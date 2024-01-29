Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters
Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to Get 'Diverse' Reboots

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

There isn't a single intellectual property (IP) the Left won't ruin, is there? 'Star Wars,' 'Indiana Jones,' the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- once the Left gets it's grubby paws on an IP, they take remove everything the fans love and replace it with woke nonsense, terrible storylines, unlikable characters, and directors who don't even like the source material (but do like making men uncomfortable)

And as we celebrate the 85th anniversary of 'The Wizard of Oz', it's a good time to tell studios enough is enough, as they plan to do 'diverse' remakes of classics like the aforementioned 'Oz' and 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

More from The Blaze:

A pair of Hollywood's most iconic classic films will be undergoing "diverse" reboots at the hands of Hollywood writer Kenya Barris, who has planned to change main characters to a "person a color."

Barris has written or directed many race-centric titles since 2020, including TV shows "#BlackAF" and "Black-ish" and films "You People" and the remake of "White Men Can't Jump."

Barris' next ventures are reportedly a reimagining of two industry classics: "The Wizard of Oz" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

The Oz movie will utilize a completely different setting and take place in an apartment complex in Inglewood, California, called the Bottoms, where the new Dorothy will live.

"The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression, and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through," Barris told Variety. "I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be."

The writer also told talk-show host Jimmy Fallon about his plans to purposely cast the move with "diverse" characters.

Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update)
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
Here's the thing: there are already universal themes in these movies, themes that transcend race and gender and class. To say that people can't enjoy or related to those themes because a character doesn't look like them belies a profound misunderstanding of human nature and the human experience.

It's one thing to remake or reboot a property because you maybe have something new to say, it's another to reboot it simply because the original one wasn't 'diverse' enough.

But the best solution: create your own stories, your own IPs, and share those with the world. That's what cinema is all about, at its core.

A perfectly valid question.

Also, did they forget 'The Wiz' exists?

Twitter/X users didn't:

See?

Our thoughts exactly.

Yes, it did.

Yes, it is.

Okay, we giggled at this.

As we said, there's no IP the Left won't destroy.

We'd quibble about America being the king of cinema, especially these days. The French, Italians, even Koreans have made and continue to make some darned good films Hollywood would never greenlight.

Diabolical, but we like it.

They're incapable of doing so.

Leftism and wokeness create cultural deserts and we're seeing that play out in real time.

They've lost the ability to create new, beautiful, and interesting things.

Everything in this post.

Yes, it is.

Really is something, isn't it?

Probably accurate.

Oh, come on, that was funny.

We all know how this will play out: these remakes will flop. Big time. And then we'll get lectures about how we're just racist and bigoted, and intolerant because we didn't flock to the theaters to see them. Wash, rinse, repeat.

***

