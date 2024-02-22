Once Bitten, Twice Shy: First Dog Commander Biden Bit a LOT of Secret Service Personnel

Back in July of last year, we told you about Major and Commander Biden -- the president's dogs. Both German Shepherds, Major was removed from the White House for biting people. And, as of that July post, Commander had bitten seven in a four-month period.

It gets worse:

CNN —

Commander Biden, President Joe Biden’s family dog, bit US Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents at the White House and other locations, according to new internal USSS documents obtained by CNN.https://t.co/XvbkpuqE7S — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 21, 2024

More details from CNN:

Commander Biden, President Joe Biden’s family dog, bit US Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents at the White House and other locations, according to new internal USSS documents obtained by CNN. That number does not include additional incidents CNN has previously reported involving executive residence staff and other White House workers. But the new documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal the extent to which the situation had become a serious workplace issue for the hundreds of staff supporting White House operations, and how agency personnel changed their habits to avoid being injured by the German shepherd. “The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” an unnamed assistant special agent in charge of USSS’ Presidential Protective Division wrote to their team in a June 2023 email, warning that agents “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety.”

Now, we don't blame Major or Commander. They're dogs and, absent good training and handling by their owners, they're going to do what dogs who are surrounded by a lot of people, in a busy -- sometimes tense -- environment like the White House.

We can absolutely blame the Bidens for putting them in that situation.

Having a dog is a commitment of time, money, and energy. Other presidents -- including Obama -- had dogs in the White House without incident.

Biden’s as bad a dog owner as he is president. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) February 21, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

If you treat a dog poorly, it will react poorly. This is reprehensible, and reflects poorly on the Biden’s. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) February 21, 2024

Yes, it does.

Strange that all of the Biden dogs have a biting problem. — Real Dog (@Ginger72903988) February 21, 2024

It's not a coincidence, we think.

If all your dogs randomly attack people, it’s the owner, not the dogs https://t.co/PKTGH3ZX9L — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 21, 2024

That's the common denominator here.

I am once again asking that you use all your money and access to any dog-training resource you could want in the whole wide world to just do right by a dog you have promised to take care of. https://t.co/5nftTEs22v — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 22, 2024

All of this.

2 different GSDs living in a house with tons of people always around and with owners who have access to the best trainers in the nation somehow both end up to be scared, aggressive animals. What did the Bidens do to these dogs? https://t.co/maIL8GqkSl — Jess (@LadyJessMacBeth) February 21, 2024

A very good question.

I want you to imagine if a GOP president’s dog biting 24 times. SNL would have an ongoing skit. John Oliver would lose his mind. https://t.co/X14kP1nohg — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 21, 2024

It would be headline news for the entire presidential term.

I have a theory on this



*looks around to make sure the coast is clear*



ᴶᵒᵉ ᵇᶦᵗ ᵗʰᵒˢᵉ ᵖᵉᵒᵖˡᵉ https://t.co/vDM2RD8pNd — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) February 21, 2024

Okay, this made us chuckle.

If your large dog bit people 24 times in less than 4 years, your dog would be dead and you’d at minimum be on some sort of probation.



Different rules. https://t.co/uvzhJb4AzV — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) February 21, 2024

A very accurate point.

A dog owner who's an a**hole will often have a dog who takes on the same traits, through no fault of the dog. https://t.co/ITZPk7Vm3f — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 21, 2024

It's not the dog's fault. At all.

A simple dog bites man 24 times story https://t.co/QOP6M1CqiD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 21, 2024

24 times.

Hopefully the Bidens don't get another dog and put him in the same situation. For the good of the dog and the White House staff.

***

