Colorado State Rep Blasted for Saying 'Misgendering' and 'Deadnaming' Not Allowed in State Capitol

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 01, 2024
AngieArtist

We shouldn't have to remind elected officials what the First Amendment says, but Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod apparently needs a refresher.

Why?

She thinks 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' are not allowed in the Colorado State Capitol.

That's not how this works.

So brave and bold in her stance (don't worry, we're not misgendering her, she put her pronouns in her bio. Of course), she locked replies.

But the quotes are so good.

Yes, they did. And Herod didn't care.

Yes, there is. Did Herod forget?

If they try to enforce it, yes. It's unconstitutional.

Then again, Colorado courts are not exactly fans of the Constitution or free speech.

But she's lecturing us on deadnaming and misgendering. We don't need grammar when we've got moral superiority!

It really is the cherry on top, isn't it?

She's better than us and wants to make sure we know it.

Yes, she does.

Anyone in government who dictates how you can speak is a fascist.

Interesting.

Sure seems they're limiting the First Amendment.

And this seems to be the impetus for Herod's tweet.

No, government cannot compel speech. They should not have to be reminded of this.

Herod's tweet implies consequences, so what are they?

Absolutely crazy times.

Herod needs to hear that.

We agree.

The Brits get it. Why can't Leslie?

Because she's not confident. And she knows how people really feel.

Always pronouns in the bio.

Lots of states are governed by unserious people. The country, too.

Every other problem has been solved, so we can focus on words people use.

***

