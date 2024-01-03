AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting...
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s...
Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)
Aloe Vera STAT: Biden, Once Treated for Skin Cancer, Gets Horrible Sunburn While...
AP's Headline on Conservatives Weaponizing Plagiarism Against Colleges Has Undergone a Mak...
They're So Bad at This: Matt Gaetz Calls Out New Republic Over Right...
Trans Space Force Officer: 'Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative'
Here's Example #4,296 of How Democrats Incentivize People to NOT Work
Jimmy Kimmel Has a Meltdown After Aaron Rodgers Accuses Him of Being on...
John Stossel Separates the Makers From the Takers and WRECKS Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
KJP Kicks Off the New Year With More Lies
'Someone Can Dish It but Can't Take': Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Aaron Rodgers of...
Here's a Chaser to Go With Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim Biden's Doing All He...
AP Highlights 'New Conservative Weapon Against Colleges,' Gets Community Noted AND Ratioed

'Is This a Parody?': Police Investigating First Metaverse Virtual Gang Rape

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 03, 2024
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

As technology advances, so do the was in which people can abuse that technology, and the lines can get blurred between the virtual and the real worlds.

Take, for example, this story from The New York Post.

Advertisement

They write:

British police are investigating the alleged gang rape of a girl’s avatar in a virtual reality game, in what is believed to be the first probe of its kind involving the metaverse.

The alleged victim, identified only as a girl under 16, was wearing a virtual reality headset in an immersive game when her avatar, an animated representation of her, was raped by those of several men, the Daily Mail first reported.

Although the accuser did not sustain any physical injuries, she may have suffered trauma similar to someone who’d been raped in real life, police sources told the outlet.

“There is an emotional and psychological impact on the victim that is longer-term than any physical injuries,” a senior officer familiar with the case told the outlet.

First, the fact that this investigation is happening in Britain isn't shocking. They don't concern themselves so much with real crime, but will arrest you if you say someone looks like a lesbian.

And while we understand that rape is traumatic, this is a video game. An 'animated representation' of someone.

Recommended

AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting 'SCALPED'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Twitter/X users were skeptical of this story and the police involvement:

Nope, very real police.

That was our facial expression, too.

What a time to be alive.

We laughed out loud at this.

We're gonna go with 'no' on this one.

That seems like the solution, yet here we are.

Losers and creeps, that's who. And, if it's some stupid teenage boys, the parents need to do a better job of monitoring their online behavior.

The investigation is weird.

Apparently, no.

Advertisement

It'll be interesting to see if this is where that leads.

That's exactly what we thought, as we said earlier.

Actually, taking the headset off gives the woman more agency than going to the police.

This opens up a giant can of worms. Huge.

And we have to wonder if the blurring of lines between virtual worlds and reality is causing this problem. Realizing it's essentially the Metaverse is essentially a video game you can shut off is key here.

Advertisement

It is a world of pure imagination.

We need to remind people of that.

We can't believe no one didn't realize that idiots would try this stuff in the Metaverse and program accordingly. 

Truth, sadly, is stranger than fiction.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BRITAIN RAPE SEXUAL ASSAULT TECHNOLOGY VIDEO GAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting 'SCALPED'
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)
Doug P.
They're So Bad at This: Matt Gaetz Calls Out New Republic Over Right Wing Podcast Story
Amy Curtis
AP's Headline on Conservatives Weaponizing Plagiarism Against Colleges Has Undergone a Makeover
Doug P.
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s Just One Problem
Twitchy Video
Aloe Vera STAT: Biden, Once Treated for Skin Cancer, Gets Horrible Sunburn While in St. Croix
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting 'SCALPED' Brett T.
Advertisement