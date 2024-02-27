'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money

This is just so incredibly cringeworthy; we don't know what else to say about it, really.

The economy is limping along and Americans, seeing soaring food prices and wages that can't keep up with inflation, are struggling to put food on their table.

So, in a very unhelpful (and kind of condescending way), the CEO of Kellogg's tells people to eat cereal for dinner to save money.

Kellogg’s CEO faces backlash after suggesting people should eat cereal for dinner to save money https://t.co/5m4HgKQFky pic.twitter.com/8OpiHZZf77 — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2024

Thanks. That's so helpful.

Now, usually, these stories about 'outrage' and 'backlash' are really about a couple of random people on Twitter complaining about something. And yes, he's doing his job trying to sell his product. We get that.

But this shows a level of tone deafness we haven't seen in a while. And it's an admission that the economy -- despite protestations to the contrary -- is probably not as good as the Biden administration boasts it is.

More from The New York Post:

Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick advised shoppers chalking up more of their paychecks to soaring grocery bills than they have in the past three decades to just eat cereal instead. “The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” Pilnickan said in an interview with CNBC last week. “If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.” CNBC host Carl Quintanilla asked the Kellogg’s boss if encouraging cash-strapped customers to eat cereal for dinner could “land the wrong way,” to which a cheery Pilnick replied: “In fact, it’s landing really well right now.”

No, it landed the wrong way.

Cereal isn’t that cheap and it’s empty carbs, sugar, and chemicals. 🤮 You’d be a lot better off buying a dozen eggs and having eggs for dinner. — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) February 26, 2024

A good reminder. Protein is very important, more so than carbs.

How much money do you think he makes a year in salary? I know in 2021, CEO Steve Cahillane's Salary and Compensation topped $11 Million. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 26, 2024

According to The Daily Mail, his salary is $5 million a year. He's not worried about the price of food.

With Bidenomics they probably already are — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) February 26, 2024

Oh, people definitely are.

$5-6 for a box of brand name cereal that gives you like 4 bowls and to be hungry again 2 hours later. — Ryan (@Eskimosby) February 27, 2024

Cereal isn't all that affordable, no.

But everyone's doing great in this economy right? — RedBalloon | Free to Work (@RedBalloonWork) February 26, 2024

Just peachy. Best economy ever, Jack!

"Let them eat flakes"? — ItsSometimesBest (@ASometimesBest) February 27, 2024

Well played.

I don’t get the anger at him. He’s pushing his product as an affordable way to eat in Biden’s garbage economy. Be mad at government for making cereal your only affordable meal option. https://t.co/zxzfAanAbN — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 26, 2024

You could make this argument, and make it in good faith, but it still sounds so self-serving.

We mean, read the room.

The cereal is now $8 a box. Let’s talk about that https://t.co/w7M4Sbl9wH — FUBU Champ (@allthatjazz13) February 26, 2024

Yeah, you're not saving a lot of money on any groceries these days.

#Bidenomics: but the media says the economy is great. https://t.co/ytv2xauKBX — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) February 27, 2024

It's just fine. The White House tells us so!

Kellogg's cereal is devoid of any nutritional value and loaded with potentially harmful ingredients. This is not food, much less a nutritious meal. I'd be willing to be the Kellogg's CEO isn't eating cereal for dinner. https://t.co/KVVHk6Rrnz — Julia Putzeys (@JuliaPutzeys) February 27, 2024

With $5 million a year, saving money is probably not his top priority.

The problem is not necessarily the cereal itself, but not following serving sizes or choosing options with less sugar, etc.

We’ve reached the Let Them Eat Kelloggs state of terminal decline https://t.co/WxLixRDddS — Dr. Furiosa (@ProfFuriosa) February 27, 2024

Yes we have. Ugh.

This is exactly what I did in college when I didn’t have any money https://t.co/bAK6icXqrp — Same ol sorry ass rams (@KingJrJones) February 27, 2024

And that's the buried lede here: cereal for dinner, regularly, is often because other options are not affordable. Which speaks volumes about the economy, and the president who keeps saying it's strong.

It's not.

