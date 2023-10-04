Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts

Jack Phillips, the Colorado Baker who made headlines for refusing to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex wedding, is heading BACK to the Colorado Supreme Court to fight against coerced speech again.

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear a case involving a transgender woman who sued a Colorado baker after he refused to make a pink and blue cake to celebrate her birthday and her gender transition. https://t.co/IKu8K7hIgp — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2023

Honestly, at this point, it feels more like a persecution than a prosecution. One wonders if there are more bakeries than just Mr. Phillips's. It's not like his deeply held religious beliefs aren't known. He is not likely to make a cake for an occasion that violates those beliefs.

During an interview, I once asked Phillips if he'd make me a Halloween cake. He politely declined. I didn't sue him because I'm not an activist bigot with no life who purposefully targets people to subjugate them with lawfare. https://t.co/2GVp2fCzxj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2023

Christina Pushaw makes a very good point in her commentary on the newest case.

In case it wasn't obvious by now... it's not about the cake. It's about the authoritarian Left wanting to force their ideology on everyone and ruthlessly targeting dissenters.



Colorado is a fairly liberal state with many bakers who would gladly bake a cake to celebrate… https://t.co/VaOn7LWRko — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 4, 2023

The hidden portion of the tweet reads as follows.

Colorado is a fairly liberal state with many bakers who would gladly bake a cake to celebrate someone's gender transition. Instead of patronizing such businesses, they attack the ONE who can't do it because of his religion. Such a pointless drain on society. Even if these activists lose in court, they've still made this man's life miserable and wasted so much of his time when he could otherwise have been working on his small business and creating value for his customers.

The consistent harassment of this man for his religious beliefs is sick the us Supreme Court already ruled on this leave him alone https://t.co/Xh8LO0PE3x — Don_Sharlaton (@sharland57753) October 4, 2023

But he only won the prior case on a technicality, Don. No, really. From the article:

The baker previously won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court on a technicality in 2018, after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake.

The Colorado Court of Appeals sided with the plaintiff in this case, ruling that the cake, which was to be pink with blue icing in order to celebrate Autumn Scardina's gender transition, was not protected speech. This writer wonders why Jack Phillips is such a target for the alphabet mafia.

So far, we can't see that he has refused to serve anyone because of their identity or sexuality. He has simply refused to endorse their message. If Scardina had requested a birthday cake, we are certain that Phillips would have baked it without hesitation. It is the requirement that he bake a cake as a message that seems to be the sticking point. Mr. Phillips doesn't endorse transgenderism, homosexuality, or Halloween. Don't ask him for a cake that requires him to put his bakery out there as endorsing what he does not. Simple. Well, either that, or his bakery is the only one in the entire state. Could be a business opportunity for the aspiring entrepreneur.

Is there any chance that @jarvis_best could open a bakery so this one dude at Masterpiece Cakeshop can stop being apparently the only operating maker of wedding and birthday cakes in the entire state of Colorado? https://t.co/0bRfLveRaE — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 4, 2023

He does have some who are rooting for the other side.

Businesses do not get “sincerely held religious beliefs”.



This needs to be mandated more clearly. https://t.co/Fs5TR17uZG — Astral Seth 🌹🆓 👻 (@SethAGinger) October 4, 2023

So most of the comments seem to support the baker. Waiting for them to scream racism when a Jewish deli refuses to serve a Christian because of their beliefs … I institutionalized discrimination is a slippery slope — Peter Hickman 💉🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 🟧 🟦 (@Pjhvan) October 4, 2023

Of course, with the emoji, flag, and color blocks in the handle, one could almost pinpoint Peter's views before reading his tweet. Like he says though, most of the comments on this news story do, in fact, support the baker. This writer does as well. Nobody in a creative field should be mandated to create messages with which he or she disagrees. Hopefully, Phillips will sport a 2-0 record on this type of persecution.