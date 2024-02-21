More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education

Why do we have a Department of Education? Why do we need one?

Its history dates back to 1867, when President Andrew Johnson wanted a way to collect data on schools. But, like any government entity, it is now massive and bloated. With about 4,400 staff, it's the smallest of the cabinet-level agencies.

It has wrested control of schools from the local districts, the state, and communities and put it in the hands of the feds.

Now, Thomas Massie has proposed a bill to abolish it.

I introduced a bill to end the Department of Education.



We must return the money and authority back to states, school districts, teachers, and parents before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/XQ2rNpNtSs — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 21, 2024

We'll be honest: this bill is DOA.

So introducing it is a futile, Quixotic campaign.

But it's a glimmer of hope that one day the DOE -- and many other government agencies (*cough* IRS *cough*) will also go by the wayside.

This is the way. Public education is cancer. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) February 21, 2024

Especially after COVID and 2020, and all the trans and Left-wing insanity of recent years, it's become very clear a lot of public education has zero interest in actually, you know, educating students.

Now onto every other agency — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2024

This is a good start, but a drop in the bucket.

Even if the superfluous Department of Education were constitutional - which it isn’t - one only has to look at nationwide test scores since its inception to understand that it has failed as an institution. — Verbania (@HDN4ND) February 21, 2024

Exactly.

Go back to what we said above: when schools stopped teaching math, reading, science, and started teaching critical race theory and transgenderism, it's no wonder test scores are in the toilet.

Department of Education is another worthless 3 letter agency — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) February 21, 2024

There are so many worthless three-letter agencies.

Machen was trying to end the DOE before it began. pic.twitter.com/JEBhrQRpiW — AnarchoChristian (@AnarchoXP) February 21, 2024

Ahead of his time, really.

Abolish the Department of Education https://t.co/t4U6ILnCak — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 21, 2024

We're all for it.

A girl can dream.

America should not have a federal Department of Education.



Rep. Roy is proud to cosponsor @RepThomasMassie's bill to end the swamp's power grab over education. https://t.co/Ms90F9rWf2 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) February 21, 2024

We shouldn't have a federal department of pretty much anything.

Say it louder for the people in the back. https://t.co/MiKlJlO1Im — Cliff Maloney (@CliffMaloneyJr) February 21, 2024

So everyone can hear it.

Government-run education and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. https://t.co/4hyp6bXF3e — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) February 21, 2024

Really has been.

I have one quibble:



If we could get the right president in office somehow, his education department would be really useful in resetting colleges and universities from the damage that department did previously.



THEN we end it. https://t.co/FcnuPgs0cR — Charles Flemming (@chasflemming) February 21, 2024

We'd allow it.

This is a simple bill that all republicans should push and vote for. https://t.co/UVr1iMqFhR — Waterboy (@GMRench) February 21, 2024

We can probably guess which Republicans won't push or vote for this, alas.

The Constitution is clear:



The Ed Department should not exist.



There is no authority for it. https://t.co/6YFxaYtqhS — Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) February 21, 2024

Imagine that. Following the Constitution. We don't do that here, apparently.

Ronald Reagan won a 44-state landslide in 1980 promising to abolish the Department of Education. It’s time to fulfill his 44-year-old campaign promise. https://t.co/fsw38cbupp — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) February 21, 2024

Long past time.

We love this gif.

Impossible to argue against this one. https://t.co/sD1DLguWyZ — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) February 21, 2024

Oh, but the Left will. And the arguments will be hysterical and not based in facts or reality.

Push the legislation anyway.

