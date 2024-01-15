HOT GUN Part Deux: Madison Marsh Wins Miss America 2024

On Friday, we reported on Madison Marsh, the Air Force pilot who was the first active-duty service member to compete for the Miss America crown.

Last night, she won.

Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024

An historic win.

Pilot Madison Marsh becomes first active-duty Air Force officer to win Miss America title https://t.co/X7I73LYY76 pic.twitter.com/me4HuDNLCf — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2024

The New York Post notes:

The new Miss America graduated from the Air Force Academy last year just days after she clinched Miss Colorado. She is also studying at the Harvard Kennedy School in hopes of receiving a Master’s degree in public policy. Marsh, an Arkansas native, had to soar through three nights of preliminary competitions before the field was reduced to only 11 contestants. That handful then faced off in four categories, including a discussion round and evening gown presentation before a winner was picked, CNN reported.

The biggest congratulations to Marsh.

Yes, she did!

Congratulations, Miss America!!! You represent all of us in uniform and those of us that have retired!!!! Aim High!!!!! 🎊🎉💐🎉🎊💐🎉🎊💐 — Ninang (@wendijean13) January 15, 2024

Bravo Zulu Lt! — Dan Macgowan (@danpcman) January 15, 2024

Bravo Zulu, indeed.

A real women actually won I’m shocked congrats — Mas :D 🌐 𝕏 (@ItsMasBro) January 15, 2024

Yeah, someone had to say it.

Now that’s a true Queen of the skies, congratulations 2nd Lieutenant and thank you for your service. https://t.co/MVuElZBZfe — WM (@APTeacher1754) January 15, 2024

And now she's got a crown to go with that title.

Some good news. How cool is this! First ever active duty to win Miss America. https://t.co/lBbgOmpkP0 — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 15, 2024

Yes, after all the bad news we get inundated with, some good news!

You know those people who would always say girls can’t be pretty and smart? Well, they were wrong then and wrong now! #AimHigh #STEM https://t.co/fN7Dgbqmxb — Jo-Anne Sears (@JoAnnePSears) January 15, 2024

Pretty, smart, and accomplished. The total packages.

From one Airman to another Airman, congratulations!!!! https://t.co/pZXyElt8a8 — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) January 15, 2024

In today’s installment of “Badass Women Doing Badass Things”:



Miss America 2024 is a graduate of your United States Air Force Academy and will start pilot training upon completion of her postgraduate studies at Harvard. So as you can see, a total slacker 🤣 ✈️ 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pqFlARUirt — FlyinGidget (@FlyinGidget) January 15, 2024

A total slacker. Not.

While I have the utmost respect and love for all the other branches of the military, this is epic.



GO Air Force! https://t.co/0FYLzJ321z — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) January 15, 2024

Very epic.

Wow, are the guys at the squadron going to bust her chops every day. https://t.co/uZ8h0Bokni — ansaman (@workingsanford) January 15, 2024

We doubt it, but if they do, she can handle it.

She's a Fort Smith, AR native...and probably a future President. This woman is AMAZING. https://t.co/5lzmC5wI5i — Dawn Keith 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@dawn_keith) January 15, 2024

She'd be a powerhouse in politics.

PAGEANT PATRIOT: Madison Marsh makes history as the first-ever active-duty Air Force pilot to compete for and win the coveted Miss America title. https://t.co/LoP05cRqha pic.twitter.com/X2oRTeMC0p — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2024

This is awesome.

Once again, congratulations to 2nd Lt. Marsh and the Air Force for making history.

***

