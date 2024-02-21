More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education

It Was Never About Statues: VA Senate Passes Bill to Strip Daughters of...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 21, 2024
AngieArtist

Why do we have a Department of Education? Why do we need one?

Its history dates back to 1867, when President Andrew Johnson wanted a way to collect data on schools. But, like any government entity, it is now massive and bloated. With about 4,400 staff, it's the smallest of the cabinet-level agencies.

It has wrested control of schools from the local districts, the state, and communities and put it in the hands of the feds.

Now, Thomas Massie has proposed a bill to abolish it.

We'll be honest: this bill is DOA.

So introducing it is a futile, Quixotic campaign.

But it's a glimmer of hope that one day the DOE -- and many other government agencies (*cough* IRS *cough*) will also go by the wayside.

Especially after COVID and 2020, and all the trans and Left-wing insanity of recent years, it's become very clear a lot of public education has zero interest in actually, you know, educating students.

This is a good start, but a drop in the bucket.

Exactly.

Go back to what we said above: when schools stopped teaching math, reading, science, and started teaching critical race theory and transgenderism, it's no wonder test scores are in the toilet.

There are so many worthless three-letter agencies.

Ahead of his time, really.

We're all for it.

A girl can dream.

We shouldn't have a federal department of pretty much anything.

So everyone can hear it.

Really has been.

We'd allow it.

We can probably guess which Republicans won't push or vote for this, alas.

Imagine that. Following the Constitution. We don't do that here, apparently.

Long past time.

We love this gif.

Oh, but the Left will. And the arguments will be hysterical and not based in facts or reality.

Push the legislation anyway.

***

