'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like...
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest...
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan
Former Israeli PM Slaps Down British Guest for Blaming Israel for Gazans’ Troubles
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New
The Redheaded Libertarian Kinda Walks Her Ugly 'Blood Isn't Pink' Take Back ......
Joe Biden's 60 Minutes Interview Was a Disaster
'Wouldn't want to hurt their reputation': UN deletes tweets about Hamas stealing humanitar...
NBC's Al Roker Points to Person He Suggests Journalism Students Learn From (and...
Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosex...

Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We all know the economy isn't great. Anyone who buys food, or gas, or lives in any sort of shelter knows it's not great.

The United States is paying more in interest on its debt than it spends on defense. Things are bad.

Advertisement

You'd think Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would know this. That's her job, after all. But she doesn't seem to:

Uh, no we cannot.

Jesse Kelly reminded her what a dire situation the U.S. economy is in. The money is gone.

It's gone.

Everything is being borrowed, with no sign of controlling spending.

Yellen was getting absolutely dragged for this, and deservedly so:

We are governed by clowns.

That's exactly how it sounds to us, too. A joke.

Recommended

Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because they don't live in the real world like your teacher did, and the rest of us do.

Exactly. There is no such thing as 'free', well, anything.

Solid advice.

Of course.

Insane, and scary. Maybe this is why guys are always thinking about the Roman Empire.

Advertisement

Good question. We missed that news, somehow.

Reminder: we are governed by incompetent clowns.

It's going to be catastrophic. Gird your loins.

But they're the 'experts', apparently.

Us, our children, and our grandchildren. All will pay this debt long after Yellen retires and dies.

Advertisement

Yes it is.

Maybe this is the way to get their attention.

But Yellen told us inflation is 'transitory', so don't worry!

The economy is in a shambles, and it is beyond irresponsible for the Secretary of the Treasury to say we can afford two wars. This is an unserious government, run by unserious, inept people.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION JANET YELLEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Amy Curtis
'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Brett T.
Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like Kid's Song
Amy Curtis
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ... Wait for It ... the Taliban
Grateful Calvin
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam Amy Curtis
Advertisement