'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead

To the Left, everyone politically to the right of Karl Marx is, invariably, a racist. And an irredeemable one, at that. They spout critical race theory nonsense that says every white person is a bigot, and must atone for not only their sins, but the sins of their forebears. It doesn't matter if you've never uttered a racist word or committed a racist act in your life. You are, by the default color of your skin, guilty of a cardinal sin and must make amends. Only theirs is a system where forgiveness and redemption are not attainable: you can only be punished. Cancellation is permanent.

Unless, of course, David Frum decides that maybe you were okay after all. Even though you were, actually, a racist and a terrible president to boot.

Woodrow Wilson is despised as a racist by today’s left and a tyrant by today’s right. Yet for all his faults, he left the modern world an important legacy: a set of values that our politics sorely need today, @davidfrum argues. https://t.co/Sd5ImskE2M — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 2, 2024

Frum writes:

Yet over the past half decade, Wilson’s name has been scrubbed from schools and memorials across the country. Wilson’s own Princeton, which he elevated from mediocrity to greatness in his eight years as university president, has removed his name from its school of public policy and a dormitory. “We have taken this extraordinary step,” the university announced in June 2020, “because we believe that Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combatting the scourge of racism in all its forms.”



These acts of obloquy are endorsed across the spectrum of liberal and progressive opinion. The New York Times editorial board had urged the renaming and damned Wilson as “an unrepentant racist.” In his recent history, American Midnight, the eminent liberal writer Adam Hochschild accuses Wilson of culpability for the unjust imprisonment, illegal abuse, and outright murder of trade unionists and anti-war dissenters. Here at The Atlantic, the historian Timothy Naftali described Wilson as “an awful man who presided over an apartheid system in the nation’s capital.”

Let's remind you of some of the things Wilson espoused and did:

Resegregated the federal government

Defended the KKK

Fired 15 of 17 Black federal service supervisors and replaced them with white people

Killed a proposal from Japan for a treaty that would recognize racial equality at Versailles in 1919

Wrote that Reconstruction was 'dominance of an ignorant and inferior race'

We don't have to continue. The guy was awful, and an unrepentant racist.

So while the Left gleefully melts down statues of Robert E. Lee, they're hoping to rehabilitate Wilson.

Why?

Well, Frum says he 'championed—and came to symbolize—progressive reform at home and liberal internationalism abroad.'

So he's a progressive, therefore we must overlook his blatant racism.

(This is also a roundabout way of saying progressives are racist, but we digress).

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were having none of it:

A racist president who can barely communicate but refuses to resign? No way. Who would allow that? pic.twitter.com/aQ1zrOyQTk — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 2, 2024

Sounds familiar, no?

The Frog of Shame won, too.

Like segregation and the Klan? Or jailing journalists and anti-war activists? — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 3, 2024

We didn't even list those above, but yes he did jail journalists and anti-war activists.

What a swell guy.

Wilson - the quintessential Democrat….



No wonder Frum likes him. — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) February 3, 2024

Nailed it.

David Frum during Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/Xix0NuN3OU — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) February 2, 2024

We laughed out loud at this.

What a time to pick to 'uncancel' racist Woodrow Wilson.

If there were a Mount Rushmore of self-important morons, David Frum would be all four faces on it. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 3, 2024

Ouch.

Re-posting because after reading the article. The facts are still the facts. https://t.co/C568QMyhSC — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) February 3, 2024

A total peach, that Wilson.

The layoffs will continue until IQ improves. — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) February 3, 2024

This is perfection.

But he was both a racist and a tyrant https://t.co/Ow13znguQE — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 3, 2024

Tells you exactly how they'd prefer to govern, doesn't it?

Wilson was a psychopath who is one of the people most responsible for the disaster of Versailles and World War II https://t.co/eRdKxmghrS — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) February 4, 2024

But he was a progressive, so let's overlook all that.

Woodrow Wilson screened pro-KKK films in the White House, segregated organizations under his authority, and generally acted like a wannabe-dictator. He was considered a racist in his own time, and as a bonus was a baby tyrant https://t.co/PQZytJMXji — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 3, 2024

And Frum likes him.

Speaks volumes, no?

So, we should tear down Jefferson and Lincoln statues but need to spare Wilson? https://t.co/E50cGRPhv8 — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) February 4, 2024

Make it make sense.

Congrats to David Frum for maintaining the international heavyweight title for always being wrong about everything.



The man can't even be right on accident.



Undisputed champ. No one comes close. https://t.co/r3OHWIOQ6q pic.twitter.com/R9i7JT5sv7 — +P Hollow-Point Lovecraft (@CloudCage) February 3, 2024

It really is an accomplishment to be this wrong all. the. time.

"Yes, Wilson was evil. But he was also a failed Pollyanna." https://t.co/hrLgyjOXGh — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2024

Quite the take.

David Frum brilliantly explains why racism is actually okay if our progressive values align. https://t.co/GSMjki9Trp — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 2, 2024

That's what it boils down to: the ends justify the means. Racism, tyranny, and dictatorial tendencies are okay if the person is a progressive.

They'd never 'uncancel' anyone else, and your average Joe has had his life upended for far, far less by a media that sees racism in even innocuous hand gestures.

But Wilson is somehow, magically, (D)ifferent.

