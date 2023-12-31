Oh: White House Shifting Expectations on End of Ukraine War

A few months ago, saying the war in Ukraine will end by negotiation would've made you a 'Russian bot' or a 'Putin sympathizer', but the Biden administration is shifting from a prolonged war to, well, negotiating an end to the conflict.

Advertisement

The Biden admin and European officials are quietly shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine’s goal of total victory over Russia to improving its position in an eventual negotiation to end the war.https://t.co/ZSKwtUfuYu — POLITICO (@politico) December 27, 2023

And, maybe, this is a realization that we are, in fact, broke and can't continue to give billions to Ukraine to fight a war that is going to end in negotiation, anyway. No, Janet Yellen, we can't afford two wars. We can't afford any.

Politico writes:

With U.S. and European aid to Ukraine now in serious jeopardy, the Biden administration and European officials are quietly shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine’s goal of total victory over Russia to improving its position in an eventual negotiation to end the war, according to a Biden administration official and a European diplomat based in Washington. Such a negotiation would likely mean giving up parts of Ukraine to Russia. The White House and Pentagon publicly insist there is no official change in administration policy — that they still support Ukraine’s aim of forcing Russia’s military completely out of the country. But along with the Ukrainians themselves, U.S. and European officials are now discussing the redeployment of Kyiv’s forces away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s mostly failed counteroffensive into a stronger defensive position against Russian forces in the east, according to the administration official and the European diplomat, and confirmed by a senior administration official.

There is nothing wrong with acknowledging this.

Sorry we killed more than a hundred thousand of your citizens w/ false assurances of victory over a nuclear power. Hopefully Russia will still entertain that peace deal we forced you to reject! https://t.co/lLE6rF1mqo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2023

That's pretty much how things are going at this point.

But anyone who argued this a year ago was shunned from polite society for being in Putin's pocket.

Good times.

It’s almost like I was correct the entire time. https://t.co/a9Hx5nyBdY — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) December 29, 2023

Lots of people were right. We just weren't listened to.

Why?

Because Putin bad, Ukraine good. There was no room for nuance or debate or discussion.

We were just expected to open up the checkbook and hand over blank checks.

It was always stupid and bizarre that for a long stretch of time even discussing the possibility of some half-a-loaf deal to end or suspend the war was considered a quasi-thought crime https://t.co/lfDCNC86UV — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) December 29, 2023

It was a quasi-thought crime for a long, long time.

The lack of transparency with Congress on anything and everything related to Ukraine is astonishing.



There’s no accountability — only a desire for a blank check. https://t.co/HzekgtttgR — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 28, 2023

And that's part of the problem.

The other part is -- short of actual American military involvement, Russia isn't going to lose this war.

Advertisement

How many people will fail up over the catastrophic miscalculations of the last two years? https://t.co/344LOuKGfZ — Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) December 27, 2023

Way too many, that's for sure.

Remember that CBS interview isn't an isolated event but part of a broader media narrative. https://t.co/BnHMxgk8I5 pic.twitter.com/3SLHsmrwEx — Carolina Lion (@CarolinaLion2) December 29, 2023

Duh. Of course it is part of a larger narrative.

The end game here is giving Biden credit for ending the war in Ukraine. It'll be the only thing good from this administration, given how abysmal his approval ratings are.

If this decision had been made about a year ago, a lot of Ukrainians (Russians too) would still be alive. https://t.co/jKSGaaEkCJ — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) December 27, 2023

Whoops.

It's a tragedy, and one that could've been avoided.

Amazing politico piece on Ukraine. 1. It’s Zelensky’s failed counter offensive (not ours, despite all the aid we sent and our Pentagon’s advice). 2. Actually negotiation was always how this war was going to end. You thought something else? pic.twitter.com/CumJnwAB0k — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2023

Just a couple of weeks ago, there was talk of 'total victory.'

That's not happening.

And here's some more interesting insight into this shift in focus:

3. Oh it’s not just that aid is running out. Apparently the White House is having problems working with Ukraine, so it’s time to push them to settle with Putin. pic.twitter.com/77p6XuFjpm — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

We wonder what the 'internal politics' of Ukraine are.

The Biden administration routinely sounds close to Tucker Carlson on the issue of Ukraine when quoted on background. It’s amazing — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2023

Really amazing. But it's (D)ifferent when Biden does it?

A (clearly) Democratic member of Congress essentially says the White House needs to keep lying publicly about Ukraine because Biden is running for re-election. Good stuff. Adults in charge pic.twitter.com/N3WI1ngx5a — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2023

Adults in charge. Norms. Decency. All those things Biden promised with his election.

The adults are back in charge. https://t.co/ADa9zhg5Fc — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) December 27, 2023

See? Great minds think alike.

In short, Ukraine is losing the White House’s trust. Biden wants Zelensky to negotiate with Putin (and give up territory), but wants to continue calling Republicans threats to democracy as a political weapon. Craven politics with millions of lives on the line — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2023

And maybe this is just 'craven politics' -- it wouldn't surprise us in the least.

That's what Biden does best.

Are people paying attention yet? https://t.co/giXuRCrMu0 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) December 28, 2023

Maybe?

But this news dropped between Christmas and New Year, so it's unlikely that anyone is paying attention to this right now.

are people finally ready to admit 2 years later that biden provoked putin with globalist delusions of getting ukraine in NATO, and then congress helped biden underwrite zelenksy’s genocide of his own people with his mealy-mouthed and ambiguous “stand with ukraine” “strategy”? https://t.co/rjH7FDUjHZ — paige (@midwesterneur) December 28, 2023

Advertisement

Some people have been saying this for a while, but they were ignored or criticized, or accused of being Russians.

It's a mess.

Why should Putin negotiate? The West wants out and Ukraine can't survive without them. Why not just let it play its course? — Daniel Olley (@dolleyolley) December 29, 2023

This is a valid point.

And we'll see what Russia says regarding negotiations.

Going into 2024, things could be interesting on an international level.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!