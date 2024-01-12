HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete for Miss America

Meet Madison Marsh, the 22-year-old Air Force officer from Colorado. On top of serving her country, Marsh has a degree in physics and is pursuing her Master's degree in public policy.

Also, that smile is a killer.

Air Force pilot will be first active-duty officer to compete for Miss America crown https://t.co/ZKJu37poOS pic.twitter.com/lfcmHG25Yl — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

The New York Post writes:

Miss Colorado is soaring to new heights. The Centennial State’s pageant winner, Madison Marsh, will make history this weekend as the first active-duty Air Force officer to vie for the Miss America title. “It’s an awesome experience to bring both sides of the favorite parts of my life together and hopefully make a difference for others to be able to realize that you don’t have to limit yourself,” the 22-year-old Arkansas native told SWNS. “In the military, it’s an open space to really lead in the way that you want to lead — in and out of uniform. I felt like pageants, and specifically winning Miss Colorado, was a way to truly exemplify that and to set the tone to help make other people feel more comfortable finding what means most to them.”

Smart, accomplished, beautiful. The only question is: how soon does she run for office after reaching the requisite age requirement(s)? She'd be a heck of an asset and any party that

Twitter/X also seems smitten with her:

She automatically wins as far as I’m concerned… pic.twitter.com/eZ6T6Meh0d — Citadel Nova (@citadelnova) January 11, 2024

She'd get our vote for Miss America, for sure.

Best of both worlds! — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) January 11, 2024

Really is the total package.

Good for her, hope she does well! 👏👏 — Mach1_Bobby (@Mach1_Bobby) January 10, 2024

So do we.

Very pretty, but most of all very courageous lady. Good luck!😘 — LionHeart🌹 (@MarijaRitchie) January 11, 2024

Courageous and smart, too.

Yes, it is.

A real girl....for a change: Meet Madison Marsh — the Air Force pilot who will be first active-duty officer to compete for Miss America crownhttps://t.co/biRHzNuTPL — Mark Espinola 🇺🇸 (@Geostrategic777) January 12, 2024

Lots of people are relieved she's a real woman, given that it's 2024 and, well, you know.

HOT GUN: Air force pilot Madison Marsh has Miss America crown on her radar https://t.co/LGif7ZFR3F — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) January 11, 2024

Well played.

Love this!! You go girl! 🇺🇸🥰👏👏👏



Meet Madison Marsh — the Air Force pilot who will be first active-duty officer to compete for Miss America crown https://t.co/JdZ16K7TJJ — ✝️🇺🇸 ULTRA Lady Inspector7 🇺🇸✝️ 🇮🇱 (@SMHatLibs) January 11, 2024

We love this, too.

A breath of fresh air from all the bad news, lately.

Meet Madison Marsh — the Air Force pilot who will be first active-duty officer to compete for Miss America crown https://t.co/ZJ8ndhBDBp



What a great article she makes flying these jets like another day in the office



Liberals wake up and do something better with your life — David Acquaviva 🇺🇸 (@DavidAcquaviva) January 11, 2024

And she's only 22 years old. She has a big, bright future ahead of her.

Madison Marsh - quite an accomplished young lady! Air Force Pilot and Miss Colorado vying for Miss America. Get it girl! https://t.co/BNQhnRty7t — One Bad Ass Patriot (@DebraM2222) January 11, 2024

Very accomplished.

https://t.co/mLOjyXIP2Q No Blonde jokes come to mind

Meet Madison Marsh — the Air Force pilot who will be first active-duty officer to compete for Miss America crown

https://t.co/X09IAPmcJg — Harry Grant (@GrantHarryF) January 11, 2024

Not one blonde joke this time.

She’ll probably lose to a dude — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 11, 2024

Someone had to say it. But we certainly hope not.

We wish Marsh all the best -- in her career, her academic pursuits, and as she chases that crown. Might even watch the Miss America pageant to see how she does.

***

