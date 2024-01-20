Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan

We're hearing breaking news that the far-right extremist group "Patriot Front" is marching through Manhattan on Saturday. What are they marching for? We don't know. You'd think the mainstream media would be curious to track down the leader of Patriot Front, or at least a spokesperson, to find out what they want.

They're wearing their uniforms of masks, blue shirts, and khaki pants. We don't know of any right-wing group that wears masks … that's Anifa's territory.

🚨#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching down at the World Trade Center



📌#Manhattan l #NewYork



Currently, approximately 90-150 individuals identified as the "Patriot Front" and recognized as a right-wing organization are advancing towards the 9/11… pic.twitter.com/aTiFZtNqdV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 20, 2024

#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching down at the World Trade Center 📌#Manhattan l #NewYork Currently, approximately 90-150 individuals identified as the "Patriot Front" and recognized as a right-wing organization are advancing towards the 9/11 World Trade Center located in downtown Manhattan in New York City. Numerous sightings have been reported from the subways into the Oculus Mall, and now towards the 9/11 World Trade Center, New York City police officers are currently keeping an eye out while escorting them as they work to maintain a separation between any counter-protesters or any other individuals.

🚨#UPDATE: The Patriot Front group are now demonstrating at the National Archives in New York City. pic.twitter.com/wnmdwiOPmz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 20, 2024

So their first banner reads, "America is not for sale," and the second one reads, "No Zionists in government." It's too bad the major news networks don't have bureaus in Manhattan or they could send a reporter to interview these clowns.

OPINION: Federal agents and assets are attempting to recruit disaffected whites in NYC today. The FBI’s Patriot Front is a honeypot designed to entrap patriots who oppose the Biden regime. Don’t fall for it. pic.twitter.com/DSjXrW2Vwc — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2024

Do Feds really think people buy this? https://t.co/MwNpT5h3c5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2024

You misspelled "A group called the FBI" https://t.co/YGUFHG6wXy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 20, 2024

The FBI’s “Patriot Front” brigade is marching in NYC today. You’d think the FBI would have better things to do, but apparently not. pic.twitter.com/kmR0RXEjPq — 🇺🇸 Colorado Patriot 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) January 20, 2024

The Feds are resilient. Right after they’re caught planting the January 6 pipe bomb they compose themselves and release the interns in khakis again. https://t.co/RD3EF8C4HF — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 20, 2024

How hard would it be for someone like @JamesOKeefeIII to infiltrate and expose this fed operation? https://t.co/3d2xPXNRuw — Andy Leitermann (@andyleitermann) January 20, 2024

I don’t know a single person who knows a person who even heard of any person they know that would wear matching outfits or a mask and then voluntarily go to NYC in a dark blue state…



I don’t even know anyone who would go to NY let alone NYC… LOL



FEDS or Dems… https://t.co/3nccee1B9q — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) January 20, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: A group called the FEDS are currently marching down at the World Trade Center https://t.co/n5Sze2axko — Drewski (@SeekingAnon) January 20, 2024

Number of genuine protesting groups that wear and invest personal funds into matching uniforms = 0 https://t.co/83ZH6jEtrg — Mike Hornsby (@Mike_Hornsby) January 20, 2024

Yeah, they've got a logo now on their flags and their matching caps. We can't get a close enough look at it to see what it's supposed to be.

So a U-Haul pulls up and all of these patriots jump out and march and then jump back in and disappear.

OK, just for kicks we went to check the ADL's website to see what they had on Patriot Front, since the media doesn't seem interested. Apparently, they've been around since 2017.

The ADL reports:

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group formed by disaffected members of another white supremacist group, Vanguard America, in September 2017, in the wake of the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Patriot Front falls into the alt right segment of the white supremacist movement but presents itself as a “patriotic” nationalist group. A manifesto posted to the group’s website soon after it formed called for “American Fascism,” which it described as a “return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.” The manifesto also made clear that non-whites were not “Americans.”

So they're white supremacists? Attorney General Merrick Garland has assured us that white supremacists are the nation's top domestic terror threat — they'd better get some feds out there to round this group up.

***