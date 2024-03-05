What Were They Thinking? Doritos Fires Transgender Activist Brand Ambassador After Two Days

Earlier today, we told you about Samantha Hudson, the transgender activist Doritos hired to be their brand ambassador in Spain.

Backlash against Hudson was swift and justified. Hudson is a Marxist who wants the traditional family to be destroyed.

And those are the mild things.

Hudson also posted about pedophilia and how he hated women who were victims of rape.

JUST IN: Doritos *fires* transgender activist Samantha Hudson just two days after hiring them, claims they were unaware that Hudson likes s*xually assaulting children.



Are these marketing departments run by mor*ns?



Doritos is no longer working with Hudson after tweets surfaced… pic.twitter.com/ndi70toMub — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

No, the marketing departments aren't run by morons. They're run by folks beholden to DEI/ESG/far woke nonsense.

As we talked about before, they'll alienate a reliable customer base to virtue signal to a tiny minority who were never going to be customers. It's a lose-lose for businesses. And yet, like Charlie Brown and the football, they keep doing the same thing again and again.

They only parted ways because they got caught.

Not good enough for me. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 5, 2024

This is probably true. But you take the wins where you can get them.

You'd think a brand like Doritos would do some due diligence before bringing someone on. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

They probably got to 'transgender activist', stopped reading, and said, 'Good enough for us!'

Nah they don’t get to play that game, they’re worth billions they know what they’re doing. — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) March 5, 2024

We don't buy it either, actually. Someone knew and they overlooked it.

I am noticing a pattern — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) March 5, 2024

So are we.

It’s true. It does. pic.twitter.com/bba8vsQI4C — Merrick Garland Press Office (Parody) (@MerrickGarlands) March 5, 2024

You won't get an argument from us.

they are lying.

they knew exactly who this person was.

trust me, they researched it, was approved by senior marketing department and approved by the the client (Doritos/Pepsi)

that's how it works. — Carry (@boatgirl3) March 5, 2024

Okay, let's -- for the sake of argument -- say they didn't know.

Fine. Who gets fired over this? Give us names.

A marketing mishap? More like a catastrophic oversight.



Brands have a duty to vet their representatives thoroughly, especially when their audience includes families.



This isn't just a failure of due diligence, it's a reflection of a broken moral compass in corporate culture. — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) March 5, 2024

Their 'moral' compass is DEI/ESG, so it will always be broken.

The backlash that X served could’ve been a motivating factor.



This online town square is more effective at enacting change than anything else.



Shout out to @EndWokeness to giving it the exposure it needed!https://t.co/9P41ArMuwn — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 5, 2024

Social media can be good, sometimes.

Do tell.



They fire the idiot who hired him? https://t.co/UoNIVUlkzG — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 6, 2024

That's what we'd like to know.

Still isn’t enough for me to buy and eat Doritos again https://t.co/VrrCz0Oqj9 — Jason Stahl (@Ebouhn) March 5, 2024

We think a lot of people will feel this way.

Bud Light: We're going to blow up our brand and bottom line by hiring a trans activist & alienating our entire consumer base



Doritos: Hold my Bud Light https://t.co/fWlik3G7jd — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 5, 2024

As bad and insulting as the Dylan Mulvaney thing was, this is infinitely worse.

Amazing, isn't it?

Took a public outcry to fire a pedophile?!



I will never buy @Doritos again.



In this day and age, any company that does not vet it's sponsors, is complicit.



No excuses https://t.co/zHvurVpOcW — Mom Of Only 3 (@Momofonly3) March 6, 2024

We've seen this too many times to buy the excuses anymore.

It took X users less than 30 minutes to find & expose its vile comments and posts. So @Doritos expects us to believe their marketing & legal departments didn’t know this when they hired it? 🙄 https://t.co/wHO8buAOmV — Glenda (@finn_tabulous) March 5, 2024

This is an excellent point that deflates the whole 'we didn't know' excuse.

Bud Light happened, Doritos thought they could get away with it cuz its in another country. They think people are stupid. When people on the internet come together amazing things happen. https://t.co/aMqOgNJRTC — MeatPop (@Got2gettees) March 6, 2024

We do wonder if making it an international thing was meant to avoid backlash.

This was so much worse than Bud Light. People need to go! https://t.co/XWnnQ94gDC — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) March 5, 2024

So much worse.

People should be fired over this. Will they? Probably not.

***

