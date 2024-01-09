Red Cross STILL Not Helping Israeli Hostage Get Meds After Shaming Family to 'Think of Gazans' Instead

The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 09, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

The Red Cross is really covering itself in glory lately. A month ago, we talked about hostage Doron Steinbrecher, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse. At the time, Steinbrecher had gone 63 days without her prescription medication.

A month later, Steinbrecher has now gone 94 days without her meds.

Yesterday, Jake Tapper shined more light on this case, interviewing her brother Dor Steinbrecher. Steinbrecher repeated what the Red Cross said to Doron's parents: that the family should care less about their daughter and more about the people of Gaza.

Watch:

Just appalling.

What is the purpose of the Red Cross if they aren't there to provide humanitarian aid and comfort to the hostages?

It is outrageous.

Dor said he's not even sure his sister is still alive; he's had no pictures or eyewitness statements from other hostages.

Apparently it has.

The fallout will continue, we think.

Inexcusable.

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

Unfortunately, it does.

Your terms are acceptable.

They're all complicit.

It makes us all so mad. There's no reason, no excuse for this.

It is heartless. What were they thinking to even say this?

Why do they get any support if they're not going to do their jobs?

It's already destroyed.

Has anyone bothered to interview the ICRC President? Ask these questions directly? Get answers?

Too much, especially in light of what they've done in Israel and Gaza.

It reads like a parody. But it's not.

This is the woke hivemind and how it rots basic humanity: only a leftist would tell a worried family to think of others instead of their daughter, who is being held hostage and deprived of necessary medication.

It's inexcusable, and the Red Cross needs to answer for it.

***

