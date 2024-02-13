Shocker: Inflation Reduction Act Will Cost a LOT More Than Projected
Whoops: California Minimum Wage Hike to Hit Consumers Hard

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 13, 2024

You gotta love politicians who think businesses -- big and small -- will just eat losses when they push through minimum wage hikes.

Not only could these politicians not turn a profit on a lemonade stand, they also think they're the champions of the little guy when their policies hurt the little guy more than anyone.

Case in point, California.

The minimum wage hike isn't going to cut into the profits of businesses.

Those costs are going to be passed along to the consumer.

More from The New York Post:

Chipotle customers in California should prepare for “significant” price hikes after the state recently approved minimum wage increases for fast food workers, one of the company’s top executives told shareholders this week.

Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial and administrative officer, told investors on an earnings call on Tuesday that the price hikes are necessary to keep up with increasing labor costs.

“We know we have to take something as a significant increase when you talk about a 20%-ish increase in wages,” Hartung said.

California’s new minimum wage law, which pays fast food workers $20 an hour, is set to go into effect in April.

Just incredible.

It's like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.

Yep. And people will.

They don't care.

But with the $30 burrito bowl, the people who work at Chipotle can't afford to eat there. Because the prices go up.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

That guy.

$18 for a Big Mac?

Hard pass.

Right? It's like the economy has laws or something.

A guy who can eat at The French Laundry doesn't care what the price of food is.

'Equity.'

Because math is racist. Or something.

Of course. In a few hundred years.

But when it does, they blame Republicans.

And when that happens, as it will, employees will be let go and stores will close. Whoops.

California: Come for the outrageous politics, stay for the exorbitant prices. What a slogan.

Lots of that in the comments.

Yep. And eventually, these stores will go automated or close entirely and that'll be your reminder that the minimum wage is, invariably, zero.

***

