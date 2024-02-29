WaPo's Glenn Kessler Gets ACTUAL Fact Check for 'Truth' About Illegal Immigration and Crime

'Fact checkers' are a blight on society. They are dishonest, partisan hacks who play semantics to label factual things 'mostly false' and bold-faced lies 'true' in pursuit of a political agenda. 'Misinformation' is a label they slap on things they don't like or things that harm the Democrat party.

So it's not a surprise, really, that in the wake of UGA student Laken Riley being murdered by an illegal immigrant, they're working overtime to provide 'fact checks' like this from Glenn Kessler at The Washington Post:

New #FactChecker -->The truth about illegal immigration and crime https://t.co/aSuZaHHjSl — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 29, 2024

He writes:

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign moved quickly to tie the killing of a Georgia nursing student, allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant who entered the country illegally in 2022, to the surge of undocumented immigrants at the southern border under the Biden administration. His campaign posted a video that, with pounding music, combines news clips about the case with clips of Biden administration officials assuring people that the border was secure. It ends with the blunt message above. Never mind that violent crime rates, especially for homicide in large cities, have fallen sharply during Biden’s presidency, after a surge during the pandemic. Trump, as he often did during his presidency, is using anecdotal evidence to make an emotional case against undocumented immigrants.

Thankfully, a lot of people pointed out the very obvious fact Kessler ignored: illegal immigrants are all criminals. They broke the law crossing the border and continue to break the laws so long as they stay here without proper paperwork, etc.

They are all by definition criminals. Saved you a click. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) February 29, 2024

100% are criminals.

President Biden’s unofficial spokesperson has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/Hinq3YJ19p — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) February 29, 2024

Don't hurt your back carrying all that water, Glenn.

Man, I hope this gets ratioed to the next galaxy. "ACKSHUALLY, people who have already committed a crime are less likely to commit crimes overall. 🤓 And no, I'm not going to dive into the possible consequences of, say, groups of Chinese nationals sneaking into the US." — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) February 29, 2024

Yeah, we're positive those Chinese nationals are totally here for totally non-nefarious reasons.

Every illegal alien is a criminal. People who continue to lie and put our children in danger by excusing criminals pouring into our country are complicit in their crimes. — GatorSteveO 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@GatorSteveO) February 29, 2024

Yep.

Keep sending the busses to blue cities — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) February 29, 2024

Send more, in fact.

Glenn Kessler removing the illegal in illegal alien. Oh wait. He did not. — IHATECA(R)DS2028 (@Inferior_court_) February 29, 2024

No, he didn't. He just ignores the fact they broke the law as their first act in the country.

Isn't their first act of entering the country illegally the crime itself? — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) February 29, 2024

Yep.

Thank you Biden’s propaganda team — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) February 29, 2024

They're making Pravda blush.

Here's the rub; This entire piece was written from the perspective that seems to dismiss the idea that "illegal immigration" itself involves a "crime" being committed. https://t.co/DHdvA44q1t pic.twitter.com/etQOh3PelE — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 29, 2024

If you declassify crimes and make them not-crimes, crime goes away.

It's like magic!

There is no ambiguity in the data. Every illegal immigrant is, by definition, a criminal. https://t.co/fB0pIXEsVN pic.twitter.com/LPi227jHNo — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 29, 2024

But data and reality are racist. Or something.

The truth is 100% of the crime committed by migrants released into the country could have been prevented by keeping them out of the country. https://t.co/veL5Uvg773 — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) February 29, 2024

Let's stop here for a second.

The Washington Post has no problem with gun bans or vaccine mandates because their logic is it's worth stripping people of their rights if it 'saves just one life.'

We'll, we now have a rather lengthy list of American lives taken by illegal immigrants. Laken Riley is just the most recent.

And the 'SAVE ONE LIFE' crowd is either silent, or outright lying about the fact Riley, and every other person killed by an illegal immigrant would be alive today if immigration laws were enforced.

I’m sure these random statistics are a comfort to those families who lost a loved one due to the actions of a person who should have never been in the country in the first place. https://t.co/Q9Q29vOlfR — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) February 29, 2024

We're sure they are.

People like Glenn are slapping them in the face with this 'fact check.'

***

