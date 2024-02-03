State Rep. Brings Her One-Week Old Baby to the Floor to Argue for...
'Did a Wolf Write This?': BBC Asks If More Homes Should Be Made of Straw, Gets Mocked Instead

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on February 03, 2024
Meme

We've often noticed that the push to be more 'eco-friendly' and 'green' often involves using regressive technology and practices in the name of 'saving the planet' and 'climate change.'

The BBC asked if more British homes should be made of straw because, you know, it's more environmentally friendly.

The BBC writes:

Barbara Jones and her colleagues at Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub have hatched a plan to clad the college, built in the 1950s, in more than 1,600 sq metres of straw-stuffed panels - to better insulate it.

"We're going to make it a showcase," says Ms Jones, an expert on natural building materials.

The panels will be supplied by EcoCocon, a Slovakian firm that has appointed Ms Jones as one of its technical sales consultants. Each timber-framed panel is around 400mm thick and contains a mass of chopped straw - essentially, a slightly more high-tech version of the simple straw bales that have been used by some eco-friendly builders for decades.

Such solutions have been around for years and other firms are selling similar products, but, with rising demand for insulation and sustainability, EcoCocon is now targeting larger-scale projects. The question is whether straw, a millennia-old building material, can scale up to meet 21st Century ambitions.

Twitter/X users weren't too keen on the idea, though.

A big, bad wolf, perhaps?

They can't fool us!

Everyone knows how straw houses turn out.

Yes, there is.

Notice a theme here?

Yeah, doesn't seem to fire proof to us.

He's all for this plan.

Pretty much.

All of them.

We don't want to make them angry.

But 'progressive' or something.

Just a little sus, isn't it?

Yeah, those straw houses didn't do so well, did they?

Yep.

Such an adorable face, tho.

Problems abound. Just like with EVs and their batteries.

A little bit of trivia for you, too.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

