Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'

We all know the economy isn't great. Anyone who buys food, or gas, or lives in any sort of shelter knows it's not great.
The United States is paying more in interest on its debt than it spends on defense. Things are bad.
You'd think Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would know this. That's her job, after all. But she doesn't seem to:
Janet Yellen: 'We can certainly afford two wars', US Treasury secretary says 👇 https://t.co/UgOwRQRO1y— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2023
Uh, no we cannot.
Jesse Kelly reminded her what a dire situation the U.S. economy is in. The money is gone.
REMINDER: Entitlements now take up every single dime the government takes in. Every other dime is borrowed. With rates rising.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 16, 2023
There is no money left. It’s all gone. Sorry. Blame your parents. The money is gone. https://t.co/BoWTPpjRPB
It's gone.
“We borrowed money for this.”— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 16, 2023
Burn that into your brain. Because EVERY single thing you see the government do, (or things you want the government to do), requires BORROWING money.
Yes, even that cause you REALLY believe in. Pick your cause. There’s no money for it.
Everything is being borrowed, with no sign of controlling spending.
Yellen was getting absolutely dragged for this, and deservedly so:
Oh well then that settles it. War it is. 🤡— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 16, 2023
We are governed by clowns.
"wE cAn aFforD tWo waRs" pic.twitter.com/mTfjy11ClH— Suffy 🦢 (@drsuffy) October 16, 2023
That's exactly how it sounds to us, too. A joke.
I'm 41. I remember our teacher in elementary school (sixth grade) telling us what social security was and that it won't be able to last until we retire.— druggistopia (@druggistopia) October 16, 2023
If my fifth grade teacher from a farming town in Illinois knew, why didn't our economic "experts" know?
Because they don't live in the real world like your teacher did, and the rest of us do.
Borrowed or printed. So you pay for it via inflation, which is a hidden tax on the poor and middle class.— Darth Diculous (@DustyMcBear) October 16, 2023
Exactly. There is no such thing as 'free', well, anything.
I now characterize Yellens talking points like Jim Cramers. They are based on zero knowledge of finance and completely wrong. The opposite is true and you should read everything she says that way.— Fullcirclenetworks (@fcnetworks) October 16, 2023
Solid advice.
Every proposed program to help improve the lives of American citizens prompts this immediate protest in Washington: "where do you suggest we find the money for that??"— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 16, 2023
But soon as there's a proposed new war, this is what we always hear: https://t.co/vuw7hvyrlo
Of course.
We’re so Late Roman Empire it’s insane lol https://t.co/YZVixtEWAs— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 16, 2023
Insane, and scary. Maybe this is why guys are always thinking about the Roman Empire.
Against what two countries has Congress declared war? https://t.co/rFtgjAytHL— Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) October 16, 2023
Good question. We missed that news, somehow.
There is not enough conversation about how absolutely unhinged Biden’s cabinet is— Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) October 16, 2023
Janet Yellen, Lloyd Austin, and Antony Blinken just to name a few
We all know Biden is brain dead. The Executive Branch is ran by absolute psychopaths https://t.co/SJTR51pmL3
Reminder: we are governed by incompetent clowns.
Good to see that Yellen remains firmly disconnected from reality.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 16, 2023
$33.6 trillion in debt. We are headed for catastrophe.https://t.co/XQ1u3GiNvE https://t.co/pN60G2iKCJ
It's going to be catastrophic. Gird your loins.
This is the same @SecYellen who told us inflation was transitory, this lady should have never been nominated to represent America’s finances.— LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) October 16, 2023
These clowns are going to bankrupt America. https://t.co/JOWcZP6oPn
But they're the 'experts', apparently.
This lady must have a mouse in her pocket. Otherwise I can’t imagine who the “we” is that she is referring to https://t.co/d1JISFOC1r— Redefinedusa2 (@redefinedusa2) October 16, 2023
Us, our children, and our grandchildren. All will pay this debt long after Yellen retires and dies.
this is an INSANE thing to say when millions of people can't afford to go grocery shopping btw https://t.co/895YkTzizn— Clara (@colormeloverly) October 16, 2023
Yes it is.
I’m at war with housing costs. Send me one those packages. @USTreasury https://t.co/motBQbkV3S— James “Hail to the” King, baby (@JKing1897) October 16, 2023
Maybe this is the way to get their attention.
Hope everybody is ready for more inflation. https://t.co/TgbRx9VLB4— Carolina Lion (@CarolinaLion2) October 16, 2023
But Yellen told us inflation is 'transitory', so don't worry!
The economy is in a shambles, and it is beyond irresponsible for the Secretary of the Treasury to say we can afford two wars. This is an unserious government, run by unserious, inept people.
***
