Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 23, 2024
meme

President Joe Biden doesn't seem at all concerned that terrorists could be among the flood of illegals coming across the southern border. As Twitchy reported Sunday, a journalist asked one illegal immigrant where he was from. This is the response he gave:

Advertisement

Yeah, that didn't sound like a threat or anything. X user @78crystalfu thinks they've identified the man who we'll soon know.

That certainly looks like the guy. So where is he now?

If this really is Movsum Samadov, that's concerning, and we really hope someone in government knows where he is. Even if it's not Samadov, it's still concerning.

***

Tags: BORDER TERRORIST

