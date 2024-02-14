Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96

You probably don't know the name William Post, but odds are you've probably eaten his greatest creation: the breakfast staple Pop-Tarts.
Bill, as he was known, died on February 10 at the age of 96.
Grand Rapids man, inventor of Pop-Tarts, dies at 96 https://t.co/K95GeA2aVx— MLive (@MLive) February 14, 2024
A Grand Rapids man credited with inventing a breakfast staple, Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.
William “Bill” Post died Feb. 10.
According to his obituary, Post was a Keebler plant manager in Grand Rapids in the early 1960s when he was approached by executives at cereal giant Kellogg’s to create a breakfast food for the toaster.
Post and a team of co-workers then developed the early versions of something he called fruit scones, but which soon became Pop-Tarts. They became an instant hit when test marketed in Cleveland in late 1963.
Everyone has had a Pop-Tart at some point in their life.
Left behind a huge legacy pic.twitter.com/IPFWi7Lcb5— jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) February 14, 2024
Huge.
At least he got to live to see his creation be part of the greatest college football bowl presentation ever. Dreams do come true.— That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) February 14, 2024
He could die a happy man. And in case you missed it, here's the story behind the Pop-Tart at the college bowl game.
Farewell, King 👑— Horselover Fat 🧙♂️ (@Michigandolf) February 14, 2024
Here's your crown.
Sad day. Thank you for giving us pop tarts, you’re forever a legend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fHUccwkKPA— Auburn Basketball ? (@sheabooskyy) February 14, 2024
This is so good.
Tarts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/2wIIO7ZNl2— Danimal (@Lord_Chewie) February 14, 2024
Couldn't resist. This made us laugh. Hard.
RIP Mr. Post. Extra pop tarts never hurt anyone. Everyone knows that. pic.twitter.com/cCpogLRu1B— LoriG (@passthepinot) February 14, 2024
May have to get some tonight.
February 14, 2024
A hilariously touching tribute.
R.I.P. king https://t.co/dt4zpi4vgS pic.twitter.com/6ZTaO5OIPN— Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 14, 2024
These keep getting better and better.
I'mma gonna have one today https://t.co/CT940OiESJ— Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) February 14, 2024
Same here.
He will now be consumed on national television by the Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/kyUaD1OqDI— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 14, 2024
Laughed out loud at this.
Long live Brown Sugar Cinnamon— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 14, 2024
and frosted Apple. https://t.co/3IqDmBAjCb
Chocolate Fudge or Frosted Strawberry.
Went out in a glaze of glory. https://t.co/hhwdjSDKUu— G (@stevensongs) February 14, 2024
We see what you did there. Well played.
They better put him in a giant toaster and he pops up four minutes into the service, or else what are we even doing here https://t.co/s9jMAVxccS— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) February 14, 2024
If this doesn't happen, just what are we doing here?
this is how he should go 🫡 https://t.co/mL35CklycL pic.twitter.com/gfFClRKKJ4— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 14, 2024
We bet people will leave Pop-Tarts on his grave.
is there any truth to the rumor I just started that they put his coffin in the ground and it came right back up— David Hines (@hradzka) February 14, 2024
(RIP, and thank you for the many unhealthy breakfasts) https://t.co/cQlB3cYRZn
Yes, moms everywhere thank you for a quick breakfast.
RIP - Rest in Poptarts, king https://t.co/bDZsIypXZG pic.twitter.com/UfYWsd8zQi— Z Ed (@sheckiezx) February 14, 2024
King.
They gonna cremate that man in a toaster smh https://t.co/l3ZyUXR98r pic.twitter.com/JJVLeAi1VF— El Davo XIV (@ElDavoXIV) February 14, 2024
Dark, but hilarious.
You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.— faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) February 14, 2024
Rest in piece king https://t.co/hRlEvMOUHx pic.twitter.com/dBzn0JWlNT
RIP
He seemed so healthy back in Dec https://t.co/BcgLpEhkWB pic.twitter.com/Fbhc3yHfcO— Politically Undomiciled Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) February 14, 2024
Life comes at you fast.
They’re together now. RIP to a college football legend. https://t.co/Xf3Ircq8o8 pic.twitter.com/awP5bWUejf— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 14, 2024
Reunited.
RIP. I hope he got to see how giddy we all were having his creation turned into the best sports mascot of all time https://t.co/q4FZDFMZwB pic.twitter.com/sw8iOiV1ha— Christina P. Gorga (@StyleSTEAMed) February 14, 2024
We hope so, too. Got to go out on top, really.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member