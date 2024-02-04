Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump on Economy Polling

The media can't just seem to understand why Biden is polling so poorly on the economy.

We had four years of Trump and, while not perfect, the economy for most of his term was solid. Now we've had almost four years of Biden, and -- despite the White House's best efforts to gaslight us that things are great -- the reality for many Americans is the economy is bad.

NEW: President Biden trails former President Trump by 22 points on handling of the economy in the latest NBC News national poll, says @SteveKornacki.@kwelkernbc: "The economy is so striking because jobs are up, inflation is down. Voters aren't giving [Biden] credit for that." pic.twitter.com/BBoy0tKDfr — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 4, 2024

Kristen Welker and Steve Kornacki may not be feeling the impact of Biden's 'bottom up, middle out' economic plan, but average Americans are, and they're happy to point out why Biden is 22 points behind Trump on the economy.

"Inflation Down" as in still more than two times worse than pre-Biden: pic.twitter.com/x0pV4imBax — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 4, 2024

Inflation may be 'down', but it is still double what it was before Biden took office. So the price of everything is still up.

The 'historic jobs numbers' are the most maddening part. Many of these jobs are ones that were lost during COVID and are simply returning. Biden isn't 'creating' jobs. Government doesn't create jobs. It only creates the conditions in which employers create jobs.

And Biden is making that difficult.

He raised prices before they went down.... they went down only THISSSS MUCH. #BidenWorstPresidentEver pic.twitter.com/dfGG285u0i — Cupcake Schotzie (@schotziejlk) February 4, 2024

And they're still up.

And the White House keeps gaslighting us.

If inflation is 0.0 % this year, after averaging about 7% for three years, are you better off?



Did anyone at MSNBC break 600 math SAT? — Tiger Cat (@BackTo_1970) February 4, 2024

Our money says no, they did not.

You’re gaslighting people into believing they’re not permanently poorer pic.twitter.com/cZWGHClHYq — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) February 4, 2024

Who are you going to believe? The media or your lying eyes (and wallet)?

Inflation is permanent without deflation. 7% inflation is year-over-year, meaning goods are 7% more expensive than they were the same month last year. Lower inflation rates, which is what we have now than the recent peak, doesn't mean prices go down.



You need DEFLATION for that. — Miguel Maruso (@miggymaru) February 4, 2024

And that'll likely never happen.

Biden's messaging here has been horrible.



First, those claiming the economy is 'great' are ignoring the public.



If he had shown sympathy for those struggling, while still taking credit for improvements, his polling would be far better. https://t.co/NDKjIOwNqK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2024

The messaging isn't the problem.

But the fact Biden and his administration won't even acknowledge that Americans are struggling is so telling,

Even though Elmo realized people are not doing well.

Hear me out… maybe for millions of Americans the economy just isn’t as good as the economists, media and Biden administration say it is? https://t.co/lowsVhdaYS — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 4, 2024

And this push to get them to ignore this reality is maddening.

Breaking News: The "few" who can eat $100 lunches every single day and are the only beneficiaries of domestic job creation under Joe Biden cannot understand why the "many" don't see the economy as they do. https://t.co/aYIoES967k — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) February 4, 2024

People insulated from the bad economy think the economy is great.

The problem with the "lagging sentiment" copium on the economy is that Trump gets a full 4 years for people to clean up the lag in sentiment for him too. Turns out people really liked his economy. People also see that whatever he did under Covid didn't destroy the world. https://t.co/J7xZMsqgkP — Chris (@chriswithans) February 4, 2024

There are reasonable, justified criticisms of how Trump handled COVID, but the fact remains: we can now see how things were under Trump versus Biden.

The question is, do enough people think things were better under Trump?

With the same money I had under Trump.

My gas tank isn’t as full.

My shopping cart isn’t as full.

My energy costs are higher.

My medical costs are higher.

Most of the jobs are temporary part time.

People are maxing credit cards.

People are taking two jobs.

Economy is not better. — GenXFatBastard (@GenXFatBastard) February 4, 2024

This will be one of two issues on which the election pivots (the other is the border). And, as of right now, Biden is at a significant disadvantage on both.

***

