Fed Bait? Convoy Calling Itself 'God's Army' Heading to Texas Border and Twitter Is Suspicious

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 29, 2024
Twitter

Biden's actions from his first day in office have made it explicitly clear: the chaos at the border is intentional, and the Biden administration's 'plan' to fix it is a joke for which he'll blame the GOP.

While Texas leads the charge in trying to secure the border in the shadow of the feckless federal government, a group calling itself 'God's army' is heading to the border to 'protest' the ongoing crisis and people find this very, very sus, as the kids would say.

From The New York Post:

A group whose members have described themselves as “God’s army” is heading to the southern border to protest record numbers of migrants illegally crossing over from Mexico. 

Organizers with “Take Our Border Back” say they want to stand up to “globalists” who they believe are conspiring to let migrants illegally flood the country.

“This is a biblical, monumental moment that’s been put together by God,” one organizer said during a planning call, according to Vice News

“We are besieged on all sides by dark forces of evil,” said another. 

The group is planning a convoy, set to leave Virginia Beach on Monday for Texas, followed by three rallies on Feb. 3 at sites near Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California.

This sent up a lot of red flags for Twitter/X users:

Sure feels that way.

Reminds us a lot of the 'Patriot Front' group that pops up every now and then.

Yep.

Performance art, indeed.

This made us chuckle.

It sure feels like a set up.

Probably solid advice.

Yes, they are.

There's a pattern.

A strong possibility.

It really does.

Our first thought, too.

All of this is 100% correct.

This is a common bit of advice.

'Skeptical' is putting it mildly.

A good point.

And Abbott will ask for help if he needs it; seems like he's got things under control.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. That's how that saying goes, right?

It's fine, it's totally fine.

This is what Biden healing the soul of the nation looks like. Or something.

***

