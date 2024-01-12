'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim...
HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete for Miss America

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 12, 2024
U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis

Meet Madison Marsh, the 22-year-old Air Force officer from Colorado. On top of serving her country, Marsh has a degree in physics and is pursuing her Master's degree in public policy.

Also, that smile is a killer.

The New York Post writes:

Miss Colorado is soaring to new heights.

The Centennial State’s pageant winner, Madison Marsh, will make history this weekend as the first active-duty Air Force officer to vie for the Miss America title.

“It’s an awesome experience to bring both sides of the favorite parts of my life together and hopefully make a difference for others to be able to realize that you don’t have to limit yourself,” the 22-year-old Arkansas native told SWNS.

“In the military, it’s an open space to really lead in the way that you want to lead — in and out of uniform. I felt like pageants, and specifically winning Miss Colorado, was a way to truly exemplify that and to set the tone to help make other people feel more comfortable finding what means most to them.”

Smart, accomplished, beautiful. The only question is: how soon does she run for office after reaching the requisite age requirement(s)? She'd be a heck of an asset and any party that 

Twitter/X also seems smitten with her:

She'd get our vote for Miss America, for sure.

Really is the total package.

So do we.

Courageous and smart, too.

Yes, it is.

Lots of people are relieved she's a real woman, given that it's 2024 and, well, you know.

Well played.

We love this, too.

A breath of fresh air from all the bad news, lately.

And she's only 22 years old. She has a big, bright future ahead of her.

Very accomplished.

Not one blonde joke this time.

Someone had to say it. But we certainly hope not.

We wish Marsh all the best -- in her career, her academic pursuits, and as she chases that crown. Might even watch the Miss America pageant to see how she does.

***

