Michigan Parents Sue School District, Claim They Altered Documents to Hide Daughter's Transition

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 11, 2024
AngieArtist

How many lawsuits will it take for the Left -- whether in hospitals, 'gender clinics', or schools -- to realize they are not the good guys here? They bang the drum about 'gender-affirming' care, and being compassionate, but they engage in unethical, shady, underhanded behavior to obtain their goals.

That's not the behavior of people who are on the right side of history. Now that the lawsuits are rolling in, maybe the message will start to penetrate their heads.

Parents in Michigan are suing a school district, claiming it altered documents to hide their daughter's transition.

Fox News reports:

A Michigan couple is suing their daughter's former school district after they claim to have found out that school officials had secretly transitioned their middle school daughter without their knowledge or consent, according to the lawsuit. 

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorneys filed suit against the Rockford Public School District on behalf of Dan and Jennifer Mead in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan's Southern Division after they discovered district employees began treating the couple’s middle-school daughter as a boy, actively taking steps to conceal these actions from them, they allege in the lawsuit. 

The Mead's allege employees in the district altered their daughter’s official records to remove references to the district's actions before sending the records home, which was only discovered after an employee unintentionally failed to completely alter a report about their daughter before sharing it with them.

Schools have no business doing this, and no business undermining parental authority on this issue.

Yes it is.

Schools have now overstepped their authority in a lot of areas, but especially in 'gender identity.'

They are not the school's children. There is no argument to be made about the schools having any role in these decisions. It's none of the school's business.

The Left is the best argument in favor of vouchers and school choice, including homeschooling.

Once again, the daughter -- as many 'trans' kids -- is autistic. This is an abuse of a vulnerable child.

Never, for any reason.

They think they are morally superior, know better than parents, and have the authority to make these decisions. They aren't, and they don't, and we need to remind them of this.

We can't say for sure we'd be calm enough just to go the lawsuit route.

Never, ever.

The fact schools manipulate kids with autism into thinking their trans is appalling.

Yes, and so does any school or clinic or facility. It's wrong and it needs to stop.

We hope the parents win and that others file suit to send a very clear message: leave kids alone.

***

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY LAWSUIT MICHIGAN PARENTS SCHOOL BOARD

