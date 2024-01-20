Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom...
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 20, 2024
Twitter / skyflyer81

We're hearing breaking news that the far-right extremist group "Patriot Front" is marching through Manhattan on Saturday. What are they marching for? We don't know. You'd think the mainstream media would be curious to track down the leader of Patriot Front, or at least a spokesperson, to find out what they want.

They're wearing their uniforms of masks, blue shirts, and khaki pants. We don't know of any right-wing group that wears masks … that's Anifa's territory.

#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching down at the World Trade Center 

📌#Manhattan l #NewYork 

Currently, approximately 90-150 individuals identified as the "Patriot Front" and recognized as a right-wing organization are advancing towards the 9/11 World Trade Center located in downtown Manhattan in New York City. Numerous sightings have been reported from the subways into the Oculus Mall, and now towards the 9/11 World Trade Center, New York City police officers are currently keeping an eye out while escorting them as they work to maintain a separation between any counter-protesters or any other individuals.

So their first banner reads, "America is not for sale," and the second one reads, "No Zionists in government." It's too bad the major news networks don't have bureaus in Manhattan or they could send a reporter to interview these clowns.

Yeah, they've got a logo now on their flags and their matching caps. We can't get a close enough look at it to see what it's supposed to be.

So a U-Haul pulls up and all of these patriots jump out and march and then jump back in and disappear.

OK, just for kicks we went to check the ADL's website to see what they had on Patriot Front, since the media doesn't seem interested. Apparently, they've been around since 2017.

The ADL reports:

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group formed by disaffected members of another white supremacist group, Vanguard America, in September 2017, in the wake of the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Patriot Front falls into the alt right segment of the white supremacist movement but presents itself as a “patriotic” nationalist group. A manifesto posted to the group’s website soon after it formed called for “American Fascism,” which it described as a “return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.”  The manifesto also made clear that non-whites were not “Americans.”

So they're white supremacists? Attorney General Merrick Garland has assured us that white supremacists are the nation's top domestic terror threat — they'd better get some feds out there to round this group up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADL FBI WHITE SUPREMACY ALT-RIGHT
