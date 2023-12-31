Oh: White House Shifting Expectations on End of Ukraine War

Rolling Stone Cries About Dave Chappelle's Latest 'Transphobic' Special
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A few months ago, saying the war in Ukraine will end by negotiation would've made you a 'Russian bot' or a 'Putin sympathizer', but the Biden administration is shifting from a prolonged war to, well, negotiating an end to the conflict.

And, maybe, this is a realization that we are, in fact, broke and can't continue to give billions to Ukraine to fight a war that is going to end in negotiation, anyway. No, Janet Yellen, we can't afford two wars. We can't afford any.

Politico writes:

With U.S. and European aid to Ukraine now in serious jeopardy, the Biden administration and European officials are quietly shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine’s goal of total victory over Russia to improving its position in an eventual negotiation to end the war, according to a Biden administration official and a European diplomat based in Washington. Such a negotiation would likely mean giving up parts of Ukraine to Russia.

The White House and Pentagon publicly insist there is no official change in administration policy — that they still support Ukraine’s aim of forcing Russia’s military completely out of the country. But along with the Ukrainians themselves, U.S. and European officials are now discussing the redeployment of Kyiv’s forces away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s mostly failed counteroffensive into a stronger defensive position against Russian forces in the east, according to the administration official and the European diplomat, and confirmed by a senior administration official.

There is nothing wrong with acknowledging this.

That's pretty much how things are going at this point.

But anyone who argued this a year ago was shunned from polite society for being in Putin's pocket.

Good times.

Lots of people were right. We just weren't listened to.

Why? 

Because Putin bad, Ukraine good. There was no room for nuance or debate or discussion.

We were just expected to open up the checkbook and hand over blank checks.

It was a quasi-thought crime for a long, long time.

And that's part of the problem.

The other part is -- short of actual American military involvement, Russia isn't going to lose this war.

Way too many, that's for sure.

Duh. Of course it is part of a larger narrative.

The end game here is giving Biden credit for ending the war in Ukraine. It'll be the only thing good from this administration, given how abysmal his approval ratings are.

Whoops.

It's a tragedy, and one that could've been avoided.

Just a couple of weeks ago, there was talk of 'total victory.' 

That's not happening.

And here's some more interesting insight into this shift in focus:

We wonder what the 'internal politics' of Ukraine are.

Really amazing. But it's (D)ifferent when Biden does it?

Adults in charge. Norms. Decency. All those things Biden promised with his election.

See? Great minds think alike.

And maybe this is just 'craven politics' -- it wouldn't surprise us in the least.

That's what Biden does best.

Maybe?

But this news dropped between Christmas and New Year, so it's unlikely that anyone is paying attention to this right now.

Some people have been saying this for a while, but they were ignored or criticized, or accused of being Russians.

It's a mess.

This is a valid point.

And we'll see what Russia says regarding negotiations.

Going into 2024, things could be interesting on an international level.

