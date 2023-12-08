'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening
Florida Democrats Send Letter to DeSantis to End Non-Existent 'Book Bans'

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 08, 2023
Gif meme

They're really grasping at straws in Florida. Having been relegated to a super minority, the Florida Democrats are begging Ron DeSantis to end the non-existent book bans in Florida schools.

The Hill explains:

A group of Florida Democrats urged state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to end his administration’s current initiative of banning books in the state. 

In a letter sent Thursday, the group wrote to DeSantis about their shared concern with the recent uptick of book bans in the state’s schools and libraries, noting that these actions  “will foment a noxious climate of repression and marginalization that degrades learning, understanding and undermines all Floridians’ basic freedoms.” 

The lawmakers cited an American Library Association (ALA) news release earlier this year, which reported 2,571 unique titles were banned or challenged last year in the country, an 38 percent increase from the previous year. 

“Given that reality, and combined with your administration’s recent decision to cut ties with the American Library Association, we strongly urge you to end this campaign of censorship in schools and substantively engage with educators, librarians, and parents to protect our students’ rights to an inclusive, comprehensive education,” the letter reads.

What books are 'banned' in the state of Florida?

None. They can still be purchased, and pop singer Pink even handed some out at a concert tour stop in the state.

There are some that are wildly inappropriate; so inappropriate they can't be shown on television and parents who try to read from them at school board meetings are shut down.

That's right. Amazon is still a thing, and you can purchase those books.

When you can freely give them away, as Pink did, they're not banned.

This is a handy reminder of the books they're claiming are 'banned'. No, these do not belong in schools.

These books do not belong in elementary, or even middle schools.

Look, we understand that people will object to books for the most ridiculous reasons. Think the Harry Potter series and the charges of witchcraft, satanism, etc.

There should be a process for vetting books so that the complaint of one parent doesn't lead to its removal. The question should be whether or not a reasonable person finds a book offensive or inappropriate (although 'reasonable people' seem to be an endangered species these days).

That being said: these books are clearly pornographic and inappropriate. They do not belong on school shelves. Reasonable people can see this.

Parents are free to read these books to their children. Even if we disagree with that.

The first step to repealing a book ban is to ban the books.

Which DeSantis hasn't done.

Seeing as they have no legislative power in the state, they had to do something to occupy their time.

To put it simply: yes.

Just like if the government doesn't provide health care (or another pet cause), it's 'banned' or otherwise restricted.

That's what they do best.

If it was, Pink would be in jail for breaking Florida laws. Yet, she's not.

The lengths to which they go to expose young children to this material is deeply troubling.

They're so desperate to smear DeSantis as this tyrant who is banning books, harming LGBTQ people, and making Florida unsafe, despite the fact he won re-election by 20 points while the Democrats are a minority with next to no power. All they can do is lie about his record. And they even do that poorly.

***

