'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/File

To the Left, everyone politically to the right of Karl Marx is, invariably, a racist. And an irredeemable one, at that. They spout critical race theory nonsense that says every white person is a bigot, and must atone for not only their sins, but the sins of their forebears. It doesn't matter if you've never uttered a racist word or committed a racist act in your life. You are, by the default color of your skin, guilty of a cardinal sin and must make amends. Only theirs is a system where forgiveness and redemption are not attainable: you can only be punished. Cancellation is permanent.

Unless, of course, David Frum decides that maybe you were okay after all. Even though you were, actually, a racist and a terrible president to boot.

Frum writes:

These acts of obloquy are endorsed across the spectrum of liberal and progressive opinion. The New York Times editorial board had urged the renaming and damned Wilson as “an unrepentant racist.” In his recent history, American Midnight, the eminent liberal writer Adam Hochschild accuses Wilson of culpability for the unjust imprisonment, illegal abuse, and outright murder of trade unionists and anti-war dissenters. Here at The Atlantic, the historian Timothy Naftali described Wilson as “an awful man who presided over an apartheid system in the nation’s capital.”

Let's remind you of some of the things Wilson espoused and did:

  • Resegregated the federal government
  • Defended the KKK
  • Fired 15 of 17 Black federal service supervisors and replaced them with white people
  • Killed a proposal from Japan for a treaty that would recognize racial equality at Versailles in 1919
  • Wrote that Reconstruction was 'dominance of an ignorant and inferior race'

We don't have to continue. The guy was awful, and an unrepentant racist.

So while the Left gleefully melts down statues of Robert E. Lee, they're hoping to rehabilitate Wilson.

Why?

Well, Frum says he 'championed—and came to symbolize—progressive reform at home and liberal internationalism abroad.'

So he's a progressive, therefore we must overlook his blatant racism.

(This is also a roundabout way of saying progressives are racist, but we digress).

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were having none of it:

Sounds familiar, no?

The Frog of Shame won, too.

We didn't even list those above, but yes he did jail journalists and anti-war activists.

What a swell guy.

Nailed it.

We laughed out loud at this.

What a time to pick to 'uncancel' racist Woodrow Wilson.

Ouch.

A total peach, that Wilson.

This is perfection.

Tells you exactly how they'd prefer to govern, doesn't it?

But he was a progressive, so let's overlook all that.

And Frum likes him.

Speaks volumes, no?

Make it make sense.

It really is an accomplishment to be this wrong all. the. time.

Quite the take.

That's what it boils down to: the ends justify the means. Racism, tyranny, and dictatorial tendencies are okay if the person is a progressive.

They'd never 'uncancel' anyone else, and your average Joe has had his life upended for far, far less by a media that sees racism in even innocuous hand gestures.

But Wilson is somehow, magically, (D)ifferent.

