few hours after the alleged 'beating,' she received at school.

In a new video released by Owasso Police, Nex Benedict describes how they were bullied by three girls for "the way that we dress."



After Nex dumped some water on them, the girls pinned Nex to the ground and beat Nex until Nex blacked outhttps://t.co/fgfl6wP8Rd — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2024

The police officer discourages Sue Benedict from asking him to file a police report.



He says it could expose Nex to legal liability because they threw water at one of the girls that attacked Nex — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2024

The police officer says it would be a shame for any of the students to have to deal with a criminal situation for "something so minuscule." — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2024

Ironically, it was this video that exposed how truly obscene the media's manipulation and outright lies have been regarding this case.

However, the LGBTQ media has quickly moved from blaming LibsofTikTok and Republicans for 'anti-LGBTQ' laws causing the death to attempting to discredit the police department for inconveniently sharing hard facts that have significantly disrupted their new Matthew Shepard narrative.

Attention reporters: Police interpretation of an incomplete medical report should raise more questions about police competence and their motives for releasing piecemeal premature information. https://t.co/lSK0EX99zh — GLAAD (@glaad) February 24, 2024

Congrats to all mainstream reporters who ran with "Police say death was not due to trauma."



According to reporting by @JuddLegum you've helped the Owasso Police's attempts to "head off national scrutiny." https://t.co/uO537mJj9I — Assigned Media (Evan Urquhart) (@assignedmedia) February 23, 2024

Yikes.

So much for police transparency!

Of course, now we have footage of Benedict walking from the bathroom to the principal's office, text messages from Benedict to a family member shortly after the incident describing the events, footage of her in the hospital coherent and seemingly without physical injuries, a preliminary medical examiner's report confirming her death was not related to trauma AND the 911 call from her mother.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Police Release 911 Calls, Body-CAM And Security Videos From Nex Benedict Investigation



"I don't know their names, I don’t know them," said Nex.



"...We were laughing and they had said something like, 'Why do they laugh like that?' And they were talking about us in… pic.twitter.com/v2y0pLodcp — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 24, 2024

🚨911 CALL Feb. 8:

"I need to get someone, an ambulance here quick please," Sue Benedict told the dispatcher. "My daughter. I don't know what's going wrong. She's posturing. She's not doing good at all. I need someone here now." pic.twitter.com/Fz5dHgrapx — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 24, 2024

But all of that is just part of a bigger conspiracy cover-up, because of anti-LGBTQism or something.

You people want a trans George Floyd so so bad — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 24, 2024

You’re more upset about your narrative dying than you are over the decedent — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) February 24, 2024

Yeah, she was beaten half to death!! Bloody and bruised and couldn’t walk on her own! Oh wait, there’s video? Damn. https://t.co/kesfXTDX40 — Ken Swift (@kenswift) February 24, 2024

Another hate crime hoax on its way to Memoryholeville.

But it looks like they won't be letting it go without a fight.

