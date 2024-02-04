We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges...
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 04, 2024
Meme

There is nothing more insidious in media these days than 'fact checking', which is neither factual, nor checking anything except media bias. It's meant to protect misinformation the media likes, and discredit as 'false' actual information inconvenient to the media narrative.

AG Hamilton points out an example of this problem:

Get how they did that?

They rated it 'false' on essentially a technicality. Despite the fact we're pretty sure terrorists have been caught crossing the border and to be on the lookout for more.

The media malpractice is breathtaking. And it's not the only example.

The targets of 'fact-checking' are almost always Republicans. Notice that pattern, too?

Exactly our point.

And people fall for it:

Just one. There are many more.

Facebook 'fact checks' memes and obvious jokes.

Their intention is clear as day.

Like we said, insidious.

Hiding behind the mantle of 'journalistic integrity', which is an oxymoron these days.

So thinly veiled.

Media trust is at all-time lows.

Can't imagine why.

Truth.

That's all the do. Move the goalposts to protect the narrative.

'Gross' doesn't begin to cover it.

But they have to protect the narrative and Biden. That's the priority here.

Pretty much.

That's what 'fact checking' boils down to: if a Republican says it, it will be anything but true, even when it's 100% true.

Because Republicans can't be right, and Democrats must be protected.

And now they're covering up for terrorists pouring across our unsecure border. And when -- not if, but when -- one of them acts, guess who'll they'll blame? Guys like DeSantis who they said are lying about it.

It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

***

