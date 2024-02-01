Colorado State Rep Blasted for Saying 'Misgendering' and 'Deadnaming' Not Allowed in State Capitol

We shouldn't have to remind elected officials what the First Amendment says, but Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod apparently needs a refresher.

She thinks 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' are not allowed in the Colorado State Capitol.

i don’t know who needs to hear this but intentionally misgendering or deadnaming someone is not tolerated in the colorado state capitol. 🏳️‍⚧️ — Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) February 1, 2024

So brave and bold in her stance (don't worry, we're not misgendering her, she put her pronouns in her bio. Of course), she locked replies.

But you're happy to let a bunch of pro-Hamas AND anti-Constitutional rights insurrectionists (your word, not mine) swarm your Capitol.



Sit the hell down, loser.



I'll call you whatever I want and you'll sit there and cope and seethe about it. https://t.co/slXHCwoNwg — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 1, 2024

Yes, they did. And Herod didn't care.

Wrong. See there's this thing called free speech... https://t.co/aymMOk1dUj — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 1, 2024

Yes, there is. Did Herod forget?

I don’t know who needs to hear this but in the US we have freedom of and freedom FROM religion. “Gender identity” is an unobservable, unverifiable, subjective state of being that can only be taken on faith. This should end up in court. https://t.co/XxjlM6r9mu — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀ (@amy_likes_owls) February 1, 2024

If they try to enforce it, yes. It's unconstitutional.

Then again, Colorado courts are not exactly fans of the Constitution or free speech.

Grammar, punctuation, and capitalization - what are they? How ignorant and uneducated. https://t.co/HpZ5Wb9MOn — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) February 1, 2024

But she's lecturing us on deadnaming and misgendering. We don't need grammar when we've got moral superiority!

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but democrats hate free speech.



The locked comments is just the cherry on top 🤌 https://t.co/rZs8FIush6 — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) February 1, 2024

If you don’t know who needs to hear it, why are you flapping your yapper about it, sir? https://t.co/zIm6WQfzQZ — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 1, 2024

She's better than us and wants to make sure we know it.

In related news, Leslie Herod hates the 1st Amendment. https://t.co/Q6f9zI77vh — The Grateful Mandy Connell (@MandyConnell) February 1, 2024

Anyone in government who dictates how you can speak is a fascist.

Is the State of Colorado truly going to limit the First Amendment?



It would seem so, since @goeke_christina was KICKED OUT when giving testimony for a proposed law there yesterday. Testimonial time she signed up for and secured.



Is the state government of Colorado policing… https://t.co/4sb8O5XDio — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 1, 2024

Sure seems they're limiting the First Amendment.

And this seems to be the impetus for Herod's tweet.

You are asking everyone to LIE. I correctly sex EVERYONE. You cannot compel my speech! You cannot force me to believe in your religion of #GenderIdeology You have violated my First Amendment rights. I am an #American citizen. We have s Constitution. You should READ it!… https://t.co/5BH4yA3ziQ — Christina Goeke (@goeke_christina) February 1, 2024

No, government cannot compel speech. They should not have to be reminded of this.

Herod's tweet implies consequences, so what are they?

I woke up this morning still thinking about the absolute absurdity of an American politician posting this for all to see.



Crazy times we live in. Bring on the prayer. https://t.co/sS2yg9fYf9 — Dan Gehrke (@Dan_Gehrke_) February 1, 2024

That's unconstitutional.



I know who needs to hear that. 👇 https://t.co/Rvi8Jl96jv — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) February 1, 2024

Herod needs to hear that.

Vote out religious fundamentalists like Leslie. https://t.co/oZyNMq8Uaa — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 1, 2024

Even as a Brit who's never set foot in the US I confess I'm a little disappointed that a Representative for the State of Colorado is less than entirely familiar with the 1st Amendment...which I'm relatively sure trumps anything Colorado State Capitol can come up with. https://t.co/gTfp2ie9WW pic.twitter.com/RE8d0IpCwK — Mary Berry's Fruit Scone 🇬🇧 🦖🦕💜🤍💚🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@mary_scone) February 1, 2024

The Brits get it. Why can't Leslie?

Hey, @leslieherod, if you're so confident in your view, why are you blocking replies? https://t.co/cnTaO1PvSw — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) February 1, 2024

Because she's not confident. And she knows how people really feel.

Pronouns https://t.co/ZYz2Vi53RR — Cardinal Jack Booted Thug (@Gimblin) February 1, 2024

LOL. We are an unserious state led by unserious people. https://t.co/sS2yg9fqpB — Dan Gehrke (@Dan_Gehrke_) February 1, 2024

Every other problem has been solved, so we can focus on words people use.

