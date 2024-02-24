SO Glad Adults Are Back in Charge: Biden SOTU to Blame 'Corporate Greed', Shrinkflation for Economic Woes

On March 7, Biden will give his annual State of the Union address. With reelection looming, an economy that's limping along, ongoing wars in Israel and Ukraine, and a porous southern border, there's a lot for Biden to discuss.

But he's got his priorities and knows exactly who to blame, at least for the economy: greedy corprorations.

Biden planning to hit food ‘shrinkflation,’ corporate greed in SOTU https://t.co/B26tCGOJfC — POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2024

More from Politico:

President Joe Biden is weighing how hard to hammer big food companies over painfully high grocery prices in his upcoming State of the Union Address. But some some aides remain wary of focusing too much on food inflation, given how little power the president has to singlehandedly force down prices. Biden embraced the concept of “shrinkflation” in a Super Bowl message targeting major snack food corporations — as the president framed it, there are now “fewer chips” in your bag, while companies are “still charging you just as much.”

We get it: it's not your fault, Biden.

It's the awful corporations who keep our shelves stocked and our pantries full.

Your wasteful, reckless spending, taxation policies, and burdensome federal regulations have nothing to do with it.

You cannot fail; you can only be failed.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users aren't buying what he's selling:

Classic socialism tactic of blaming "corporate greed" for the problems their policies caused. — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 (@normposter) February 23, 2024

Textbook socialism.

Oh sure! It's all the CORPORATIONS fault. *** Good luck with that *** — servative (@servative) February 23, 2024

Yeah, good luck, buddy.

His job approval is 38%, and his handling of the economy has a 61% disapproval rate.

Go ahead and blame the corporations.

We thought the adults were back in charge.

My goodness. Biden really does think we're idiots. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 23, 2024

Yes, he does.

The sad part is a lot of people will buy this.

Biden’s looking for whoever caused shrinkflation. pic.twitter.com/bxzeqLFscF — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 24, 2024

Someone should hand him a mirror.

Addressing the big problems I see. Meanwhile, at the border.... pic.twitter.com/XUkHMZhflJ — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) February 24, 2024

Yep. Anything to deflect from that dumpster fire.

And his own failed policies.

Inflation is a result of Joe Biden's policies — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) February 23, 2024

A direct result.

"shrinkflation" is directly caused by "Bidenflation"...... — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) February 23, 2024

Yes it is.

Biden planning to insult Americans' intelligence. https://t.co/04oeic1toi — Holden (@Holden114) February 23, 2024

He is. And some will let him get away with it.

You know what would be nice? To have some of these corporations he's going to smear come out and tell us exactly why Biden's argument is garbage.

Stand up for yourselves and fight back.

“Food shrinkflation”



This random thing that just started happening a year after he got into office. https://t.co/BxpfVEpFZL — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 23, 2024

Completely random. Total coincidence. Biden's not at fault at all.

This is a dumb idea that is predicated on the assumption voters are too blind to make the connection between the effects of price instability on their consumer products as much as electricity, cars, shelter, transportation, and medical care. https://t.co/E6IevOF30L https://t.co/kEFGc8x6kO — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 23, 2024

Biden's opinion of voters is really that low, though.

Is Biden's argument Frito Lays wasn't greedy until he took office?https://t.co/04oeic1toi — Holden (@Holden114) February 23, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised if he also said they're doing it to make him look bad.

So corporations just decided to get greedy three years ago? Did anything else happen around that time, @JoeBiden? https://t.co/XfisyOPaNR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 23, 2024

Nope, not a thing. It was all rainbows and unicorns until the corporations started getting greedy.

Vote for me or this problem I caused will get worse https://t.co/I04wIWvay3 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 23, 2024

Sounds threaten-y doesn't it?

Also: 'I've been in public office longer than many of you have been alive, but this time I'll get the job done.'

The White House is stupid.



There is no way to spin this as anything but bad. Biden should've accepted that and instead, said he understands people's pain and will try to make things better.



Making excuses just makes him look pathetic. https://t.co/0ltLTxqvkr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 23, 2024

Very pathetic. But it's all he's got.

I said on a previous episode of @ambXover that this strategy from Biden feels like someone trying to finish an RPG by doing all the side quests but ignoring the main ones. https://t.co/7ELgmyYiXj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 23, 2024

Feels exactly like this.

Arsonist condemns flames https://t.co/OScORMr7MX — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 24, 2024

Same vibe, honestly.

LOL. Pudding Brain is going to spend the SOTU talking about potato chip bags.



That tracks. https://t.co/saK745CHgH — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 23, 2024

Yes, it does track.

***

