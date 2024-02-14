Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96

You probably don't know the name William Post, but odds are you've probably eaten his greatest creation: the breakfast staple Pop-Tarts.

Bill, as he was known, died on February 10 at the age of 96.

Grand Rapids man, inventor of Pop-Tarts, dies at 96 https://t.co/K95GeA2aVx — MLive (@MLive) February 14, 2024

More from MLive:

A Grand Rapids man credited with inventing a breakfast staple, Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.

William “Bill” Post died Feb. 10.

According to his obituary, Post was a Keebler plant manager in Grand Rapids in the early 1960s when he was approached by executives at cereal giant Kellogg’s to create a breakfast food for the toaster.

Post and a team of co-workers then developed the early versions of something he called fruit scones, but which soon became Pop-Tarts. They became an instant hit when test marketed in Cleveland in late 1963.

Everyone has had a Pop-Tart at some point in their life.

Left behind a huge legacy pic.twitter.com/IPFWi7Lcb5 — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) February 14, 2024

Huge.

At least he got to live to see his creation be part of the greatest college football bowl presentation ever. Dreams do come true. — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) February 14, 2024

He could die a happy man. And in case you missed it, here's the story behind the Pop-Tart at the college bowl game.

Farewell, King 👑 — Horselover Fat 🧙‍♂️ (@Michigandolf) February 14, 2024

Here's your crown.

Sad day. Thank you for giving us pop tarts, you’re forever a legend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fHUccwkKPA — Auburn Basketball ? (@sheabooskyy) February 14, 2024

This is so good.

Couldn't resist. This made us laugh. Hard.

RIP Mr. Post. Extra pop tarts never hurt anyone. Everyone knows that. pic.twitter.com/cCpogLRu1B — LoriG (@passthepinot) February 14, 2024

May have to get some tonight.

A hilariously touching tribute.

These keep getting better and better.

I'mma gonna have one today https://t.co/CT940OiESJ — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) February 14, 2024

Same here.

He will now be consumed on national television by the Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/kyUaD1OqDI — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 14, 2024

Laughed out loud at this.

Long live Brown Sugar Cinnamon

and frosted Apple. https://t.co/3IqDmBAjCb — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 14, 2024

Chocolate Fudge or Frosted Strawberry.

Went out in a glaze of glory. https://t.co/hhwdjSDKUu — G (@stevensongs) February 14, 2024

We see what you did there. Well played.

They better put him in a giant toaster and he pops up four minutes into the service, or else what are we even doing here https://t.co/s9jMAVxccS — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) February 14, 2024

If this doesn't happen, just what are we doing here?

this is how he should go 🫡 https://t.co/mL35CklycL pic.twitter.com/gfFClRKKJ4 — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 14, 2024

We bet people will leave Pop-Tarts on his grave.

is there any truth to the rumor I just started that they put his coffin in the ground and it came right back up



(RIP, and thank you for the many unhealthy breakfasts) https://t.co/cQlB3cYRZn — David Hines (@hradzka) February 14, 2024

Yes, moms everywhere thank you for a quick breakfast.

King.

They gonna cremate that man in a toaster smh https://t.co/l3ZyUXR98r pic.twitter.com/JJVLeAi1VF — El Davo XIV (@ElDavoXIV) February 14, 2024

Dark, but hilarious.

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.



Rest in piece king https://t.co/hRlEvMOUHx pic.twitter.com/dBzn0JWlNT — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) February 14, 2024

RIP

He seemed so healthy back in Dec https://t.co/BcgLpEhkWB pic.twitter.com/Fbhc3yHfcO — Politically Undomiciled Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) February 14, 2024

Life comes at you fast.

They’re together now. RIP to a college football legend. https://t.co/Xf3Ircq8o8 pic.twitter.com/awP5bWUejf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 14, 2024

Reunited.

RIP. I hope he got to see how giddy we all were having his creation turned into the best sports mascot of all time https://t.co/q4FZDFMZwB pic.twitter.com/sw8iOiV1ha — Christina P. Gorga (@StyleSTEAMed) February 14, 2024

We hope so, too. Got to go out on top, really.

***

