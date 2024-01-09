Red Cross STILL Not Helping Israeli Hostage Get Meds After Shaming Family to 'Think of Gazans' Instead

The Red Cross is really covering itself in glory lately. A month ago, we talked about hostage Doron Steinbrecher, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse. At the time, Steinbrecher had gone 63 days without her prescription medication.

A month later, Steinbrecher has now gone 94 days without her meds.

Yesterday, Jake Tapper shined more light on this case, interviewing her brother Dor Steinbrecher. Steinbrecher repeated what the Red Cross said to Doron's parents: that the family should care less about their daughter and more about the people of Gaza.

Watch:

Family of female hostage being held in Gaza says when parents told the Red Cross that she needed daily medication for her health, a Red Cross worker told them they should focus their concerns on Gazans. pic.twitter.com/utwMxLjuIc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 9, 2024

Just appalling.

What is the purpose of the Red Cross if they aren't there to provide humanitarian aid and comfort to the hostages?

Absolutely outrageous. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 9, 2024

It is outrageous.

Dor said he's not even sure his sister is still alive; he's had no pictures or eyewitness statements from other hostages.

So the meaning of red in red Cross has evolved. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) January 9, 2024

Apparently it has.

2023 was the first year in as long as I can remember, that I did not donate to the @RedCross. They will not get any more money from me. — Christy ÓCatháin - 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) January 9, 2024

The fallout will continue, we think.

Yes, they were told that in early December. AND Red Cross refused to push to see the hostages in person — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) January 9, 2024

Inexcusable.

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

That sounds about right https://t.co/8fWyDEJDhD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 9, 2024

Unfortunately, it does.

So the Red Cross is just as much of corrupt, cesspool of antisemitism as the UN? Good to know. How about let's cut them both off from US taxpayer funds unless they undertake serious reforms. https://t.co/T2p1BPfv88 — ryuge (@0ryuge) January 9, 2024

Your terms are acceptable.

The Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, the journalists in Gaza, the UN agents… all of them are complicit in the atrocities of OCT 7 … kind of hard to shed a tear for a “journalist” who dies in Gaza while riding shot gun to go rape and murder ppl https://t.co/mKP2VtOZuP — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 9, 2024

They're all complicit.

This is absolutely blood boiling. https://t.co/RkGj20deHy — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) January 9, 2024

It makes us all so mad. There's no reason, no excuse for this.

It is heartless. What were they thinking to even say this?

It cannot be said enough that (once again) the @ICRC has completely failed the Jewish people.



Not one visit to a hostage.

Not one attempt to get them their medications.



Even worse, shaming their families for worrying about them https://t.co/Tvt80VrHnE — Ariella (@ariellakimmel) January 9, 2024

Why do they get any support if they're not going to do their jobs?

The American Red Cross is in jeopardy of destroying it reputation because of what the International Red Cross is doing and not doing in Gaza. https://t.co/Imix0riZFG — Luke Moon (@lukemoon1) January 9, 2024

It's already destroyed.

.@ICRCPresident Which of your Red Cross officials told the family of a female hostage held by Hamas in Gaza not to worry about their daughter's need for daily medication, and to worry about Gazans instead? https://t.co/AEBQr7MZ4v — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 9, 2024

Has anyone bothered to interview the ICRC President? Ask these questions directly? Get answers?

Wanna guess how much the same Red Cross will get in the budget deal? https://t.co/9IoPebmSqA — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) January 9, 2024

Too much, especially in light of what they've done in Israel and Gaza.

Mom: Please deliver these medications to my daughter, who is being held hostage in Gaza.



Red Cross: Dont worry about your kidnapped daughter; you should worry more about the people of Gaza.



I wish this was parody. https://t.co/3RetXdSrGG — Itay Hageety 🇮🇱 (@ItayHageety) January 9, 2024

It reads like a parody. But it's not.

This is the woke hivemind and how it rots basic humanity: only a leftist would tell a worried family to think of others instead of their daughter, who is being held hostage and deprived of necessary medication.

It's inexcusable, and the Red Cross needs to answer for it.

***

