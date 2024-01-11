Michigan Parents Sue School District, Claim They Altered Documents to Hide Daughter's Transition

How many lawsuits will it take for the Left -- whether in hospitals, 'gender clinics', or schools -- to realize they are not the good guys here? They bang the drum about 'gender-affirming' care, and being compassionate, but they engage in unethical, shady, underhanded behavior to obtain their goals.

That's not the behavior of people who are on the right side of history. Now that the lawsuits are rolling in, maybe the message will start to penetrate their heads.

Parents in Michigan are suing a school district, claiming it altered documents to hide their daughter's transition.

Michigan parents sue school district, claim it modified documents to conceal daughter's transition https://t.co/tIC4lMQZ7U — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 9, 2024

Fox News reports:

A Michigan couple is suing their daughter's former school district after they claim to have found out that school officials had secretly transitioned their middle school daughter without their knowledge or consent, according to the lawsuit. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorneys filed suit against the Rockford Public School District on behalf of Dan and Jennifer Mead in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan's Southern Division after they discovered district employees began treating the couple’s middle-school daughter as a boy, actively taking steps to conceal these actions from them, they allege in the lawsuit. The Mead's allege employees in the district altered their daughter’s official records to remove references to the district's actions before sending the records home, which was only discovered after an employee unintentionally failed to completely alter a report about their daughter before sharing it with them.

Schools have no business doing this, and no business undermining parental authority on this issue.

That would be invasion of privacy of their parental right. When I was in school teachers couldn't do anything without parental consent. A student had to be in class, hall pass to go to the girls restroom, teachers had to notify the parents about everything. — Margaret P. A. S. J. (@mpaseo) January 9, 2024

Schools have now overstepped their authority in a lot of areas, but especially in 'gender identity.'

I pray these parents win. Schools are out of control. To all schools: They are NOT your children. God bless these parents. — Bernardine Mcgraw-Mann (@McgrawMann) January 9, 2024

They are not the school's children. There is no argument to be made about the schools having any role in these decisions. It's none of the school's business.

The Left is the best argument in favor of vouchers and school choice, including homeschooling.

"I thought they were in our daughter’s corner...I was shocked and I was hurt. This hurt our family and this hurt our child.” - ADF client Jennifer Mead



No school should hide vital information from parents. We're suing. https://t.co/ppApbKcxAJ — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) January 6, 2024

Once again, the daughter -- as many 'trans' kids -- is autistic. This is an abuse of a vulnerable child.

Schools should never hide information from parents.



They think they are morally superior, know better than parents, and have the authority to make these decisions. They aren't, and they don't, and we need to remind them of this.

What would you do if this was your child? This whole agenda is normal is evil.

We can't say for sure we'd be calm enough just to go the lawsuit route.

“She knows her identity, she knows that she is female, she knows the truth and she was confused because of her autism," Jennifer explained. https://t.co/uQ0LPCUais — Andrew Austin (@andrewwaustin) January 10, 2024

The fact schools manipulate kids with autism into thinking their trans is appalling.

Yes, and so does any school or clinic or facility. It's wrong and it needs to stop.

We hope the parents win and that others file suit to send a very clear message: leave kids alone.

***

