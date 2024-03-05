What Were They Thinking? Doritos Fires Transgender Activist Brand Ambassador After Two Days

President Biden to Ask Whose Side You're On at State of the Union...
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on March 05, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier today, we told you about Samantha Hudson, the transgender activist Doritos hired to be their brand ambassador in Spain.

Backlash against Hudson was swift and justified. Hudson is a Marxist who wants the traditional family to be destroyed.

And those are the mild things.

Hudson also posted about pedophilia and how he hated women who were victims of rape.

No, the marketing departments aren't run by morons. They're run by folks beholden to DEI/ESG/far woke nonsense.

As we talked about before, they'll alienate a reliable customer base to virtue signal to a tiny minority who were never going to be customers. It's a lose-lose for businesses. And yet, like Charlie Brown and the football, they keep doing the same thing again and again.

This is probably true. But you take the wins where you can get them.

They probably got to 'transgender activist', stopped reading, and said, 'Good enough for us!'

We don't buy it either, actually. Someone knew and they overlooked it.

So are we.

You won't get an argument from us.

Okay, let's -- for the sake of argument -- say they didn't know.

Fine. Who gets fired over this? Give us names.

Their 'moral' compass is DEI/ESG, so it will always be broken.

Social media can be good, sometimes.

That's what we'd like to know.

We think a lot of people will feel this way.

As bad and insulting as the Dylan Mulvaney thing was,  this is infinitely worse.

Amazing, isn't it?

We've seen this too many times to buy the excuses anymore.

This is an excellent point that deflates the whole 'we didn't know' excuse.

We do wonder if making it an international thing was meant to avoid backlash.

So much worse.

People should be fired over this. Will they? Probably not.

***

