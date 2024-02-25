SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...
Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now

Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other Major Economies

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on February 25, 2024
Meme

The media may call Biden's incorrect statements 'embellishments', but we'll call them what they really are: lies.

And here he goes again:

Advertisement

While not publicly visible yet, the post has gotten the Community Note treatment, and rightly so.

Inflation in the United States is higher than the Eurozone, Japan, and China. In fact, Japan's inflation is 2.6%, while the United States sits at 3.09%.

We get that math is hard, but numbers don't lie.

The president, however, does.

Layaway for groceries is a joke today, but may be reality tomorrow.

That's all this is.

Aye, there's the rub. It's still higher than under Trump. So it doesn't matter if it's lower -- the cost of everything has still gone up.

We can see this.

Advertisement

Setting aside Biden's lies, you mean you're not comforted by knowing people in Japan are paying less for food?

Weird.

Yep. The buck stops with Biden.

Ouch.

Nah. Biden is just going to scold greedy corporations in his SOTU address. That'll fix things! His policies have nothing to do with this.

Look at your wallet and tell us Biden is being honest.

Advertisement

'Thank you, sir. May we have some more?'

A very obvious lie.

Hey, cut him some slack. He stutters.

This is why the lies won't work.

We most definitely are not.

And 21% seems low, frankly.

Ruinous economic collapse is also an option.

Advertisement

Unfortunately.

But he cares about us. And Orange Man bad. Or something.

Except -- despite how apparently evil the Orange Man was -- you could afford gas and groceries. And that's the question voters will ask themselves at the ballot box in November.

***

