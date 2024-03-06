Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials

NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

This seems newsworthy and a little frightening. The FBI's Miami field office is looking for Majid Dastjani Farahani, an Iranian intelligence officer, who is in the US and possibly targeting government officials.

More from Zero Hedge:

The FBI said the Iranian spy is plotting attacks against current and former American officials "as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani." Semafor noted that some of those officials include one-time Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Semafor added: "It's unclear why the FBI issued its warning in Florida. But the US government warned in a Most Wanted notice issued Friday that Farahani speaks Spanish and frequently moves between Iran and Venezuela." 

The news of terrorists roaming the US comes after the US Border Patrol arrested 169 members of the FBI's terrorist watchlist attempting to cross the southern border illegally in 2023 alone - that's more than 10x the number of potential the number of terrorists detained at the border in the four years before President Biden took office. 

The Biden administration has done very little to prevent terrorists, cartel members, and sex offenders from entering the US. The nation is in chaos because the progressive radicals in the White House do not respect the nation's rules, and in democracy, the rules are determined by the people. The people are demanding border security while the administration does the opposite.

The Biden administration's open borders policy is setting up a very, very dangerous situation.

And a lot of people are, understandably, not thrilled by this news:

They tracked down a bunch of January 6 defendants, so yes.

Your Venmo transactions are fair game.

We chuckled. He doesn't look like the way movies tell you 'intelligence officers' look.

Total mystery. We'll never know.

Others (and justifiably so) don't trust the FBI:

Would that surprise any of us at this point?

Details would be helpful.

The Biden administration has flown 320,000 illegal immigrants to various US cities.

But the border is secure. He's enacting strict reforms. Yada, yada, yada.

Or tell the DOJ he's a concerned parent or a pro-life protester.

They'd find him quickly then.

Obliterating Qasem Soleimani was one of the best things Trump did.

We'll keep an eye on this and see what comes of it. Hopefully they find the guy and no one gets hurt.

***

