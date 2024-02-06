The Amazon Files: Rep Jordan Exposes How Biden Admin Pressured Amazon to Censor 'Misinformation' Books

Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hoo boy.

This is some important news and more examples of how the Left happily uses corporations to circumvent that pesky Constitution (and how corporations happily oblige).

Rep. Jim Jordan brings you the 'Amazon Files', and here's the entire thread:

And this is how the White House decided what books it didn't like:

Just incredible.

Oh no! Not a variety of viewpoints!

The. Horror.

The Left complains about book bans. That don't exist

This is a violation of the First Amendment.

Actual book bans. Actual censorship.

At the behest of the Biden White House.

Very dystopian.

But we all know nothing will happen.

A while ago, the Left figured out they could use corporations to violate our Constitutional rights.

And are getting away with it.

If any politician other than a Democrat did this, they'd be removed from office.

Biden won't be.

100% projection.

We hope there are consequences, but are not optimistic.

***

