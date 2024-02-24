Harvard Business Review Gets Lesson on 'Sharing Pronouns'

Harvard Business Review must've missed the last time an organization (the MS Society) played the pronoun game, because the MS Society lost. Badly.
And yet here they are, trying it again:
Q: How do you share your pronouns with someone?— Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) February 24, 2024
A: Clear, straightforward, and casual — in the same way you’d share what region or city you live in. https://t.co/rmyFsr9gaS
From the article:
This year, I have started taking the pronouns she/her/hers and they/them/theirs. Like the clothing I use to express my gender, pronouns are labels that make us more visible and indicate we are not alone. I think about what it would have meant to my younger self had I discovered this sooner. It’s the kind of progress that can save lives.
Even so, I’m navigating the implications of my decision: How do I share my pronouns with other people? How do I ask other people what their pronouns are? How do I figure all of this out, especially in more professional environments?
Not one sentence about business in this Harvard Business Review article, for the record. Just
And they're getting ratio'd into oblivion for it.
Just here for your ratio, pronouns.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 24, 2024
Pull up a chair and grab some popcorn, because it'll be epic.
If you introduce yourself with pronouns, I know you're not to be taken seriously and deserve vicious mockery.— DiverseBreakfastTaco (@reallymediocre) February 24, 2024
Yup.
I use these cool things called eyes to instantly know what 99.99999% of other people’s pronouns are.— Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) February 24, 2024
Eyes. What a concept.
I do it implicitly. They look at me and they just know.— Bart Taliaferro (@bartholomewtali) February 24, 2024
It used to be implicit until insanity took over.
I immediately classify anyone who ‘shares pronouns’ as being completely irrelevant with nothing of value worth contributing to any project or enterprise.— Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) February 24, 2024
It's the hallmark of a very privileged society.
Time to cancel my subscription again…maybe try writing about business or change your name— Tom (@Tommy01810) February 24, 2024
Solid advice.
They never learn, though.
I’ve supported gay rights long before it was trendy. I support a person’s pursuit of happiness.— Guilfoyle Tiddy Respecter (@AmosFromWV) February 24, 2024
But I do not & will not play the pronoun game. These pronoun folks are erasing a lot of the progress gay & lesbians folks have fought for.
We are lucky if I remember your name.
Most people feel this way, and the progress is being erased.
Please tell me this is a parody post... please...— Gregory Rogers (@GregoryRogers8) February 24, 2024
We hate to break this to you, but it's not.
Go ahead. Do it. Then i know it's time to disengage from you and your mental illness. pic.twitter.com/I8XacS1zvS— defnotticklingtaint (@notticklingtain) February 24, 2024
We really don't get this obsession with pronouns.
Why would I need to explain to someone I'm having a conversation with how they should refer to me in the 3rd person?— Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) February 24, 2024
Seems awfully rude and an imposition on future events that have nothing to do with my current business conversation.
But it's not about business conversations, clearly.
It's about another agenda.
Why would I use pronouns when I'm addressing a person directly? Why do they assume that I'll speak of them elsewhere?— Munchy🍇 (@munchy_kin) February 24, 2024
Ego.
It's also power and control: by shaming people into saying (or not saying) certain words, you have tremendous control over them.
Q: How do you share your pronouns with someone?— Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) February 24, 2024
A: I don't share "my" pronouns. Pronouns are well established words in the English language. If I need to explain pronouns to an adult in a conversation, then I assume that adult was poorly educated, probably somewhere like Harvard. https://t.co/tbJPElp9Ek
Probably somewhere like Harvard.
Remember when it was the cream of the crop as far as universities went?
Good times.
“Hi, I’m Lily. I use they/them…hey! Where are you going?” https://t.co/A2D2TmSRRy pic.twitter.com/oCpRElJ7V7— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 24, 2024
This is not normal, casual conversation. It's awkward and clunky.
Harvard's preferred pronouns are pla/giar/ism.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 24, 2024
Though they sometimes also go by we/hate/Joos. https://t.co/SPayQ6XE8K
Well played.
Seize the endowments https://t.co/xET3yLOaAQ— SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) February 24, 2024
That'd put an end to this insanity once and for all.
***
