Florida Democrats Send Letter to DeSantis to End Non-Existent 'Book Bans'

They're really grasping at straws in Florida. Having been relegated to a super minority, the Florida Democrats are begging Ron DeSantis to end the non-existent book bans in Florida schools.

Florida Democrats pen letter calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end book bans https://t.co/PfitPMDEdd — The Hill (@thehill) December 8, 2023

The Hill explains:

A group of Florida Democrats urged state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to end his administration’s current initiative of banning books in the state. In a letter sent Thursday, the group wrote to DeSantis about their shared concern with the recent uptick of book bans in the state’s schools and libraries, noting that these actions “will foment a noxious climate of repression and marginalization that degrades learning, understanding and undermines all Floridians’ basic freedoms.” The lawmakers cited an American Library Association (ALA) news release earlier this year, which reported 2,571 unique titles were banned or challenged last year in the country, an 38 percent increase from the previous year. “Given that reality, and combined with your administration’s recent decision to cut ties with the American Library Association, we strongly urge you to end this campaign of censorship in schools and substantively engage with educators, librarians, and parents to protect our students’ rights to an inclusive, comprehensive education,” the letter reads.

What books are 'banned' in the state of Florida?

None. They can still be purchased, and pop singer Pink even handed some out at a concert tour stop in the state.

There are some that are wildly inappropriate; so inappropriate they can't be shown on television and parents who try to read from them at school board meetings are shut down.

Man Florida can't even do book bans right I can't believe you can still buy these books in stores or get them at a Pink concert. — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) December 8, 2023

That's right. Amazon is still a thing, and you can purchase those books.

What book bans? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 8, 2023

When you can freely give them away, as Pink did, they're not banned.

Which books are banned in the State of Florida?



Oh, that's right, no books are actually banned, only gay porn has been moved out of elementary school libraries. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 8, 2023

This is a handy reminder of the books they're claiming are 'banned'. No, these do not belong in schools.

Periodic reminder that when they accuse us of banning books they’re referring to pornographic books which are offered to kids in schools across the country.



For some reason they never provide visuals… 🤔



Why does the Secretary of Education want kids reading porn in schools? https://t.co/q3Mtfm8UlV pic.twitter.com/xv7eUs5qz0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2023

These books do not belong in elementary, or even middle schools.

Still peddling the lies about book bans I see

There are no book bans

People can still get the porn for their kids, the parents jut need to do it instead of unfettered and unsupervised access in the government indoctrination camps. — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) December 8, 2023

Look, we understand that people will object to books for the most ridiculous reasons. Think the Harry Potter series and the charges of witchcraft, satanism, etc.

There should be a process for vetting books so that the complaint of one parent doesn't lead to its removal. The question should be whether or not a reasonable person finds a book offensive or inappropriate (although 'reasonable people' seem to be an endangered species these days).

That being said: these books are clearly pornographic and inappropriate. They do not belong on school shelves. Reasonable people can see this.

There are no book bans. Any book that has been deemed inappropriate for certain age groups, may be purchased by anybody that desires to read said books with their own money and not the taxpayers'. — Robert K Craig (@N7Verner) December 8, 2023

Parents are free to read these books to their children. Even if we disagree with that.

First he would have to ban some books. — The Gay Conservative (@The_Gay_Cnsrvtv) December 8, 2023

The first step to repealing a book ban is to ban the books.

Which DeSantis hasn't done.

I almost feel bad that they spent money on a pen and paper.@FlaDems are so broke that this couldn’t have been an easy expenditure.



Anyway… https://t.co/O5Ebovt9yN — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 8, 2023

Seeing as they have no legislative power in the state, they had to do something to occupy their time.

Do these idiots think that any book not provided by the government is "banned?" https://t.co/pkxRBKHfgD — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) December 8, 2023

To put it simply: yes.

Just like if the government doesn't provide health care (or another pet cause), it's 'banned' or otherwise restricted.

Ignorant people making ignorant demands and an ignorant press writing a story about it trying to make it legit. https://t.co/JVzbKX8QLo — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) December 8, 2023

That's what they do best.

There are no book bans. @CommunityNotes Florida has not banned any books. There no books illegal to possess or own in Florida. This is a mischaracterization of prohibiting certain books from school Libraries. It is not illegal to own or acquire any books in Florida. https://t.co/GjrKU8t2hp — Becky D (@JoyeMit38469800) December 8, 2023

If it was, Pink would be in jail for breaking Florida laws. Yet, she's not.

Shorter: dems want p0rn to be available to young kids in school libraries. https://t.co/Bb9MaRcPBn — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 8, 2023

The lengths to which they go to expose young children to this material is deeply troubling.

They're so desperate to smear DeSantis as this tyrant who is banning books, harming LGBTQ people, and making Florida unsafe, despite the fact he won re-election by 20 points while the Democrats are a minority with next to no power. All they can do is lie about his record. And they even do that poorly.

***

