It's Conspiracy Time! Powerful LGBTQ Org Joins Efforts to Discredit Police in Nonbinary Teen Death

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on February 24, 2024
South Park

As the Dagny (Nex) Benedict case unravels before our very eyes, the LGBTQ left is getting desperate. Judd Legum, alleged journalist, shared the now famous Owasso Police bodycam footage of a seemingly fine Benedict in the hospital a few hours after the alleged 'beating,' she received at school.

Ironically, it was this video that exposed how truly obscene the media's manipulation and outright lies have been regarding this case.

However, the LGBTQ media has quickly moved from blaming LibsofTikTok and Republicans for 'anti-LGBTQ' laws causing the death to attempting to discredit the police department for inconveniently sharing hard facts that have significantly disrupted their new Matthew Shepard narrative.

Yikes.

So much for police transparency!

Of course, now we have footage of Benedict walking from the bathroom to the principal's office, text messages from Benedict to a family member shortly after the incident describing the events, footage of her in the hospital coherent and seemingly without physical injuries, a preliminary medical examiner's report confirming her death was not related to trauma AND the 911 call from her mother.

But all of that is just part of a bigger conspiracy cover-up, because of anti-LGBTQism or something.

Another hate crime hoax on its way to Memoryholeville.

But it looks like they won't be letting it go without a fight.

***

