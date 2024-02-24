Parental Rights Are on the Line: Indiana Couple Petitions SCOTUS on Gender Affirmation...
SO Glad Adults Are Back in Charge: Biden SOTU to Blame 'Corporate Greed', Shrinkflation for Economic Woes

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On March 7, Biden will give his annual State of the Union address. With reelection looming, an economy that's limping along, ongoing wars in Israel and Ukraine, and a porous southern border, there's a lot for Biden to discuss.

But he's got his priorities and knows exactly who to blame, at least for the economy: greedy corprorations.

More from Politico:

President Joe Biden is weighing how hard to hammer big food companies over painfully high grocery prices in his upcoming State of the Union Address. But some some aides remain wary of focusing too much on food inflation, given how little power the president has to singlehandedly force down prices.

Biden embraced the concept of “shrinkflation” in a Super Bowl message targeting major snack food corporations — as the president framed it, there are now “fewer chips” in your bag, while companies are “still charging you just as much.”

We get it: it's not your fault, Biden.

It's the awful corporations who keep our shelves stocked and our pantries full.

Your wasteful, reckless spending, taxation policies, and burdensome federal regulations have nothing to do with it.

You cannot fail; you can only be failed.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users aren't buying what he's selling:

Textbook socialism.

Yeah, good luck, buddy.

His job approval is 38%, and his handling of the economy has a 61% disapproval rate.

Go ahead and blame the corporations.

We thought the adults were back in charge.

Yes, he does.

The sad part is a lot of people will buy this.

Someone should hand him a mirror.

Yep. Anything to deflect from that dumpster fire.

And his own failed policies.

A direct result.

Yes it is.

He is. And some will let him get away with it.

You know what would be nice? To have some of these corporations he's going to smear come out and tell us exactly why Biden's argument is garbage.

Stand up for yourselves and fight back.

Completely random. Total coincidence. Biden's not at fault at all.

Biden's opinion of voters is really that low, though.

We wouldn't be surprised if he also said they're doing it to make him look bad.

Nope, not a thing. It was all rainbows and unicorns until the corporations started getting greedy.

Sounds threaten-y doesn't it?

Also: 'I've been in public office longer than many of you have been alive, but this time I'll get the job done.'

Very pathetic. But it's all he's got.

Feels exactly like this.

Same vibe, honestly.

Yes, it does track.

***

