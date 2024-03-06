Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials

This seems newsworthy and a little frightening. The FBI's Miami field office is looking for Majid Dastjani Farahani, an Iranian intelligence officer, who is in the US and possibly targeting government officials.

Iranian Assassin On The Loose In America, Targeting Trump-era Officials https://t.co/KvUFfuZ8IP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 6, 2024

More from Zero Hedge:

The FBI said the Iranian spy is plotting attacks against current and former American officials "as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani." Semafor noted that some of those officials include one-time Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Semafor added: "It's unclear why the FBI issued its warning in Florida. But the US government warned in a Most Wanted notice issued Friday that Farahani speaks Spanish and frequently moves between Iran and Venezuela." The news of terrorists roaming the US comes after the US Border Patrol arrested 169 members of the FBI's terrorist watchlist attempting to cross the southern border illegally in 2023 alone - that's more than 10x the number of potential the number of terrorists detained at the border in the four years before President Biden took office. The Biden administration has done very little to prevent terrorists, cartel members, and sex offenders from entering the US. The nation is in chaos because the progressive radicals in the White House do not respect the nation's rules, and in democracy, the rules are determined by the people. The people are demanding border security while the administration does the opposite.

The Biden administration's open borders policy is setting up a very, very dangerous situation.

And a lot of people are, understandably, not thrilled by this news:

If they want to find him they can. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 6, 2024

They tracked down a bunch of January 6 defendants, so yes.

They can identify a $200 exchange of money by citizens not breaking the law but cant throw all their I intelligence resources to find a terrorist...makes sense... — SilverbackSensei (@SilverbackSense) March 6, 2024

Your Venmo transactions are fair game.

He might assassinate a lamb gyro. — SPQR (@SimonReyno55243) March 6, 2024

We chuckled. He doesn't look like the way movies tell you 'intelligence officers' look.

Gee wonder how he got in? — Cloud Strife (@cloudstrife5000) March 6, 2024

Total mystery. We'll never know.

Others (and justifiably so) don't trust the FBI:

I wonder who his FBI handler is. https://t.co/a59C6h36qC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 6, 2024

Would that surprise any of us at this point?

Hey @FBI it might be helpful if you let us know where you believe this individual is currently or does the Miami Field office mean you know he's in that area? https://t.co/wf8RktkGm1 https://t.co/rGJHUpDbL3 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 6, 2024

Details would be helpful.

Did he come into the country through the southern border or was he one of the many the Biden administration flew in? https://t.co/xwW7AyLqSF — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) March 6, 2024

The Biden administration has flown 320,000 illegal immigrants to various US cities.

But the border is secure. He's enacting strict reforms. Yada, yada, yada.

If we could get the FBI to imagine this guy was a Capitol trespasser maybe they’d locate him… but they probably agree with his mission https://t.co/9rITpzYc1Y — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 6, 2024

Or tell the DOJ he's a concerned parent or a pro-life protester.

They'd find him quickly then.

If you are being targeted by the Iranian regime, be proud, you did something good. https://t.co/NCIdWSTMM1 — Robert Marcano (@robmv) March 6, 2024

Obliterating Qasem Soleimani was one of the best things Trump did.

We'll keep an eye on this and see what comes of it. Hopefully they find the guy and no one gets hurt.

