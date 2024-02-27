'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money

LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

This is just so incredibly cringeworthy; we don't know what else to say about it, really.

The economy is limping along and Americans, seeing soaring food prices and wages that can't keep up with inflation, are struggling to put food on their table.

Advertisement

So, in a very unhelpful (and kind of condescending way), the CEO of Kellogg's tells people to eat cereal for dinner to save money.

Thanks. That's so helpful.

Now, usually, these stories about 'outrage' and 'backlash' are really about a couple of random people on Twitter complaining about something. And yes, he's doing his job trying to sell his product. We get that.

But this shows a level of tone deafness we haven't seen in a while. And it's an admission that the economy -- despite protestations to the contrary -- is probably not as good as the Biden administration boasts it is.

More from The New York Post:

Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick advised shoppers chalking up more of their paychecks to soaring grocery bills than they have in the past three decades to just eat cereal instead.

“The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” Pilnickan said in an interview with CNBC last week.

“If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.”

CNBC host Carl Quintanilla asked the Kellogg’s boss if encouraging cash-strapped customers to eat cereal for dinner could “land the wrong way,” to which a cheery Pilnick replied: “In fact, it’s landing really well right now.”

Advertisement

No, it landed the wrong way.

A good reminder. Protein is very important, more so than carbs.

According to The Daily Mail, his salary is $5 million a year. He's not worried about the price of food.

Oh, people definitely are.

Cereal isn't all that affordable, no.

Just peachy. Best economy ever, Jack!

Well played.

Advertisement

You could make this argument, and make it in good faith, but it still sounds so self-serving.

We mean, read the room.

Yeah, you're not saving a lot of money on any groceries these days.

It's just fine. The White House tells us so!

With $5 million a year, saving money is probably not his top priority.

The problem is not necessarily the cereal itself, but not following serving sizes or choosing options with less sugar, etc.

Yes we have. Ugh.

Advertisement

And that's the buried lede here: cereal for dinner, regularly, is often because other options are not affordable. Which speaks volumes about the economy, and the president who keeps saying it's strong.

It's not.

***

