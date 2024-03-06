Concerning: Michael Shellenberger Posts Journalist's Damning WPATH Report on 'Gender-Affir...
BREAKING: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign

Amy Curtis  |  6:19 AM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

And then there was one.

Super Tuesday was not-so-super for Nikki Haley, who lost every state save Vermont, many of them by significant margins.

This morning, The Wall Street Journal reports Haley is out:

We're not surprised about the non-endorsement of Trump. Haley is on record saying she is not bound by the RNC pledge to endorse the nominee.

The WSJ writes:

Nikki Haley plans to suspend her Republican presidential primary bid in a speech Wednesday morning, people familiar with her plans told The Wall Street Journal.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is expected to make an appearance to deliver brief remarks in the Charleston area around 10 a.m. ET. Her decision arrived the day after Super Tuesday, when she won only Vermont among 15 states that held GOP contests.

Haley won’t announce an endorsement Wednesday, the people said. She will encourage Donald Trump, who is close to having the delegates needed to win the GOP nomination, to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

On February 21, after losing her home state of South Carolina, Haley told reporters she wasn't dropping out because she was 'fighting for what [she knows] is right.' But in politics, things change. And quickly.

Her campaign was going nowhere.

It'll be interesting to see if she does eventually endorse Trump, despite vocally saying it wasn't happening.

For her? Not so much. Her time in politics is over.

For Trump? Nah.

Anyone who is going to vote for Trump is going to ignore a Haley endorsement (if it happens). 

Yep.

Pretty much. Now that earworm will be stuck in our heads all day.

As of last night, we weren't sure she'd drop out. But Trump has the nomination locked up at this point.

It certainly comes off that way.

Oh, an absolute blast. Who wouldn't want to rehash 2020. That was such a great year.

There was no path to victory for her, even head-to-head against Biden.

And if she couldn't beat Trump, who lost to Biden -- how could she beat the incumbent president?

Now to November is an extremely long time on the political clock. Going to be an interesting year.

***

Tags: 2024 CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP GOP NIKKI HALEY PRIMARY

