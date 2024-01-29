Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to Get 'Diverse' Reboots

There isn't a single intellectual property (IP) the Left won't ruin, is there? 'Star Wars,' 'Indiana Jones,' the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- once the Left gets it's grubby paws on an IP, they take remove everything the fans love and replace it with woke nonsense, terrible storylines, unlikable characters, and directors who don't even like the source material (but do like making men uncomfortable)

And as we celebrate the 85th anniversary of 'The Wizard of Oz', it's a good time to tell studios enough is enough, as they plan to do 'diverse' remakes of classics like the aforementioned 'Oz' and 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

'It’s a Wonderful Life' and 'Wizard of Oz' to get 'diverse' reboots for people who 'hadn't felt seen' https://t.co/lh8tv1Df95 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 22, 2024

More from The Blaze:

A pair of Hollywood's most iconic classic films will be undergoing "diverse" reboots at the hands of Hollywood writer Kenya Barris, who has planned to change main characters to a "person a color." Barris has written or directed many race-centric titles since 2020, including TV shows "#BlackAF" and "Black-ish" and films "You People" and the remake of "White Men Can't Jump." Barris' next ventures are reportedly a reimagining of two industry classics: "The Wizard of Oz" and "It's a Wonderful Life." The Oz movie will utilize a completely different setting and take place in an apartment complex in Inglewood, California, called the Bottoms, where the new Dorothy will live. "The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression, and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through," Barris told Variety. "I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be." The writer also told talk-show host Jimmy Fallon about his plans to purposely cast the move with "diverse" characters.

Here's the thing: there are already universal themes in these movies, themes that transcend race and gender and class. To say that people can't enjoy or related to those themes because a character doesn't look like them belies a profound misunderstanding of human nature and the human experience.

It's one thing to remake or reboot a property because you maybe have something new to say, it's another to reboot it simply because the original one wasn't 'diverse' enough.

But the best solution: create your own stories, your own IPs, and share those with the world. That's what cinema is all about, at its core.

Why a "reboot"? Can't come up with something original people will want to go see? — Rica 🏳️‍🌈 (@pics4theatre) January 22, 2024

Also, did they forget 'The Wiz' exists?

Twitter/X users didn't:

Didn’t Wizard of Oz get a diverse reboot already with the Wiz? — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) January 22, 2024

The Wiz happened about 45 years ago. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2024

Lmao “The Wiz” has already been done. Twice. Hollywood is pitiful. https://t.co/aa1Rmxoarr pic.twitter.com/C4ZTHxkxC7 — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 22, 2024

I've always said It's a Wonderful Life wasn't diverse enough. Please make George Bailey an obese pansexual furry who uses a mobility scooter. And Clarence should obviously be played by Whoopi Goldberg. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 22, 2024

We already had a "diverse" version of the Wizard of Oz. It was The Wiz and it was awful. No doubt this will be equally bad.



Redoing Its a Wonderful Life is an act of vandalism. — Excuses And Accusations 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇴 (@Polar_Ablation) January 22, 2024

As we said, there's no IP the Left won't destroy.

It's disgusting. They can't come up with their own ideas.



These people are hell bent on changing our history anyway possible. Even if that means trying to erase some of the most American, Iconic films in our history. America has always been the king of Cinema. — 🇺🇲BigTn(Jeremiah)🇺🇲 (@BigTNJones85) January 23, 2024

We'd quibble about America being the king of cinema, especially these days. The French, Italians, even Koreans have made and continue to make some darned good films Hollywood would never greenlight.

I think they should diversify Tarzan. pic.twitter.com/UESKilRapb — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) January 23, 2024

How about develop your own original IP instead of skinning beloved historic artifacts and wearing them as trophies https://t.co/e2AT1rLfWO — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 23, 2024

Leftism and wokeness create cultural deserts and we're seeing that play out in real time.

If people want to be “seen” in the arts, maybe they should create some original art worth seeing. https://t.co/hUzSFhjff0 — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 22, 2024

Advertisement

They've lost the ability to create new, beautiful, and interesting things.

nobody wants this. there’s no demand for it.



the politics is the product. https://t.co/SCeodnyK7z pic.twitter.com/yvwhYko58V — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 22, 2024

There are certain films, including It's a Wonderful Life, and The Wizard of Oz that they never talk about remaking (The Wiz aside) because it's silently acknowledged that one could never recapture that magic. They haven't suddenly figured out how. Politics is just trumping art. https://t.co/WxbJRwEJd4 — Ewan C. Forbes (@Ewan_C_Forbes) January 22, 2024

Hollywood writers spent a half a year on strike just to come back with crappy reboots https://t.co/uu1pqoqbOx — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) January 22, 2024

I guarantee you that old man Potter will still be a white man. https://t.co/92EKUlULwn — Arpeggi (@TheWeirdestFish) January 23, 2024

How could the wizard of oz be any more diverse?



It already has a girl, a guy, a wizard, a lion, a tinman, a dog and a bunch of midgets. https://t.co/pgbNQmtz9C — John (@Uhlawyer) January 23, 2024

We all know how this will play out: these remakes will flop. Big time. And then we'll get lectures about how we're just racist and bigoted, and intolerant because we didn't flock to the theaters to see them. Wash, rinse, repeat.

