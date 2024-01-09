Well Played: Sports Reporter Has Hilarious Recap of Michigan National Championship Game

Modern problems require modern solutions.
Meet Sam Ali, a Michigan sports reporter. Yesterday, there was a pretty big championship game between Michigan and Washington. Due to broadcasting rules, when Ali went on-air last night, the game was still playing so he couldn't show any highlights from the game.
So he came up with a plan.
And, well, watch:
So the Michigan game just went final when we went on-air tonight and we're not allowed to show highlights until the broadcast is completely over. But I promised the viewers "highlights" and I tried to deliver the best I could: pic.twitter.com/us2e1Y6YeD— Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) January 9, 2024
This is one of the cutest, funniest things we've ever seen.
The highlights are better than the game itself. I was enthralled all over again!— Richard Diamond, Private Detective 🇾🇪 (@epeterd916) January 9, 2024
It was the top notch graphics, wasn't it?
Love the drawings, could have had your co-workers re-enact the plays too 😂— Northwood U Strength (@NorthwoodSnC) January 9, 2024
That may have been funnier.
We would've needed medical attention for the simplest plays 😂— Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) January 9, 2024
But also a worker's comp issue, apparently.
Jim Harbaugh looks like a whacky wavy inflatable tube man at the end. Solid work.— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 9, 2024
Solid work, indeed.
I wouldn’t be mad if this was a regular feature. I love it— Byron Williams (@byronwilliams) January 9, 2024
This writer knows nothing about college football and even less about Michigan sports, but she would watch these segments, no doubt.
Dude!!! You and your station are high level geniuses.— Tom H (@tstorm05) January 9, 2024
This is so awesome!!!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is awesome.
The best recap of the night, hands down. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/TvygyWN1I8— Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) January 9, 2024
Yes it is. Best recap of a game, probably ever.
Hahahahahah this is incredible https://t.co/HXfNdvC5kd— Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) January 9, 2024
It really is incredible. The animations just kill us. Coupled with the straightforward commentary, it's perfect.
Gonna need one of these… https://t.co/3me0PusJ2H pic.twitter.com/jybnVrmcuN— Tommy Lang (@tommylang1630) January 9, 2024
Local news stations have their own Emmy awards and if this doesn't win, we'll riot because Ali was robbed.
This is incredible work. Make sure to stay for Jim Harbaugh holding up the trophy. 🏈🏆 https://t.co/DqUTdWPO2L— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024
That's probably the funniest part.
If Michigan doesn't use the stick figure Harbaugh as its avatar forever, it's failed. https://t.co/WlnYV3PrZS— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) January 9, 2024
This would be a disappointment, for sure.
I just know the folks in the control room were dying laughing https://t.co/ecf6LMFVHR— djbrohawk.bsky (@DJBrohawk) January 9, 2024
Oh, we're all laughing.
I'm teaching my sports programming class at noon and this is next-level sports programming. https://t.co/eYKrFqcNXN— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) January 9, 2024
This should be part of every lesson going forward.
I am a kindred spirit of whoever drew the lines on the field https://t.co/QP6sTElh48— Josh Campbell (@CampbellJD) January 9, 2024
They really made an effort, didn't they?
This is fantastic! 🤣— Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) January 9, 2024
These rules are dumb AF, but when it prompts content to be produced like this, everybody wins! #collegefootballplayoff https://t.co/nGyZMVdmSN
The rules can be dumb at times, but if this is the result, maybe we'll keep them.
This is amazing! My fav is Jim on the sidelines here. https://t.co/LvLPBFyFcp pic.twitter.com/6aZpK7TCwO— Jenny (@JennyGoBlue67) January 9, 2024
The little fingers kill us.
Well done. Sometimes you have to play the cards you're dealt. https://t.co/VG12LndaKL— Jerry Noble (@noblejerry) January 9, 2024
Yes, you do. And make the best of it.
Which Ali did. Masterfully.
This is the greatest way to bypass a broadcast restriction I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/ILQYQqlKW5— Taylor Viles (@TViles88) January 9, 2024
Yes. Yes it is.
Modern problems require Windows 95 solutions https://t.co/yTIj11kbwE— Definitely Not That Bot, Clint (@thatguyclint) January 9, 2024
We actually laughed out loud at this one. Well done.
Absolute Gold! You can even ejoy this with no sound, makes it even better. https://t.co/XxbmysM4J8— Keith Ward (@KWhopper79) January 9, 2024
It's gold with or without sound.
Sports, but make it art (right, @ArtButSports?) https://t.co/gMlOlYqkS0— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) January 9, 2024
Art, indeed. Hang this in the Louvre.
***
