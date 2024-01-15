Bill Clinton Preening on About 'Doing What is Right' to Honor Martin Luther...
HOT GUN Part Deux: Madison Marsh Wins Miss America 2024

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 15, 2024
U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis

On Friday, we reported on Madison Marsh, the Air Force pilot who was the first active-duty service member to compete for the Miss America crown.

Last night, she won.

An historic win.

The New York Post notes:

The new Miss America graduated from the Air Force Academy last year just days after she clinched Miss Colorado. She is also studying at the Harvard Kennedy School in hopes of receiving a Master’s degree in public policy.

Marsh, an Arkansas native, had to soar through three nights of preliminary competitions before the field was reduced to only 11 contestants. That handful then faced off in four categories, including a discussion round and evening gown presentation before a winner was picked, CNN reported.

The biggest congratulations to Marsh.

Yes, she did!

Bravo Zulu, indeed.

Yeah, someone had to say it.

And now she's got a crown to go with that title.

Yes, after all the bad news we get inundated with, some good news!

Pretty, smart, and accomplished. The total packages.

A total slacker. Not.

Very epic.

We doubt it, but if they do, she can handle it.

She'd be a powerhouse in politics.

This is awesome.

Once again, congratulations to 2nd Lt. Marsh and the Air Force for making history.

***

