A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display

This narrative that Ron DeSantis, and other Republicans, are banning books has a strong foothold.

Except it's a total lie. No matter how hard the Left and Democrats (we repeat ourselves) try.

How do we know it's a lie? Banned books don't get public displays at retailers:

Shoutout to Barnes & Noble for their banned books section. We need more people & orgs standing up for the freedom to read these books! pic.twitter.com/AOnMYtnVmk — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) December 9, 2023

Seriously.

Do they not see this? Books, publicly available on a shelf at a bookstore, are not banned.

Not pictured:

Dr Seuss' "To think that I saw it on Mulberry St"



Why? Because it was actually banned and is no longer available from Barnes & Noble.



Unlike all of these books. https://t.co/Zlt4HpK0k1 — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) December 11, 2023

Oh look, an actual book Barnes & Noble banned.

The Left doesn't seem bothered by this, though.

Reminder: Gender Queer and This Book is Gay both contain graphic pornography targeted at minors, including a child and an adult fantasy.



This Book is Gay even teaches teens about bathhouses and how to use adult sex apps like Grindr.



Oh, and defines erotically eating poop. https://t.co/H6hOLYIOo9 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 11, 2023

These books are not allowed in some schools. And, based on what they contain, rightly so.

They are not, however, banned.

Why do you want kids to read gay porn? Because one of those books is literally gay porn. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2023

They gloss over this part.

Selling banned books you say? I’ll give you a while to figure out how retarded what you said was. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 11, 2023

He won't get it, no matter how long he tries to think about it.

How are they selling them if they’re banned.



Somebody call the cops. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) December 10, 2023

Did management get arrested for selling banned books?



Or are you just full of sh*t? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 11, 2023

We're voting the latter.

So you're telling me you can... Buy... A...banned book.



Huh. And no self-reflection. Amazing! — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) December 11, 2023

Not one iota of self-reflection.

Books so “banned” they made it through the 700 layers of approval in corporate America and got their own cute display stand. Keep on keeping on rule breakers. https://t.co/js05e9d3SJ — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 11, 2023

They're so brave.

Is a book banned when a large corporate bookseller displays it prominently for sale or is it when a local school district says can you please not let 3rd graders read about blowjobs https://t.co/7vYInSo8aX — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 11, 2023

No. No, it is not banned.

If they can sell them, they’re not banned. https://t.co/SU3NW2esD4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 11, 2023

But they can't show the inappropriate materials to elementary school kids! It's nearly the same thing!

We can now add “banned” to the pile of words that have lost their meaning. “prison, racism, genocide, violence, banned” all words that have been watered down to the point they no longer hold the meanings they once did. https://t.co/SlYHLqLVlQ pic.twitter.com/QSfWmxaroj — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 11, 2023

The Left are linguistic locusts: using and abusing words until they lose all meaning, then moving on to the next one. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

How does a book store have a featured section of banned books? https://t.co/rjDmwLlxC2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2023

Magic. Or something.

If these books were actually banned you wouldn't be able to take a picture of a display of them for sale at Barnes and Noble. https://t.co/mKU6Gxgq4h — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 11, 2023

He'll never grasp this concept.

In 2023 a book is banned when you can't find it on a 1st grader's library. https://t.co/1QjgML68EP — Holden (@Holden114) December 11, 2023

Dark times we live in, indeed.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you THE DUMBEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN. https://t.co/jSNojcPVVA — Tandy (@dantypo) December 11, 2023

Quite the accomplishment, given the nature of Twitter/X.

My favorite species of lib is the one who cheers about the presence of hundreds of copies of “banned books” at their local big box retail chain with zero self awareness https://t.co/P7EUgL5tYm — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 11, 2023

They really believe that 'not allowed in a grade school library' is the same as Orwellian banning.

It's deranged.

The left is so accustomed to controlling every aspect of public education that not being able to force every child in the country to read a book is the same as banning it. https://t.co/w2VjDkKCCc — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) December 11, 2023

And that's the mentality.

The Left thinks anything they like should be compulsory, so these books -- wildly inappropriate for children -- should be in elementary schools.

And when they're not, it's akin to burning them in the public square.

Thankfully, few people are buying this nonsense.

Books freely for sale at a major retail chain are not, in fact, banned.

***

