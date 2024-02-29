WaPo's Glenn Kessler Gets ACTUAL Fact Check for 'Truth' About Illegal Immigration and Crime

Are You This Stupid? SCOTUS Justices Claim Guns With Bump Stocks Can Fire...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 29, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

'Fact checkers' are a blight on society. They are dishonest, partisan hacks who play semantics to label factual things 'mostly false' and bold-faced lies 'true' in pursuit of a political agenda. 'Misinformation' is a label they slap on things they don't like or things that harm the Democrat party.

So it's not a surprise, really, that in the wake of UGA student Laken Riley being murdered by an illegal immigrant, they're working overtime to provide 'fact checks' like this from Glenn Kessler at The Washington Post:

He writes:

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign moved quickly to tie the killing of a Georgia nursing student, allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant who entered the country illegally in 2022, to the surge of undocumented immigrants at the southern border under the Biden administration. His campaign posted a video that, with pounding music, combines news clips about the case with clips of Biden administration officials assuring people that the border was secure. It ends with the blunt message above.

Never mind that violent crime rates, especially for homicide in large cities, have fallen sharply during Biden’s presidency, after a surge during the pandemic. Trump, as he often did during his presidency, is using anecdotal evidence to make an emotional case against undocumented immigrants.

Thankfully, a lot of people pointed out the very obvious fact Kessler ignored: illegal immigrants are all criminals. They broke the law crossing the border and continue to break the laws so long as they stay here without proper paperwork, etc.

100% are criminals.

Don't hurt your back carrying all that water, Glenn.

Yeah, we're positive those Chinese nationals are totally here for totally non-nefarious reasons.

Yep.

Send more, in fact.

No, he didn't. He just ignores the fact they broke the law as their first act in the country.

Yep.

They're making Pravda blush.

If you declassify crimes and make them not-crimes, crime goes away.

It's like magic!

But data and reality are racist. Or something.

Let's stop here for a second.

The Washington Post has no problem with gun bans or vaccine mandates because their logic is it's worth stripping people of their rights if it 'saves just one life.'

We'll, we now have a rather lengthy list of American lives taken by illegal immigrants. Laken Riley is just the most recent.

And the 'SAVE ONE LIFE' crowd is either silent, or outright lying about the fact Riley, and every other person killed by an illegal immigrant would be alive today if immigration laws were enforced.

We're sure they are. 

People like Glenn are slapping them in the face with this 'fact check.'

***

Tags: CRIME FACT CHECK GLENN KESSLER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WAPO WASHINGTON POST

