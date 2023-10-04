Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to...
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's...
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre is she's heard Trump's name floated for House...
Glenn Greenwald obliterates NYT and corporate media (again) in thread about EU censorship...
VICE asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats
President Biden to deliver a 'major' speech about funding Ukraine
Leftist Philly DA checking if looters are 'fundamentally law-abiding' before taking action
'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservative...
President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'

Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts

Tertullianus  |  8:45 PM on October 04, 2023

Jack Phillips, the Colorado Baker who made headlines for refusing to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex wedding, is heading BACK to the Colorado Supreme Court to fight against coerced speech again.

Advertisement

Honestly, at this point, it feels more like a persecution than a prosecution. One wonders if there are more bakeries than just Mr. Phillips's. It's not like his deeply held religious beliefs aren't known. He is not likely to make a cake for an occasion that violates those beliefs.

Christina Pushaw makes a very good point in her commentary on the newest case.

The hidden portion of the tweet reads as follows.

Colorado is a fairly liberal state with many bakers who would gladly bake a cake to celebrate someone's gender transition. Instead of patronizing such businesses, they attack the ONE who can't do it because of his religion. Such a pointless drain on society. Even if these activists lose in court, they've still made this man's life miserable and wasted so much of his time when he could otherwise have been working on his small business and creating value for his customers.

Recommended

'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

But he only won the prior case on a technicality, Don. No, really. From the article:

The baker previously won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court on a technicality in 2018, after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake.

The Colorado Court of Appeals sided with the plaintiff in this case, ruling that the cake, which was to be pink with blue icing in order to celebrate Autumn Scardina's gender transition, was not protected speech. This writer wonders why Jack Phillips is such a target for the alphabet mafia.

So far, we can't see that he has refused to serve anyone because of their identity or sexuality. He has simply refused to endorse their message. If Scardina had requested a birthday cake, we are certain that Phillips would have baked it without hesitation. It is the requirement that he bake a cake as a message that seems to be the sticking point. Mr. Phillips doesn't endorse transgenderism, homosexuality, or Halloween. Don't ask him for a cake that requires him to put his bakery out there as endorsing what he does not. Simple. Well, either that, or his bakery is the only one in the entire state. Could be a business opportunity for the aspiring entrepreneur.

Advertisement

He does have some who are rooting for the other side.

Of course, with the emoji, flag, and color blocks in the handle, one could almost pinpoint Peter's views before reading his tweet. Like he says though, most of the comments on this news story do, in fact, support the baker. This writer does as well. Nobody in a creative field should be mandated to create messages with which he or she disagrees. Hopefully, Phillips will sport a 2-0 record on this type of persecution.

Tags: CAKE DISCRIMINATION LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Doug P.
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Amy Curtis
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to The Nation
Amy Curtis
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement