The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and...
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is...
Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA...
The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others...
AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was...
Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically...
Red Cross STILL Not Helping Israeli Hostage Get Meds After Shaming Family to...
Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump...
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People...
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even...
Don Lemon Streaming New Show on X PROVES Mouth-Breathing, Free Speech Haters WRONG...
Speaker Johnson Punches Back When CBS News Calls Him an ‘Election Denier’

'Disappointing': Elon Musk Reacts to SCOTUS Rejecting 2014 Twitter Lawsuit on Twitter Surveillance

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Back in 2014, long before Elon Musk took the helm, Twitter/X filed a lawsuit after the FBI said they could not disclose how often the federal government requested user data in the company's annual transparency reports. The lawsuit meandered its way through the court system and, in March of last year, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the suit.

Advertisement

Now, the Supreme Court has declined to take up the case.

The New York Post reports:

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Elon Musk’s X Corp. to consider whether the social media company, formerly called Twitter, can publicly disclose how often federal law enforcement seeks information about users for national security investigations.

The justices declined to hear X’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling holding that the FBI’s restrictions on what the company could say publicly about the investigations did not violate its free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

X had said it was “critical” for the justices to take up the case to establish clear standards for when and how tech companies can speak about government demands for confidential information about their users for surveillance.

Because of 'national security concerns', the courts ruled against Twitter/X.

Recommended

Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden
RickRobinson
Advertisement

We're not surprised by the ruling.

Very disappointing.

An excellent question. One we'll never get a direct answer to.

Very little. Next to zero.

Remember how KJP said this administration is committed to transparency just yesterday? We do.

There's no good reason to keep it a secret. So we'd like to know why as well.

Do you feel safe and protected? We don't.

Advertisement

Sadly, yes.

'Informed' indeed.

Because they don't care about being trusted.

They have the power. That's all they care about.

Lots of people used Orwell as an instruction manual, unfortunately.

That's how you end up in federal prison for a long time.

Advertisement

We'd advise against this, but it happens all the time.

SCOTUS declining to take up the case leaves Twitter/X stuck withholding this information, unfortunately. Maybe things will change down the road. But we wouldn't hold our breath.

***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK LAWSUIT NATIONAL SECURITY PRIVACY SCOTUS SPYING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden
RickRobinson
Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Brett T.
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and This One Feels Very Personal
justmindy
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is Not Amused
justmindy
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People Reparations and YEAH No
Sam J.
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden RickRobinson
Advertisement