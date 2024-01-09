Well Played: Sports Reporter Has Hilarious Recap of Michigan National Championship Game

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Modern problems require modern solutions.

Meet Sam Ali, a Michigan sports reporter. Yesterday, there was a pretty big championship game between Michigan and Washington. Due to broadcasting rules, when Ali went on-air last night, the game was still playing so he couldn't show any highlights from the game.

So he came up with a plan.

And, well, watch:

This is one of the cutest, funniest things we've ever seen.

It was the top notch graphics, wasn't it?

That may have been funnier.

But also a worker's comp issue, apparently.

Solid work, indeed.

This writer knows nothing about college football and even less about Michigan sports, but she would watch these segments, no doubt.

This is awesome.

Yes it is. Best recap of a game, probably ever.

It really is incredible. The animations just kill us. Coupled with the straightforward commentary, it's perfect.

Local news stations have their own Emmy awards and if this doesn't win, we'll riot because Ali was robbed.

That's probably the funniest part.

This would be a disappointment, for sure.

Oh, we're all laughing.

This should be part of every lesson going forward.

They really made an effort, didn't they?

The rules can be dumb at times, but if this is the result, maybe we'll keep them.

The little fingers kill us.

Yes, you do. And make the best of it.

Which Ali did. Masterfully.

Yes. Yes it is.

We actually laughed out loud at this one. Well done.

It's gold with or without sound.

Art, indeed. Hang this in the Louvre.

***

Tags: COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FUNNY MICHIGAN NEWS SPORTS

