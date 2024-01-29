Fed Bait? Convoy Calling Itself 'God's Army' Heading to Texas Border and Twitter Is Suspicious

Biden's actions from his first day in office have made it explicitly clear: the chaos at the border is intentional, and the Biden administration's 'plan' to fix it is a joke for which he'll blame the GOP.

While Texas leads the charge in trying to secure the border in the shadow of the feckless federal government, a group calling itself 'God's army' is heading to the border to 'protest' the ongoing crisis and people find this very, very sus, as the kids would say.

Convoy claiming to be ‘God’s army’ heading to Texas to protest border crisis: ‘Biblical, monumental moment’ https://t.co/4ox1TVPsJa pic.twitter.com/dD6afr0q4G — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2024

From The New York Post:

A group whose members have described themselves as “God’s army” is heading to the southern border to protest record numbers of migrants illegally crossing over from Mexico. Organizers with “Take Our Border Back” say they want to stand up to “globalists” who they believe are conspiring to let migrants illegally flood the country. “This is a biblical, monumental moment that’s been put together by God,” one organizer said during a planning call, according to Vice News. “We are besieged on all sides by dark forces of evil,” said another. The group is planning a convoy, set to leave Virginia Beach on Monday for Texas, followed by three rallies on Feb. 3 at sites near Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California.

This sent up a lot of red flags for Twitter/X users:

Fed bait — Monika (@MonikaMusing) January 28, 2024

Sure feels that way.

Reminds us a lot of the 'Patriot Front' group that pops up every now and then.

Yep.

a/k/a FBI's latest performance art. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) January 27, 2024

Performance art, indeed.

This made us chuckle.

Don't do it, people.

It's a set up.

Don't be dumb. https://t.co/lTe8tn7oct — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 28, 2024

It sure feels like a set up.

Stay away from this. — KentuckyCat (@rockcat65) January 28, 2024

Probably solid advice.

The Feds are going to have a field day. https://t.co/YCjVzcXppx — Biblically accurate Jess🪽👁️👄👁️🪽 (@LadyJessMacBeth) January 29, 2024

Yes, they are.

These always end up the same way, and yet some folks just keep falling for it every. Single. Time



Dont be a mark, its a terrible way to live https://t.co/XAWSDjNawR — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 28, 2024

There's a pattern.

A strong possibility.

You can see this from outer space, it glows so hard https://t.co/uo5DCGvXJT — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) January 28, 2024

It really does.

Our first thought, too.

If this isn’t an op, it would be the most stupid and suicidally destructive thing that could possibly happen. Boomer idiots: if you can’t be bothered to vote for decent candidates in House and Senate primaries, we don’t need you making a mess here. https://t.co/dxo6TTh9YL — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 27, 2024

All of this is 100% correct.

🚩 RED FLAG ALERT 🚩



Don't involve yourselves in this https://t.co/Rt1wTf45Zh — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 28, 2024

This is a common bit of advice.

'Skeptical' is putting it mildly.

Why is this convoy like...85% black SUVs? And is that a f@#$ing helicopter? https://t.co/3uYDFOAh0o — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) January 29, 2024

A good point.

Look, if feds want to go for a walk, we can't stop them. I would definitely recommend not joining them though. Until Gov Abbott asks for your help, maybe do some good in your own community. https://t.co/DoRgTwNGr9 — Alpha Thordragon (@AlphaThordragon) January 28, 2024

And Abbott will ask for help if he needs it; seems like he's got things under control.

I kinda feel a little bad for the J6ers who were Feded into the Capitol but from here on out, if the Feds get you to do something dumb, I'm gonna be glad they're keeping you in jail because you're too stupid to reproduce. https://t.co/kZZanvy0fm — CPickDC (@cpickdc) January 28, 2024

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. That's how that saying goes, right?

Because historically, large groups of people claiming to fight for God always bring only good into the world, always get God's will exactly right, and definitely never go off the rails b/c they're actually just mobs with a thin veneer of religious legitimacy.



This is fine. https://t.co/XpqH0mzn7Q — ɛɹɪk (not eɹɪk) Kingsepp (@kingsepp) January 28, 2024

It's fine, it's totally fine.

This is what Biden healing the soul of the nation looks like. Or something.

***

