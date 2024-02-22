Once Bitten, Twice Shy: First Dog Commander Biden Bit a LOT of Secret Service Personnel

DEFIANT: Biden Admits SCOTUS Ruling on Student Loans Didn't Stop His Forgiving Billions
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Back in July of last year, we told you about Major and Commander Biden -- the president's dogs. Both German Shepherds, Major was removed from the White House for biting people. And, as of that July post, Commander had bitten seven in a four-month period.

It gets worse:

More details from CNN:

Commander Biden, President Joe Biden’s family dog, bit US Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents at the White House and other locations, according to new internal USSS documents obtained by CNN.

That number does not include additional incidents CNN has previously reported involving executive residence staff and other White House workers. But the new documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal the extent to which the situation had become a serious workplace issue for the hundreds of staff supporting White House operations, and how agency personnel changed their habits to avoid being injured by the German shepherd.

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” an unnamed assistant special agent in charge of USSS’ Presidential Protective Division wrote to their team in a June 2023 email, warning that agents “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety.”

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?
Doug P.
Now, we don't blame Major or Commander. They're dogs and, absent good training and handling by their owners, they're going to do what dogs who are surrounded by a lot of people, in a busy -- sometimes tense -- environment like the White House.

We can absolutely blame the Bidens for putting them in that situation.

Having a dog is a commitment of time, money, and energy. Other presidents -- including Obama -- had dogs in the White House without incident.

Hard to argue with this.

Yes, it does.

It's not a coincidence, we think.

That's the common denominator here.

All of this.

A very good question.

It would be headline news for the entire presidential term.

Okay, this made us chuckle.

A very accurate point.

It's not the dog's fault. At all.

24 times.

Hopefully the Bidens don't get another dog and put him in the same situation. For the good of the dog and the White House staff.

***

