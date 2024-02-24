Harvard Business Review Gets Lesson on 'Sharing Pronouns'

The Power of Propaganda. What We've Learned in the Nex Benedict Case About...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 24, 2024
Meme

Harvard Business Review must've missed the last time an organization (the MS Society) played the pronoun game, because the MS Society lost. Badly.

And yet here they are, trying it again:

From the article:

This year, I have started taking the pronouns she/her/hers and they/them/theirs. Like the clothing I use to express my gender, pronouns are labels that make us more visible and indicate we are not alone. I think about what it would have meant to my younger self had I discovered this sooner. It’s the kind of progress that can save lives.

Even so, I’m navigating the implications of my decision: How do I share my pronouns with other people? How do I ask other people what their pronouns are? How do I figure all of this out, especially in more professional environments?

Not one sentence about business in this Harvard Business Review article, for the record. Just 

And they're getting ratio'd into oblivion for it. 

Pull up a chair and grab some popcorn, because it'll be epic.

Yup.

Eyes. What a concept.

It used to be implicit until insanity took over.

It's the hallmark of a very privileged society.

Solid advice.

They never learn, though.

Most people feel this way, and the progress is being erased.

We hate to break this to you, but it's not.

We really don't get this obsession with pronouns.

But it's not about business conversations, clearly.

It's about another agenda.

Ego.

It's also power and control: by shaming people into saying (or not saying) certain words, you have tremendous control over them.

Probably somewhere like Harvard.

Remember when it was the cream of the crop as far as universities went?

Good times.

This is not normal, casual conversation. It's awkward and clunky.

Well played.

That'd put an end to this insanity once and for all.

***

