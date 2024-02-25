Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other Major Economies

The media may call Biden's incorrect statements 'embellishments', but we'll call them what they really are: lies.

And here he goes again:

Inflation is now lower in America than any other major economy in the world.



We have more to do, but we’re seeing real evidence that American consumers are feeling real confidence in their economy again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 24, 2024

While not publicly visible yet, the post has gotten the Community Note treatment, and rightly so.

Inflation in the United States is higher than the Eurozone, Japan, and China. In fact, Japan's inflation is 2.6%, while the United States sits at 3.09%.

We get that math is hard, but numbers don't lie.

The president, however, does.

I put a pack of chicken breasts on layaway today. Thanks to you I’ll have them in time for Easter. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 24, 2024

Layaway for groceries is a joke today, but may be reality tomorrow.

That's all this is.

And still much higher than the previous administration! — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) February 24, 2024

Aye, there's the rub. It's still higher than under Trump. So it doesn't matter if it's lower -- the cost of everything has still gone up.

We can see this.

I'm not sure how many times we need to say this, but we don't live anywhere else. We don't care what other people are paying.



Our prices are almost 20% higher than when you took over. Interest rates and homes are beyond reach for most Americans.



Stop screwing us over. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 24, 2024

Setting aside Biden's lies, you mean you're not comforted by knowing people in Japan are paying less for food?

Weird.

Prices are going up slower, gee thanks. They’re still high because of your policies. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) February 24, 2024

Yep. The buck stops with Biden.

Do you ever get tired of being wrong? It seems that in this one area, you have amazing stamina for your age. — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) February 25, 2024

Ouch.

Inflation is over twice it was when Biden entered the White House.



The effects of inflation are cumulative and that’s why prices have skyrocketed and will remain high even if inflation were to go down.



What the US needs now is deflation. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 24, 2024

Nah. Biden is just going to scold greedy corporations in his SOTU address. That'll fix things! His policies have nothing to do with this.

This does not mean the higher prices no longer exist. Do not let these people fool you. https://t.co/o26bDceLFk — EEE (@EEElverhoy) February 25, 2024

Look at your wallet and tell us Biden is being honest.

"We're still kicking you in the crotch, just not quite as hard these days.

You're welcome." - @JoeBiden https://t.co/o0qP1rLI7r — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) February 24, 2024

'Thank you, sir. May we have some more?'

Oh look. Vote for Joe & we can remain the tallest midget.



This is also a lie. https://t.co/VujgtAIrc4 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 24, 2024

A very obvious lie.

Hey, cut him some slack. He stutters.

Now Robinette……my oat milk is $5 and my eggs are damn $4. Please gone somewhere and play in somebody else face. https://t.co/KyCVteKgPc pic.twitter.com/WRwGon7Cfy — Shaunii Frank (@shaunii_frank) February 25, 2024

This is why the lies won't work.

We most definitely are not.

And 21% seems low, frankly.

Biden's "inflation is low!" messaging is a total scam. The dollar continues to lose value, and Americans feel it when they buy groceries and fill up on gas. There is no way out of the inflation crisis short of ending the Fed and returning to sound money. https://t.co/5XN1BcKWrC — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) February 24, 2024

Ruinous economic collapse is also an option.

Unfortunately.

Imagine an Old guy who has unlimited money and can buy anything he wants in life for him and his family tell you todays inflation rate is a good thing this is basically getting spitting in every normal Americans face. https://t.co/DLnqOuVQlC — Golden Coast (Cassandra) (@GregCrennan) February 24, 2024

But he cares about us. And Orange Man bad. Or something.

Except -- despite how apparently evil the Orange Man was -- you could afford gas and groceries. And that's the question voters will ask themselves at the ballot box in November.

***

