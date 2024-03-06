'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'

The Left is relentless in their pursuit of your children, and forcing their ideologies on impressionable young minds.

The integration of trans issues into classrooms, books, and even children's shows is pervasive and wrong.

Libs of TikTok, a perennial Twitchy favorite, has done tremendous work exposing this insanity, and she does it again. This time in Kansas City, Missouri:

This was posted to the official Kansas City, MO page. A bunch of elected officials including the Mayor (D) read a book to kids for 'National Reading Day.'



The book is about a young kid who decides to be transgender and changes his name. The book encourages kids to explore gender… pic.twitter.com/rvU8UZ8nDa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

I see this stuff tearing up families in real life, all around my circle of people - especially confused girls who don’t know they are beautifully & wonderfully made.



Our society is sick. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 6, 2024

It is destroying families, which is part of the point.

No, Teddy. What matters more—even than friendship—is truth. Even when it’s hard to hear. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) March 6, 2024

The kids, it's always the kids... pic.twitter.com/zDbk5Z3W4M — Kenzie Marie 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Kenzie) March 6, 2024

Oh look @MayorLucasKC you made it on Libs of TikTok for pushing gender ideology on kids. What a proud moment this must be. — Casey Gentry (@CDEGentry) March 6, 2024

He'll be proud of it. He'll be mad LOTT exposed it. Because that's how it always goes.

Whether it’s a drag queen or public officials, nobody should be reading this crap to kids. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) March 6, 2024

It's not appropriate.

Gosh, this is so unbelievably weird. https://t.co/A12nURsYUh — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) March 6, 2024

There are countless children's books to read.

This is a deliberate choice. Calling it 'weird' is putting it mildly.

This sick gender ideology being pushed by “normie” Democrat leaders. Share this with everyone you know. This is your party now Democrats. Are you sure this is what you want? https://t.co/Wp3nrhtng5 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 6, 2024

Sure seems many do.

When they say they’re not after our children, THEY’RE FCKN LYING‼️🤬



These are government officials. https://t.co/X01p27nTBC — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) March 6, 2024

Don't believe them when they say they're not after children.

Why are Democrats so focused on indoctrination of kids into the transgender religion?



Before anyone reads a book to my kids, I might have to do a background check to look for leftists! https://t.co/rjksfMq6yP — Conservative from Boulder (@a4waystop) March 6, 2024

We can think of a dozen books that would have been appropriate.

Always vet who is reading to your children and what they are reading.

Yet they keep being elected….



The demise of society is on the hands that vote for this! https://t.co/80UFTBlINn — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) March 6, 2024

You get the government you vote for. Never forget that.

Some people object to calling this kind of activity "grooming."



Yet these officials are using their positions of authority to actively encourage kids to transition to the opposite sex. https://t.co/dn40DZ1ZHG — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) March 6, 2024

What else could it be called? Nothing comes to mind.

Oh look it’s ‘Introducing Teddy’ again, where very young children are indoctrinated into believing it’s possible to be ‘born in the wrong body’. https://t.co/mTYlQYx1eN — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) March 6, 2024

We brought you the lengthy WPATH report this morning. That's what 'gender-affirming care' does to kids.

Pushing kids towards that is immoral and unethical.

WHO thought this was a good idea?



I guess universally beloved kids books like Goodnight Moon, Peter Rabbit, Hop on Pop, Green Eggs and Ham and Ferdinand the Bull don't cut it anymore? https://t.co/181W7JiPAc — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) March 6, 2024

They don't fit the agenda.

So the next time that someone tells you that harmful, political and social agendas are not being pushed on children, look at this.

These are elected government officials doing exactly that.

It is happening.

They don’t even hide it anymore. https://t.co/5ouBGon1XC — Moms For Liberty- Texas Ambassador Updates🗽 (@Moms4LibertyGC) March 6, 2024

They're pretty darn open about it.

Focusing on the important things since gang violence killed someone at their Super Bowl parade, I see. https://t.co/Mc3GNJ9ymj — Grant Dossetto (@DossettoGrant1) March 6, 2024

They have their priorities.

They're as twisted as a silly straw, but they have them.

***

