Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade; UPDATED
White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless C...
He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech
Obama CIA Gave Foreign Governments License to Spy on Trump Campaign
Biden Eats Fried Chicken With Black Family in Cringey Attempt to Reshape His...
WH NatSec Adviser Not in a Position to Say If This Nat'l Security...
Valentines Day Cards for Your Liberal Friends
Greg Gutfeld Notes How Biden's Fulfilled His Promise to Unify the Country
Senate Bill Gives $94 Billion to Foreign Countries, Nothing to U.S. Border
Pete Buttigieg Is the Latest Dem to Vouch for Biden's Mental Sharpness (Anybody...
SHOCKER! LA Times Reports California's 'War on Plastic Bag Use Seems to Have...
Reporter Layoff vs. Narrative Peddler Who Got Promoted Sums Up the Pitiful State...
Drew Barrymore, Who Knelt Before Dylan Mulvaney, Now Worships at the Altar of...
The Hill Wants LGBTQ Representation in Video Games to 'Make (LGBTQ Gamers) Feel...

Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 14, 2024
AngieArtist

You probably don't know the name William Post, but odds are you've probably eaten his greatest creation: the breakfast staple Pop-Tarts.

Bill, as he was known, died on February 10 at the age of 96.

Advertisement

More from MLive:

A Grand Rapids man credited with inventing a breakfast staple, Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.


William “Bill” Post died Feb. 10.


According to his obituary, Post was a Keebler plant manager in Grand Rapids in the early 1960s when he was approached by executives at cereal giant Kellogg’s to create a breakfast food for the toaster.


Post and a team of co-workers then developed the early versions of something he called fruit scones, but which soon became Pop-Tarts. They became an instant hit when test marketed in Cleveland in late 1963.

Everyone has had a Pop-Tart at some point in their life.

Huge.

He could die a happy man. And in case you missed it, here's the story behind the Pop-Tart at the college bowl game.

Here's your crown.

Recommended

He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is so good.

Couldn't resist. This made us laugh. Hard.

May have to get some tonight.

A hilariously touching tribute.

These keep getting better and better.

Same here.

Laughed out loud at this.

Chocolate Fudge or Frosted Strawberry.

Advertisement

We see what you did there. Well played.

If this doesn't happen, just what are we doing here?

We bet people will leave Pop-Tarts on his grave.

Yes, moms everywhere thank you for a quick breakfast.

King.

Dark, but hilarious.

Advertisement

RIP

Life comes at you fast.

Reunited.

We hope so, too. Got to go out on top, really.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEATHS FOOD MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech
Amy Curtis
Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade
Doug P.
White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless Cringe
Doug P.
WH NatSec Adviser Not in a Position to Say If This Nat'l Security Threat Memo Should Be Alarming
Doug P.
Valentines Day Cards for Your Liberal Friends
Gordon K
SHOCKER! LA Times Reports California's 'War on Plastic Bag Use Seems to Have Backfired'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech Amy Curtis
Advertisement