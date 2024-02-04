'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'

There is nothing more insidious in media these days than 'fact checking', which is neither factual, nor checking anything except media bias. It's meant to protect misinformation the media likes, and discredit as 'false' actual information inconvenient to the media narrative.

AG Hamilton points out an example of this problem:

This is the perfect example of the problem with a lot of media fact-checking.



The DeSantis statement is clearly factually true, but it is rated false by the NYT by changing the substance of the claim. pic.twitter.com/mUSWO3vosR — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 3, 2024

Get how they did that?

They rated it 'false' on essentially a technicality. Despite the fact we're pretty sure terrorists have been caught crossing the border and to be on the lookout for more.

The media malpractice is breathtaking. And it's not the only example.

This was rated half true by NBC “News” because apparently DeSantis didn’t personally pilot the planes to and from Israel.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/2er37oriiE pic.twitter.com/x8wPVt7vhX — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 4, 2024

The targets of 'fact-checking' are almost always Republicans. Notice that pattern, too?

Fact checking does not check facts. It checks consistency with the approved narrative. — Joel Borden 🇺🇸 (@BordenJoel) February 3, 2024

Exactly our point.

And people fall for it:

DeSantis made the comment in 2023 & your proof he’s correct is from yesterday. — 🗽BlondeinBrooklyn🗽 (@hahnalytics) February 3, 2024

No, there are hundreds of people on the terrorist watch list that have been apprehended after crossing the border. That’s just one example. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 3, 2024

Just one. There are many more.

I see this often on Facebook. They dispute points that were never made. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) February 3, 2024

Facebook 'fact checks' memes and obvious jokes.

Their intention is clear as day.

This is the sort of manipulation that often goes unnoticed. If you read distractedly, you might not realize she is distorting the facts. Journalists are so used to commenting on the reality they believe in, instead of the actual one, that she may even not be aware of it herself. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) February 4, 2024

Like we said, insidious.

A so called "Fact Check" is nothing more than spin censorship by an interested 3rd party! Nothing more! — @GarryOwenInfantry (@GarryOwen11B) February 3, 2024

Hiding behind the mantle of 'journalistic integrity', which is an oxymoron these days.

Most fact checks are thinly disguised opinion. So as an opinion writer I rate this fact check: FALSE https://t.co/zT7TGD51AZ — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 4, 2024

So thinly veiled.

As if we need yet another reason to mistrust the media. Here they go again. https://t.co/qRHFN2PtP1 — Lutheran Chick ✝️🇦🇺🇺🇲 (@OzLutheranChick) February 4, 2024

Media trust is at all-time lows.

Can't imagine why.

Truth.

They moved the goalposts. https://t.co/hL8Bt1dWtE — Charlie McAtee (@charliemcatee) February 4, 2024

That's all the do. Move the goalposts to protect the narrative.

Media "fact-checking" directly translates to "How we intentionally distort your words to serve our narrative purpose"



Just Gross. https://t.co/imkrkOO1dA — Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) February 3, 2024

'Gross' doesn't begin to cover it.

Shameful. Not following your news since you don’t believe in facts.

DeSantis’ statement is true.

And so is Director Wray’s statement about disturbing amounts of high alerts in the country. https://t.co/f0YZpzQWmR — Linda🇺🇸 (@LMH9985) February 3, 2024

But they have to protect the narrative and Biden. That's the priority here.

So you saying the mainstream media is still the same as it always has been https://t.co/iLsNfayKSH — Scooby's Older Brother, CFM, BFD (@Scoobysolderbro) February 3, 2024

Pretty much.

True, But Republican — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) February 3, 2024

That's what 'fact checking' boils down to: if a Republican says it, it will be anything but true, even when it's 100% true.

Because Republicans can't be right, and Democrats must be protected.

And now they're covering up for terrorists pouring across our unsecure border. And when -- not if, but when -- one of them acts, guess who'll they'll blame? Guys like DeSantis who they said are lying about it.

It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

***

