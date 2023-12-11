Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN
Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
WaPo Columnist Says GOP Believes In Free Speech Except When It Comes to...
Magill's Resignation Is Good Start: U Penn Jewish Students Say Changes Still Needed
A Few Dozen Former Intel Officials Have Signed ANOTHER Letter (You Know How...
AYFKM? Seattle School Fails Student on Quiz for Answering That Men Can't Get...
Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously
Newest Biden Campaigner Is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even...
Look Out Fox Nation! Tucker Carlson Announces New Subscription Based News and Video...
GREAT News! Al Gore Says UN's Climate Change Summit Might Be a 'Complete...
Is This Saturday Night Live's Worst Sketch Yet?

A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

This narrative that Ron DeSantis, and other Republicans, are banning books has a strong foothold.

Except it's a total lie. No matter how hard the Left and Democrats (we repeat ourselves) try.

Advertisement

How do we know it's a lie? Banned books don't get public displays at retailers:

Seriously.

Do they not see this? Books, publicly available on a shelf at a bookstore, are not banned.

Oh look, an actual book Barnes & Noble banned.

The Left doesn't seem bothered by this, though.

These books are not allowed in some schools. And, based on what they contain, rightly so.

They are not, however, banned.

They gloss over this part.

Recommended

Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He won't get it, no matter how long he tries to think about it.

We're voting the latter.

Not one iota of self-reflection.

They're so brave.

No. No, it is not banned.

But they can't show the inappropriate materials to elementary school kids! It's nearly the same thing!

Advertisement

The Left are linguistic locusts: using and abusing words until they lose all meaning, then moving on to the next one. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

Magic. Or something.

He'll never grasp this concept.

Dark times we live in, indeed.

Quite the accomplishment, given the nature of Twitter/X.

Advertisement

They really believe that 'not allowed in a grade school library' is the same as Orwellian banning.

It's deranged.

And that's the mentality.

The Left thinks anything they like should be compulsory, so these books -- wildly inappropriate for children -- should be in elementary schools.

And when they're not, it's akin to burning them in the public square.

Thankfully, few people are buying this nonsense.

Books freely for sale at a major retail chain are not, in fact, banned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BANNED BOOKS GENDER TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Amy Curtis
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid Jewish Supremacists'?
Brett T.
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN
Amy Curtis
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud Amy Curtis
Advertisement