Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump on Economy Polling

Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The media can't just seem to understand why Biden is polling so poorly on the economy.

We had four years of Trump and, while not perfect, the economy for most of his term was solid. Now we've had almost four years of Biden, and -- despite the White House's best efforts to gaslight us that things are great -- the reality for many Americans is the economy is bad.

Kristen Welker and Steve Kornacki may not be feeling the impact of Biden's 'bottom up, middle out' economic plan, but average Americans are, and they're happy to point out why Biden is 22 points behind Trump on the economy.

Inflation may be 'down', but it is still double what it was before Biden took office. So the price of everything is still up.

The 'historic jobs numbers' are the most maddening part. Many of these jobs are ones that were lost during COVID and are simply returning. Biden isn't 'creating' jobs. Government doesn't create jobs. It only creates the conditions in which employers create jobs.

And Biden is making that difficult.

And they're still up. 

And the White House keeps gaslighting us.

Our money says no, they did not.

Who are you going to believe? The media or your lying eyes (and wallet)?

And that'll likely never happen.

The messaging isn't the problem.

But the fact Biden and his administration won't even acknowledge that Americans are struggling is so telling,

Even though Elmo realized people are not doing well.

And this push to get them to ignore this reality is maddening.

People insulated from the bad economy think the economy is great.

There are reasonable, justified criticisms of how Trump handled COVID, but the fact remains: we can now see how things were under Trump versus Biden. 

The question is, do enough people think things were better under Trump?

This will be one of two issues on which the election pivots (the other is the border). And, as of right now, Biden is at a significant disadvantage on both.

***

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION MEET THE PRESS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

