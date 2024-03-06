Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 06, 2024
Screenshot

The Left is relentless in their pursuit of your children, and forcing their ideologies on impressionable young minds.

The integration of trans issues into classrooms, books, and even children's shows is pervasive and wrong.

Libs of TikTok, a perennial Twitchy favorite, has done tremendous work exposing this insanity, and she does it again. This time in Kansas City, Missouri:

Wow.

It is destroying families, which is part of the point.

This. 

Always.

He'll be proud of it. He'll be mad LOTT exposed it. Because that's how it always goes.

Nope.

It's not appropriate.

There are countless children's books to read.

This is a deliberate choice. Calling it 'weird' is putting it mildly.

Sure seems many do.

Don't believe them when they say they're not after children.

We can think of a dozen books that would have been appropriate.

Always vet who is reading to your children and what they are reading.

You get the government you vote for. Never forget that.

What else could it be called? Nothing comes to mind.

We brought you the lengthy WPATH report this morning. That's what 'gender-affirming care' does to kids.

Pushing kids towards that is immoral and unethical.

They don't fit the agenda.

They're pretty darn open about it.

They have their priorities.

They're as twisted as a silly straw, but they have them.

***

