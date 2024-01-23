Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified

President Joe Biden doesn't seem at all concerned that terrorists could be among the flood of illegals coming across the southern border. As Twitchy reported Sunday, a journalist asked one illegal immigrant where he was from. This is the response he gave:

Advertisement

Reporter: "Where are you from?"



Middle Eastern illegal migrant: "Soon you will know who I am. Believe me. You will see."



pic.twitter.com/arTVxIGTgr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2024

Yeah, that didn't sound like a threat or anything. X user @78crystalfu thinks they've identified the man who we'll soon know.

The “alleged” terrorist warning Americans “Soon you’ll know who I am” appears to be Movsum Samadov, a Muslim who was released in January 2023 after serving 12 years for being a terrorist. Will the democrats voters ever wake up to the invasion at the southern border?

Right video… pic.twitter.com/c6zvR3A3IS — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) January 23, 2024

That certainly looks like the guy. So where is he now?

They won't until it is too late. pic.twitter.com/N8vWmxwORB — @amuse (@amuse) January 23, 2024

The worst part is that he's comfortable enough to say that while people are recording. Why? — TexasGrandpa-19 (@TexasGrandpa_19) January 23, 2024

How many more came through the Southern Border who didn't have a camera to boast to.... — Bruce Porter Jr.  (@NetworksManager) January 23, 2024

My question is where is this creepy guy now? Anybody know? — PunkysMeme🇺🇸#TWGRP🍊 (@SmithsCoffeepot) January 23, 2024

The Department of Homeland Security must acknowledge whether this person is in detention or whether he has been released. This is an extraordinary situation. @DHSgov — Tracking Nonprofit Scammers (@Nerd_of_Law) January 23, 2024

No one cares in our government… matter fact, they probably paid for his airfare to get over here — TexasMom1776🇺🇸 (@TexasMom1776) January 23, 2024

He’s just one of thousands that have crossed the border. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) January 23, 2024

Maybe Mayorkas will fly him to DC, to understand the root causes. — Cosimo II of Baltimore (@Cosimo_Due) January 23, 2024

And, if he’s here illegally, he can fly without identifying papers. — Cosimo II of Baltimore (@Cosimo_Due) January 23, 2024

Nearly 300 known terrorists were apprehended at the southern border in 2023. That sounds like a good thing (which it is) until you realize that nearly 1 million people evaded apprehension by border patrol and entered the country that same year. — Lasagnye West (@LasagneWest) January 23, 2024

That is what Biden is letting in. — Mary Jo Rogers (@MaryJoRogers12) January 23, 2024

If this really is Movsum Samadov, that's concerning, and we really hope someone in government knows where he is. Even if it's not Samadov, it's still concerning.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







